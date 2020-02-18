Edited Transcript of CLH.BG earnings conference call or presentation 12-Feb-20 4:30pm GMT

Q4 2019 CEMEX Latam Holdings SA Earnings Call

Madrid Feb 18, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Cemex Latam Holdings SA earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 4:30:00pm GMT

Jesús Vicente González Herrera

CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President

Conference Call Participants

Alejandro Chavelas

Crédit Suisse - Research Analyst

Andres Soto

Santander - Head of Andean Research

Eric Neguelouart

BofA Merrill Lynch - Research Analyst

Francisco Suarez

Scotiabank - Associate Director of LatAm Utilities

Roberto Carlos Paniagua Cardona

Corporacion Financiera Colombiana - Variable Income Analyst

Rodrigo Sanchez

Corredores Davivienda - Senior Equity Research Analyst

Steffania Mosquera

CrediCorp Capital - Senior Analyst

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to the CEMEX Latam Holdings' Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call and webcast.

And now I will turn the conference over to your host, Jesús González. Please proceed.

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [2]

Thank you, Jenny. Good day to everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2019 call and webcast. I will be happy to take your questions after my initial remarks.

In 2019, we observed a solid improvement in cement demand and price dynamics in Colombia, where market conditions remained very challenging in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

Our consolidated net sales during the quarter declined by 6% in local currency terms or by 9% in U.S. dollar terms. For the full year, our net sales declined by 5% in local currency terms or by 11% in U.S. dollar terms. In Colombia and El Salvador, our full year sales increased by 7% and 11%, respectively, in local currency terms. In Colombia, improved sales were driven by increased volumes in our 3 core products as well as higher prices in cement and aggregates.

Our EBITDA during the quarter declined by 5% and 6% in local currency and U.S. dollar terms, respectively. For the full year, our EBITDA declined by 15% in local currency terms or by 20% in U.S. dollar terms. In Colombia, our full year EBITDA increased by 3% in local currency terms despite increased maintenance, energy and logistics cost. However, this translated into a decline in U.S. dollar terms due to the 11% appreciation of the U.S. dollar versus the Colombian peso.

Our consolidated EBITDA margin during the quarter improved by 0.7 percentage points on a year-over-year basis to 22.3%. This margin improvement was mainly due to SG&A savings related to our stronger CEMEX plan and lower fixed costs, partially offset by lower volumes and prices as well as increased distribution cost.

In this challenging environment, we remained focused on the variables under our control. We increased service levels to our customers, improving our net promoter score from 54 in 2018 to 59 in 2019. We achieved recurring savings for $20 million during 2019 under our stronger CEMEX plan. Savings relate mainly to SG&A and supply chain improvements, as well as to our low-cost sourcing initiatives.

We increased our prices in Colombia, while recovering our market position. Our cement prices improved by 11% from December 2018 to December 2019 in local currency terms. We completed 2 alternative fuel substitution projects in Costa Rica. We will increase the substitution rate to 35% by processing tires in our kiln. While in Panama, we will increase the substitution rate to 20% by processing waste oil from ships in our kiln.

In Panama, we switched from coal to petcoke, taking advantage of lower international prices, and sign an electric power supply contract that should save us close to $2 million per year starting in 2020. We optimize our ready-mix business across all countries, reducing costs and focusing on locations with growth potential. For example, EBITDA from our ready-mix business in Panama improved by $8 million during 2019, despite lower volumes.

We manage our working capital efficiently. Working capital during 2019 reached a record level of negative 12 average days. We signed 2 clinker supply agreements: One a supplier in Panama and the other one as a buyer in Guatemala. We sold fixed assets receiving $23 million. And finally, we refinanced a significant portion of our debt with CEMEX, our parent company, improving our debt maturity profile. Also, we reduced our debt by $92 million or by 11% during 2019. With respect to the new clinker supply agreement in Panama, during November 2019, a subsidiary of our parent company, CEMEX sold its 25% share capital held in Panama's Cemento Interoceánico to a subsidiary of Cementos Progreso from Guatemala. The holders of the majority stake also sold their position to this buyer.

As a precedent condition for the transaction, the buyer required intermediation of CEMEX with CLH, so that CLH accepted the early termination of the previous clinker supply agreement and entered into a new agreement with buyer, which guaranteed supply of up to 2 million -- 2.4 million tons of clinker and certain commercial conditions during a 10-year period.

CLH accepted those terms. And as a part of the overall transaction, the buyer paid $32 million to CEMEX, amount which CEMEX then paid to CLH in compensation for the acceptance of the above-mentioned contract. Furthermore, during this year, CLH might receive up to $20 million in additional compensation through CEMEX if the buyer achieves certain performance metrics in the following months.

The fixed assets sold during 2019 for $23 million include some assets in Panama. Among them, an idle cement mill -- 3 ready-mix plants sold for $50 million to a subsidiary of Cementos Progreso during the fourth quarter within the context of the above-mentioned transaction.

During the quarter, our consolidated gray cement, ready-mix and aggregates volumes declined by 3%, 13% and 10%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Increased cement volumes in Colombia and El Salvador were not enough to offset the declines in the rest of our operations.

During the full year, our consolidated gray cement volumes remained flat, while our ready-mix and aggregate volumes declined by 8% and 9%, respectively. In the Cement business, increased volumes in Colombia and El Salvador were offset by lower volumes in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

Consolidated prices during the quarter for both cement and aggregates improved by 1%, while ready-mix prices declined by 4% in local currency terms and on a year-over-year basis. Sequentially, our quarterly cement prices improved by 1% in local currency terms, driven by the price increases implemented in Colombia during the quarter.

Our quarterly cement prices in Colombia and Nicaragua increased by 10% and 2%, respectively, in local currency terms on a year-over-year basis. These improvements were partially offset by lower prices in other operations, mainly in Panama and Costa Rica.

Our EBITDA declined during 2019 was mainly due to lower volumes, increased variable costs and distribution costs and the appreciation of the U.S. dollar. These impacts were partially offset by a positive price effect and SG&A savings from our stronger CEMEX plan initiatives.

Regarding the increase in variable cost, the main impacts were seen in Colombia, where we faced higher energy and purchased clinker cost; and in Guatemala, where we purchased clinker cost to third parties. Also, please note that during 2019, we had $4.3 million in additional maintenance-related operational expenses compared with those of 2018. Most of the negative foreign exchange effect was due to the 11% appreciation of the U.S. dollar versus the Colombian peso during 2019.

Despite the EBITDA reduction during the full year, we were able to significantly reduce net debt using our free cash flow. Our free cash flow, excluding the compensation received in Panama and the proceeds from fixed asset sales, reached $37 million during 2019. Our net debt was reduced by $92 million or 11% during 2019.

Now I will discuss the main operating and financial results in our markets. We are pleased with the national cement demand in Colombia, which turned back to positive during 2019 after 3 years of declines, driven by increased activity in the infrastructure and the self-construction sectors. National cement demand during the fourth quarter and full year increased by 5% and 4%, respectively.

Additionally, we are very pleased with our cement volume and price performance. Our cement volumes during the quarter and full year increased by 4% and 9%, respectively. We continued implementing cement price increases during the quarter, despite the entry of a new competitor to the market. Our quarterly prices increased by 3% sequentially and by 10% year-over-year in local currency terms. Additionally, we implemented a price increase of around 4% for bag cement effective January, and announced a 4% increase for bulk cement effective this month.

Regarding our financial results, net sales during the quarter increased by 7% in local currency -- by 2% in U.S. dollar terms. This improvement was due to improved prices in our 3 core products and higher cement volumes. For the full year, net sales increased by 7% in local currency and declined by 4% in U.S. dollar terms.

Our EBITDA during the quarter improved in local currency and U.S. dollar terms by 41% and 38%, respectively. Our quarterly EBITDA reached $32 million, its highest level since the first quarter of 2017. Our full year EBITDA increased by 3% in local currency and declined by 6% in U.S. dollar terms.

Quarterly EBITDA margin reached 24.6%, a 6.5 percentage point year-over-year improvement. Higher prices accounted for an increase of 5 percentage points, while both SG&A savings and lower corporate expenses accounted for 4.5 percentage points. These margin gains were partially offset by increased variable and fixed costs, which in total, accounted for a decline of 3 percentage points as well as higher distribution costs, which accounted for a 0.7 percentage point drop.

Regarding the Residential sector, we estimate that national cement dispatches to this sector increased in the low single digits during both the quarter and the full year, driven by the self-construction and social housing segments. Improved volumes to the self-construction segment during the quarter and full year were fueled by the economic recovery, increased remittances and potentially by the effect of Venezuelan immigration to the country.

In the social housing segment, performance indicators have been encouraging. Housing permitted -- permits, launches and sales improved in the double digits during the last 6 months. We are optimistic on this segment going forward due to the low levels of inventory and the government measures to support subsidy programs.

The mid-to-high income housing segment continued to adjust downward during the quarter. However, we expect a moderate recovery going forward, supported by low interest rates, increased access to credit and higher real wages. Additionally, the 2% sales tax for homes worth more than $300,000 was recently eliminated.

During 2020, we expect national cement volumes to the residential sector to continue increasing in the low single digits, supported by the self-construction and social housing segments.

Infrastructure was the best-performing sector during 2019 in Colombia. We estimate that national cement volumes to this sector increased in the double digits during the quarter and full year, supported mainly by 4G projects. We estimate that total demand from these projects reach 770,000 cubic meters of ready-mix, a 90% increase compared with those of 2018. We expect ready-mix demand from this program to increase more than 50% this year. Peak volumes from 4G projects should be reached during 2021 at around 1.3 million to 1.4 million cubic meters of ready-mix.

We are dispatching our products to several 4G projects, including Autopista al Mar 1, Neiva-Girardot, Pasto-Rumichaca, Puerto Berrío and Autopista al Mar 2. We estimate that our cement and ready-mix volume participation on the 4G program reach around 40% during 2018, and we expect to maintain that level of participation this year.

Our volumes to the infrastructure sector were also supported by projects in Bogotá, such as the Salitre water treatment plant and the CETIC Hospital, among other projects across the country. During 2020, we expect national cement volumes to the infrastructure sector to increase in the mid-single digits.

In the industrial and commercial sector, we estimate that national cement volumes remain relatively stable during the quarter at higher levels than those in first half of 2019. We expect better dynamics in this sector during 2020, supported by investments in the oil segment, increased industrial production and high business confidence. Additionally, the corporate income tax was lower to 32% this year from 33% in 2019. Because all of these, we expect national cement demand to increase in the low single digits during 2020. However, considering the presence of our new competitor during the full year, we expect our cement volumes to decline from 4% to 6% during this period. Please note that we expect to partially compensate the lower volumes impact with cost efficiencies and improved prices.

In Panama, cement demand was weak during 2019. We estimate that national cement demand declined by 20% during the quarter and by 12% during the full year. Cement demand continued to be affected by high inventories in apartments and offices as well as by the deceleration of the economy. In the infrastructure sector, cement consumption from the Corredor de las Playas project was slower than expected, and the fourth bridge over the canal has to be redesigned that delayed construction.

Projects such as the new wind farm, the Northern Corredor highway and the Via Transístmica did provide volume support during the quarter.

Regarding cement imports, we estimate that their market participation stabilized at around 9% during the fourth quarter, similar to that of the same period of 2018.

Our cement volumes in the quarter and full year declined by 20% and 15%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Our cement prices during the quarter declined by 3% sequentially due to challenging competitive dynamics in a weak demand environment.

Our sales during the quarter and the full year declined by 27% and 18%, respectively. And our EBITDA during the quarter and the full year declined by 23% and 26%, respectively.

During the quarter, our EBITDA margin reached 27.1%, improving by 1.5 percentage points on a year-over-year basis. Lower variable cost, fixed cost and SG&A costs were partially offset by lower sales and increased freight costs.

Going forward, we expect a moderation in the rate of decline in cement demand, driven by infrastructure projects and the social housing segment. In the infrastructure sector, the Corredor de las Playas highway and the fourth bridge over the canal should gradually ramp up volumes. Additionally, projects for a total of $4 billion are expected to start. These projects include the third line of the metro, the new electric transmission line, the Metro Line 1 extension, among others.

In the Residential sector, the new law now provides interest rate subsidies to homes with prices up to $180,000, value previously capped at $120,000. This measure should boost demand in this sector.

During 2020, we expect national cement volumes to decline in the mid- to high single digits due to potential delays in the secretion of the pipeline of infrastructure projects. However, we expect our cement volumes to decline from 11% to 13% during this period due to the divestment of certain ready-mix assets to Cementos Progreso and to challenging competitive dynamics. Our ready-mix volumes on a pro forma basis, adjusted for divested ready-mix plants are expected to decline from 1% to 3% this year.

In Costa Rica, cement demand was also weak during 2019. We estimate that national cement demand declined by 14% and 12% during the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. Cement demand was affected by uncertainty related to the implementation of the fiscal reform as well as by the slow execution of infrastructure projects. Our cement volumes during the quarter and the full year declined by 13% and 21%, respectively. Our full year performance reflects a high base of comparison in 2018 as the new competitor commissioned its cement-grinding mill in July of 2018 and ramp-up volumes gradually.

During the quarter, our volumes were supported by infrastructure projects such as Circunvalación Norte, [Rio Frío-Limón] bridge and the Garantías Sociales bridge. Regarding cement pricing, our quarterly prices in local currency terms declined by 7% year-over-year and by 2% sequentially, reflecting challenging competitive dynamics.

Our net sales during the quarter declined by 20% and 24% in U.S. dollar and local currency terms, respectively, due to lower volumes and prices. For the full year, our net sales declined by 27% and 26% in U.S. dollar and local currency terms, respectively. Our EBITDA during the quarter and the full year declined by 22% and 33%, respectively, in U.S. dollar terms.

The EBITDA margin during the quarter declined by 1 percentage point, 30.5%, reflecting SG&A efficiencies, which were more than offset by lower sales and increased freight costs.

For 2020, we expect a gradual stabilization in national cement demand, driven by anticipated reactivation of private construction activity and the current pipeline of infrastructure projects. Among the most relevant infrastructure projects are Ruta 1 Cañas Limonal, Ruta 1 Limonal Barranca, Ruta 32 San José-Río Frío and the extension of Ruta 27. In light of all of this, we expect our cement volumes to decline from 3% to 5% during 2020, in line with national demand.

In the Rest of CLH, our cement volumes during the quarter and full year declined by 8% and 6%, respectively. During the quarter, increased cement volumes in El Salvador were more than offset by lower volumes, mainly in Nicaragua. Quarterly cement prices in local currency terms declined by 1%, both year-over-year and sequentially. Cement prices in U.S. dollar terms declined by 3% during the quarter on a year-over-year basis. For the full year, our cement, ready-mix and aggregate prices improved by 1%, 6% and 19%, respectively, in local currency terms.

Net sales during the quarter in U.S. dollar and local currency terms declined by 11% and 9%, respectively. For the full year, net sales in U.S. dollar and local currency terms declined by 9% and 6%, respectively. EBITDA during the quarter and full year declined by 25% and 21%, respectively, in U.S. dollar terms. During the quarter and the full year, our EBITDA was impacted, mainly by lower volumes and increased electricity cost in Nicaragua as well as increased purchased clinker costs and third-party cement purchases in Guatemala. EBITDA margin declined by 4.9 percentage points during the quarter on a year-over-year basis.

In Nicaragua, national cement demand was weak during 2019, impacted by the social political crisis. Our cement volumes during the quarter and the full year declined by 20% and 16%, respectively, in line with the industry. However, our quarterly cement volumes improved by 6% sequentially due to the activation of some highway projects and a hospital. For 2020, we expect our cement volumes to decline in the mid-teens, in line with the industry due to the low visibility in government's ability to execute infrastructure projects.

In Guatemala, national cement demand improved in the mid-single digits during 2019. Our cement volumes remained flat during this period and declined by 3% during the quarter. Our cement volume underperformed during the quarter due to a lower market participation from our ready-mix business as we focus on the most profitable projects as well as to increase imports.

Private investment in the residential and industrial and commercial sectors were the main drivers of demand during 2019, supported by vertical housing and industrial projects in Guatemala City.

Going forward, in 2020, we expect our cement volumes to grow in the low single digits, in line with the industry. There is general optimism in Guatemala with Alejandro Giammattei, the new pro-business President, which could translate into a boost in private investment in coming months.

Now I would like to discuss our free cash flow generation. We are very pleased with our free cash flow generation, which reached $44 million during the quarter and $93 million during the full year. Our free cash flow during the quarter was boosted by the $32 million compensation related to the new supply agreement in Panama as well as by the $50 million related to fixed asset sales.

Our financial expenses were reduced by $9 million during the full year, driven by our debt reduction efforts. We are pleased with our working capital management. Our average working capital days during the quarter were reduced to negative 23, a quarterly record.

Taxes paid during the full year were $52 million compared with $58 million during 2018. The other income and expenses line resulted in an income of $40 million during 2019 compared with an expense of $31 million during 2018. Please consider that during 2018, we paid the $25 million fine in Colombia. Additionally, this line includes fixed asset sales, which were $23 million during 2019 compared to $5 million during 2018.

Our controlling interest net income was negative $3 million during the quarter and positive $4 million during the full year. During the quarter, the net income reduction versus the last -- that of last year was due to lower operating earnings before other expenses and negative effect in other expenses net and higher taxes. These effects were partially offset by lower financial expenses and a positive effect in other income and expenses net. The other expenses net line was negative $1 million during the quarter compared with positive $4 million during the same period of last year. Please note that during the same quarter of last year, this line benefited from the reversal of some provisions.

The other financial income and expense net line was positive $6 million during the quarter compared with negative $40 million during the same period of last year. The positive impact during the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to a favorable foreign exchange effect on the financial balances, mainly from the U.S. dollar depreciation versus the Colombian peso from September to December 2019.

Our free cash flow generated during 2019 was mainly used to pay debt. We reduced our net debt by $92 million during the year, reaching $736 million as of December. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 3.7x in December from 3.8x in September. This improvement was due to our debt reduction efforts during the quarter despite lower EBITDA.

With regards to our debt maturity profile during December 2018, we refinanced the loans with our parent company, which matured in 2020. Now, our debt maturity profile is more manageable, and we do not have material maturities until December 2022.

Now I would like to discuss our 2020 guidance. We expect our consolidated cement volumes to decline from 4% to 6% during 2019 -- sorry, during 2020. We estimate to pay $50 million in cash taxes for the full year. Our total capital expenditures are expected to reach $50 million, $45 million in maintenance and $5 million in strategic. With respect to our cement operations, we expect to spend $11 million in maintenance-related operational expenses during 2020 compared with $14 million during 2019. As I mentioned at the beginning of my remarks, we will continue to focus on the variables we control under the challenging environment.

We are pleased to announce that CDP, our not-for-profit organization that runs a global disclosure system for companies to manage their environmental impact, raised its rating of CLH from B in 2018 to A in 2019 in recognition of CLH advances in its climate protection efforts. We have been working to maximize all technical levers available in the cement sector to reduce our carbon footprint, which include investing in energy efficiency, using alternative fuels where we reached a 13% substitution rate in 2018 and resulted in savings of about $2.5 million. Expanding our use of renewable energy. Last year, 64% of our power consumption in cement came from renewable energy.

Decreasing our clinker factor through alternative cementitious materials, the clinker factor in our cement production reached 73% in 2019 compared to 79% in 1990, a 6 percentage point reduction.

And finally, offsetting emissions from our vehicle fleet by planting and maintaining trees. As a result of these and other efforts, in 2019, we reduced net CO2 emissions per cementitious product by more than 20% from 1990 baseline levels. This reduction is equivalent to the emissions generated by 100,000 cars in a year.

We aim to be open and transparent in measuring our progress and to be a strong advocate for the urgent need to make climate change mitigation a top priority.

Before we go into our Q&A session, I would like to remind you that any forward-looking statements we make today are based on our current knowledge of the markets in which we operate and could change in the future due to a variety of factors beyond our control. In addition, unless the context indicates otherwise, all references to pricing initiatives, price increases or decreases refer to prices for our products.

And now I will be happy to take your questions. Operator?

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andres Soto, Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division - Head of Andean Research [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 2 questions, if I may. The first one is related to your guidance for cement volumes in Colombia. I would like to understand what portion of your expected decline is related to overall market performance. And what is due to competition? And in this context, if we should expect CLH to continue increasing prices this year in addition to the 4% increase that you implemented in January?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Andres. Well, as I mentioned in my remarks, we're expecting market demand to grow in Colombia by mid-single digits, 3% to 4%. So -- and our guidance is 4% to minus -- minus 4% to minus 6% in cement volumes. So as you can calculate, there is a big impact of the entrance of the new competitor in our volume guidance. We expect to focus on -- concentrate our market share in those customers with the highest margins. And we are including our estimates that we're going to lose some market share.

With regard to the price strategy, as I mentioned in my remarks, we started the quarter increase in prices. We have increased prices in bag cement by 4% in January, and we have announced another increase of 4% in -- bulk cement in February. So our idea is to concentrate on creating value for CLH and for the company, and trying to adjust the new capacity into the market preserving value.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andres Soto, Santander Investment Securities Inc., Research Division - Head of Andean Research [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My second question is related to your EBITDA margin performance in Colombia this quarter. This is the highest quarterly margin in 3 years. And based on your remarks, I understand that more than half of this improvement can be attributed to prices, while the rest will be due to lower SG&A. Based on this, can we assume that this 25% margin is sustainable when we forecast CLH 2020 performance?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Andres. No. There is some elements of the margin improvement that I would say that are going to be recurrent. Everything that is related with our price increases, SG&A reductions, corporate cost reductions, that's something that it would be recurrent. On top of that, we had some onetime adjustments at the end of last year that improved our margin. So we should not expect margins around 25% going forward. Is -- we should go back to a more or less 21% -- 20% to 21% level.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric Neguelouart, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In line with the previous question, now that EcoCementos has entered the market, have you seen price traction of your price improvements at the beginning of this year? And how aggressive do you expect EcoCementos to be now that they're fully implemented with their new plant?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Eric. Yes, we have seen some traction, not only in the fourth quarter of last year, where we improved or increased prices as has been reported in my remarks. Prices in Q4 versus Q3 were 3% up in Colombia and in local currency. And remember that the new competitor started operations in the fourth quarter. On top of that, as I mentioned, we have increased prices in January in bag cement and we have seen some traction. So I would say that -- I'm cautiously optimistic about the way the industry is going to absorb that incremental capacity into the market. The other factor that is supporting the industry is that market demand is growing, as I mentioned, is mid-single digits. So part of the additional capacity can be absorbed through the market growth, which is also very positive.

And finally, also, you -- I'm sure that you are aware that there is a excess -- sorry, deficit of clinker in the Colombian market. This is a market that is important in clinker to the grinding mills that some companies have in the market. That could be another way to absorb the additional capacity -- clinker capacity to the market by selling clinker to those companies, including CEMEX, are importing clinker last year. We're importing clinker last year and now we can buy that clinker from domestic sources. So I think there are several factors that are contributing to -- or should contribute to a very gradual and very orderly enter of the new competitor into the Colombian market, in my opinion.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alejandro Chavelas, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My first question was on margins. It has already been answered. The second one was if you could provide us with an update regarding the Maceo plant. What are you expecting in terms of operations, if there's an update there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Alejandro. Maceo, what the latest -- or the update with regard to the Maceo project. We are in the middle of preparing all the documentation that we have to submit to the local authorities in Antioquia to increase the [parental] license or permit of the plant. That plant, the Maceo plant has now an environmental permit of 250,000 tons. And we are requesting an increase of the permit to -- up to 950,000 tons. This is something that we expect to present our proposal for the increase in the permit in the second quarter of this year. And I mean if everything goes according to the time line that is requested to this environmental authorities to submit -- or to respond to this request, we should have an answer by the end of the year in the fourth quarter. So that is when we will be in a position to resume the construction of the remaining parts of the plant and the access road to the plant that we put on hold for the Maceo project. So for this year, it's mainly about this increase in the environmental permit, is our top priority for the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alejandro Chavelas, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. And then what would be a time line for construction, assuming everything went according to plan?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it's -- I mean it's hard to say because it depends on when we get the environmental permit. But I mean if -- I think that, that's something that the plant should start assuming that we get the permit by the end of this quarter, this year, in the fourth quarter. We should see some production in the end of the second quarter or beginning of the third quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alejandro Chavelas, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. So it would be quite quick then? Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, yes, remember that we -- most of the plant has been already built. We just needed to finish part of the plant. It's not a lot. We have to commission the plant because we have to run the equipments to be sure that the kiln and the finished mills and raw mills are running properly. And we also need to build the access road, which is -- that's another big project. So as I said, I mean if everything goes according to plan with the environmental permit, I would say that Q3 of next year is our best estimate as of today.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rodrigo Sanchez, Corredores Davivienda S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I also have 2 questions. The first one is, are there any updates on the new cement mill project in Guatemala that was mentioned in the last earnings calls? And are those $5 million of strategic CapEx, are you expecting to use them in the construction of this new plant? Or in what kind of project are you expecting to spend this $5 million? And also, if you could -- you mentioned the expected margins for the Colombian operation. But could you also please comment on your expected margins for Costa Rica and Panama?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Rodrigo. Let me start with the first question with regard to Guatemala. Yes. We have mentioned in previous calls that basically, we are sold out in Guatemala. I mentioned in my remarks that in the fourth quarter, we had to buy cement from third parties. So we are working on different ways to debottleneck our operations in Guatemala. We can still do several initiatives to debottleneck our current cement mill. In fact, in December, we did some major maintenance in the mill, which -- that's why we had to buy from third-party cement. And we have been able to increase the output of the mill as a result of that major maintenance. So that could give us additional capacity on top of all the things that we are doing with regards to storage space.

The big chunk of additional capacity, of course, would come from a new mill. The project is still -- we're still working on that project. We are doing all the engineering, detailed engineering to fine-tune our business case, and decide whether or not it make sense to build or to buy and build that mill now. The $5 million in the strategic CapEx that you see in our information is not related to this project. That's mainly -- is going to be related to some CapEx that we want to -- we're anticipating to spend related to the Maceo project. Buying some property, land property to -- for the access road into the plant. So we don't have a major output of CapEx in our guidance for 2020 with regards to the new mill in Guatemala.

With regards to Costa Rica, margins, I guess the question is margins for the year. I mean we still have a decent margin above 30% for -- in Costa Rica. It is a very efficient operation, very efficient kiln. And we have been able to keep margins more or less flat versus last year. We had a decrease of 0.9 percentage points, only offsetting all the volume declines and price declines with SG&A and cost reduction savings.

Going forward, we should see some impact on the volume side. As I mentioned, we anticipate some volume reductions in Costa Rica for next year. But we are also working on some cost reduction projects in Costa Rica. One of them is in alternative fuels. As I mentioned in my remarks, we are finishing -- we are commissioning a new alternative fuel system to be able to use tires in our kiln in Costa Rica, and that could give us almost 40% of alternative fuel substitution rate, which will help us to reduce cement cost or fuel cost.

So again, the intention for next year is to keep margins around 30% and compensate volume reductions with cost efficiencies. The other thing that we're doing now in Costa Rica is, as a result of the lower demand, we don't operate the kiln throughout the year. So we don't need to have a major shutdown in Costa Rica in 2020. So that would be additional savings compared to last year to keep margins. So that's more or less the strategy with regards to margins in Costa Rica.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Francisco Suarez, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Associate Director of LatAm Utilities [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And congrats for the improving profitability in Colombia. The question that I have is on import parity prices, considering what is happening in energy cost worldwide. And now that the overall shipping tariff seems to be going a little bit low because of what is happening in China. Do you think that the import parity prices in Northern Colombia and -- are actually declining?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Francisco. Well, of course, we are monitoring import parity cost weekly. And it's true that fuel prices are going down. We are benefiting from lower petcoke prices. So production costs in local markets or markets that are exporting should go down as a result of that decrease. I would say that the -- I'm -- I disagree with the freight part. I think that what we're seeing now is kind of, in my opinion, is kind of a temporary decrease because of all the noise related to the coronavirus. I think we have started to see at the beginning of the year, freight costs to go up as a result of the new IMO regulation. And I think that, that trend will stay. So again, I think import parity prices, I don't think they have been going down, and we've been tracking this quarter-by-quarter, and as I said, week-by-week. We are more or less according to my figures, flat compared to the previous quarter in Colombia. And we're still below in parity. So that's another reason -- yes. That's another reason to justify the price increase in the market is -- it's still below import parity. According to our numbers, we should be around $120 million -- that's import parity in Bogotá well below that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Francisco Suarez, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Associate Director of LatAm Utilities [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, I completely agree. So thank you for that complete response. But that actually is not the case for Panama. It seems that, that is actually a much weaker cases isn't it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, you're right. In the case of Panama, we have import parity. And that's why you've seen an increase of imports from 1% in the first quarter of last year to 9% at the end of this year. At the same time, in Panama, of course, our competitors are welcome to compete, but we need to be sure that everybody is competing in the -- with the same rules. And in Panama, we have a lot of very opportunistic imports that are not bringing good quality of cement. And we have been working with -- as an industry to be sure that everybody is working with the same rules because before, that was not happening.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steffania Mosquera, CrediCorp Capital, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Transport, Telecom, Media and Technology and Information Technology [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 2 questions. The first question is, if you have an estimate of the demand infrastructure projects might have in Panama. And the second question is more detail on the plus 100% tax rate during this quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, Steffania. I was not able to understand your question. There was a lot of background noise. The first question was something about Panama, but I -- can you repeat the question? Let's go first with the first question, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steffania Mosquera, CrediCorp Capital, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Transport, Telecom, Media and Technology and Information Technology [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. If you have an estimate of demand from infrastructure projects in Panama.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Demand from infrastructure projects in Panama. Well, I mentioned in my remarks that there is a strong pipeline of infrastructure projects in Panama, around $4 billion or even more. We have projects like the third line of the metro. That is more than $2 billion only there. The fourth bridge over the Panama Canal is $1.4 billion. Those are the 2 biggest ones. And out of the, let's say, $4 billion, $5 billion, most of them have been already awarded. So now it's a question of execution. The ones that need to be approved this year are other minor projects like the -- some hospitals, some landfill projects, but the big ones have been already approved and awarded. The issue is more the speed of execution. And for example, one of the concerns that we have now is the fourth bridge of the Panama Canal that they are rethinking the design, and that's not good news because that's additional delay.

So in summary it's one of the sectors in Panama that should help us to improve market conditions and market demand. The other one is social housing, but infrastructure is the one that should return to the levels where it used to be several years ago.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steffania Mosquera, CrediCorp Capital, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Transport, Telecom, Media and Technology and Information Technology [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. That's the reason for my question since I believe we're expecting roughly 400,000 tons demand from the [metro in] Bogotá. Do we have an estimate of the impact of these projects should have for Panama since we are being so negative in the 2020 guidance?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I would say that all the projects have already been awarded. The estimate is around 800,000 cubic meters of concrete. So it's very, very significant for Panama. So that's why it's so important that it speeds up in the execution of those projects.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steffania Mosquera, CrediCorp Capital, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Transport, Telecom, Media and Technology and Information Technology [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Perfect. And my second question is regarding the tax rate we saw this quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The what?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steffania Mosquera, CrediCorp Capital, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Transport, Telecom, Media and Technology and Information Technology [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tax rate.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tax rate. Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steffania Mosquera, CrediCorp Capital, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Transport, Telecom, Media and Technology and Information Technology [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Why is it over 100%?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In the fourth quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steffania Mosquera, CrediCorp Capital, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Transport, Telecom, Media and Technology and Information Technology [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Well, during the quarter, our accounting department uses an estimate to book taxes according to an estimated tax rate. So in the first 9 months of the year, they were using an estimate of a certain percentage and the actual rate in 2019 was higher than that. So we had to catch up in terms of accrual of the tax rate in the fourth quarter. So if you see the numbers for the whole year, are more reasonable in terms of the difference between year-over-year. So that's the effect. It's a catch-up effect.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roberto Carlos Paniagua Cardona, Corporacion Financiera Colombiana S.A., Research Division - Variable Income Analyst [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 2 questions. The first one, I want to -- just to know the -- you were in the Maceo plant to start operation at the end of 2021. Just want to know if that is right. And my second question is about what are going to be your private strategies, not only in Colombia that you talk about it, but also in Panama, Costa Rica for this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Roberto. Well, Maceo, as I mentioned before, it's difficult to declare when we are going to start operations there. It depends on permits and all things. But according to our current plan, we're thinking about around Q3 of 2021.

Pricing strategies. Well, I already commented on Colombia. On the other markets, the idea is to preserve prices. As I have been mentioning before in Panama, prices are well above import parity. So we need to be sure that we preserve value and not compete on prices because I think that, that would destroy value for the company.

And in Costa Rica, the situation is more stable. As you know, there was a new cement mill operation in last year, starting operations in the middle of last year. Now that new entrant or competitor has been already settled in the market. And I would say that in Costa Rica, we could see some potential to more stable pricing conditions.

And in the Rest of CLH, Nicaragua stable. We always increase prices with inflation there, and that has been the case for the previous year. So that would be the strategy for the year. And basically, those are the major markets of CLH. So in summary, we're going to try to preserve value, being very smart on our pricing and strategies. And trying to adapt to new capacity and varies mostly without getting errors in terms of that additional capacity, because in markets like Colombia is already there, so we need to compete with that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roberto Carlos Paniagua Cardona, Corporacion Financiera Colombiana S.A., Research Division - Variable Income Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So will we see an increase in Colombia, maybe a stability in Costa Rica. And in Panama, it could be a reduction or only stability for this year...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we're aiming for stability, but it's not up to us only in Panama. I mean the decline in the market plus competitive dynamics is going to put pressure on prices, but we're going to try to be very smart on -- keep prices flat in Panama.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. - CEO & President of CEMEX in South, Central America & Caribbean, MD and Executive Director [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much to everyone. And in closing, I would like to thank all of you for your time and attention. We look forward to your continued participation in CEMEX Latam Holdings. And also, please feel free to contact us directly or visit our website at any time. Thank you.

