Edited Transcript of GLYHO.IS earnings conference call or presentation 11-May-16 10:59am GMT

Q1 2016 Global Yatirim Holding AS Earnings Call

Istanbul Mar 23, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Global Yatirim Holding AS earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, May 11, 2016 at 10:59:00am GMT

Corporate Participants

* Mehmet Kutman

Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO

* Mehmet Kerem Eser

Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - CFO, Head of Financial Affairs & Finance Group and Finance Director

Conference Call Participants

* Alexandre Ayoub

Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research

* Alper Akalin

Deniz Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S., Research Division - Senior Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Global Investment Holdings First Quarter 2016 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's speakers will be Mr. Mehmet Kutman, CEO and Chairman; Mr. Kerem Eser, CFO; Asli Su Ata, Investor Relations Director.

I now hand over to Mr. Mehmet Kutman. Sir, please go ahead.

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [2]

Good afternoon or good morning, ladies and gentlemen, wherever you are. I understand we have a very crowded conference. I hope the questions also are crowded as well.

Before passing to Kerem bey, I would like to say a few words. Although the ups and downs of 2016, especially in Turkey, we have recorded relatively satisfactory revenues as well as EBITDA. As I have mentioned at the year-end conference, our main target was to decrease our debt load in 2016, which we are moving slowly towards that goal. As of, I think, end of March, we have total net debt of around TRY 1.4 billion, TRY 1.5 billion. And my goal is to decrease that net debt position minimum by 20% to 30% before year-end or latest by the first quarter through some M&A or IPO transactions.

Having said that, if we go to individual business units. We're very happy of the Port performance. We, as the latest news, as you know, have signed a term sheet with Venetto Sviluppo for the Port of Venice together in a consortium with MSC, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Group. So we each have 25% shareholding. That's one of the landmark and marquee ports in the world.

On the gas side, again, we are in line with the budget. On the mining side, we're in line with the budget. The part which is killing me is basically the interest cost at the holding company on a consolidated basis, hence, the decrease of our debt load to some M&A and/or IPO foreseen for this year or the first quarter of next year.

Having said that, I'll pass the call to Mr. Eser, our CFO, to give further details.

Mehmet Kerem Eser, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - CFO, Head of Financial Affairs & Finance Group and Finance Director [3]

Thank you, Mehmet bey. Well, let me talk about a bit on the numbers on a segmental basis. The first quarter consolidated revenues are reported, as you know, as TRY 108.7 million, which is up from TRY 84.5 million in the same period last year, representing 29% increase.

Consolidated reported EBITDA are TRY 21.6 million compared to TRY 22.8 million last year. Holding stand-alone figure in quarter 1 last year included gains from sale of -- treasury share sales and FX gains on trade receivables, which are accounted for under the EBITDA, both amounting to TRY 7.5 million. This year, there were no sale of treasury share, and change in TL value against the U.S. dollar has resulted in a small amount of loss. Adjusting for the effect of those items, first quarter consolidated operating EBITDA were TRY 22.8 million versus TRY 15.3 million on cash terms, which represents approximately 41% increase.

Group reported a net loss of TRY 34.9 million at the bottom line compared to TRY 28.2 million loss in the same period last year. The loss in both quarters is due to the noncash depreciation and amortization charges this year amounting to TRY 39.1 million versus TRY 33 million last year. And as just Mr. Kutman just mentioned, the net interest expenses have increased slightly, I would say, to TRY 37.5 million compared to TRY 24.5 million last year.

Seasonality is also a very important factor with respect to the consolidated quarterly operating results. First quarter, except for perhaps the group's real estate operations, is the lowest season for every other business segment in which the group operates. Accordingly, first quarter results usually do not represent the progress for the rest of the year.

Continuing on a segmental basis. Our Port division revenues reached TRY 54.6 million, representing again 28% increase over the same period last year. EBITDA were TRY 23.8 million compared to TRY 19.7 million last year. Well, as I just highlighted, quarter 1 is the lowest season for the year for not only cruise business but also for the commercial port operations in the Mediterranean, especially at Turkish ports.

But luckily, the GPH has very well-diversified cruise port network. And thanks to that, even based on pro forma numbers, including Valletta operations, GPH ports managed to increase total cruise passengers by 6.9%, reaching 0.5 million passengers despite the tension in the East Med region. Increase in passenger numbers are mainly driven by Barcelona and Valletta. Valletta's passenger number registered, let me see, a significant 91% jump in first quarter 2016 year-on-year. Also, the share of turnaround passengers, which are more profitable, almost doubled in Barcelona in Q1, contributing more and more to the revenues -- revenue generation of the Port.

On the commercial front, pickup in the TEU throughput of Port Akdeniz, which started in the third quarter of 2015 after 5 consecutive quarters of decline due to the stress on marble exports to China, continued in Q1 2016 with an increasing pace at 5.4% year-on-year. Marble exports of Port Akdeniz have improved by 23.7% in Q1 as opposed to Turkey's marble export increase of only 7.1% in the same period. Tariff flexibility in Port Akdeniz due to lack of competition, also increase in container revenue per TEU, reaching $174, both coupled with strong U.S. dollar-euro against the Turkish lira, have all contributed very positively to the division's commercial operations as well.

In Port of Bar, container yields came out at $99 per TEU, indicating 8% increase, which is mainly attributable to tariff increases, so far for the Ports.

Moving on to the Power/Gas/Mining division. This division, as you know, is the group's second-largest contributor to our consolidated results. Reported revenues were TRY 39.6 million in the first quarter of 2016, up from TRY 33.9 million last year, representing 17% increase. Revenues consisted of mainly sales from CNG, our mining operations and power generations, including cogeneration.

Division EBITDA were reported at TRY 5.7 million, again, compared to TRY 2.9 million last year. So the Gas/Mining/Power division EBITDA almost doubled in the first quarter of 2016.

Naturelgaz revenues stood at TRY 23.4 million compared to TRY 28 million over the same period last year. We see the effect of seasonality here as well. Naturelgaz have already won the tender for Çaykur gas supply, which translates into a gas sale of around 40 million cubic meters in a period of 5 months. And this operation has not kicked in yet.

Straton, our mining company, registered 44% volume growth while recording 142% revenue increase. The company realized 113,000 tons of product sales and recorded revenues of TRY 12.8 million in the first quarter. Of this production, 96,200 tons were exported mainly to Spain, Italy, Egypt and Middle East.

Moving on to Tres Energy. This company has a contracted capacity of 53 megawatts, 23.5 megawatts of this is already in operation, generating TRY 3.2 million, again up from only TRY 0.6 million in the same period last year. So that they would see a 5x increase in revenues. We see better utilizations. Also, Tres has generated an EBITDA of TRY 2.3 million, which was a negative figure last year. It was barely at breakeven.

We, as a group, we are targeting to grow further in renewable energy production. And to that end, we are currently investing in several medium-scale biomass power plants located in regions where there is intensive agricultural activity. These investments are pursued by our fully owned entity, Mavibayrak. Currently, there are 3 ongoing projects. The total capacity is 29.2 megawatts. There are two 12-megawatt facilities in western and southeastern Turkey based on agricultural biomass, and there is one 5.2 megawatts facility in southeastern Turkey based on both agricultural biomass at animal manure, all at different stages of development and construction.

By the way, financing for all of the projects have already been secured by means of long-term project finance facilities. And once completed, the total 3 projects with 29.2-megawatt generation capacity, these will generate annual revenues of $27.3 million and EBITDA of $12.8 million. So we get some questions on high leverage on consolidated level in the group. Part of the bank loans and cash contributions already made, as we speak, are reflected in the balance sheet debt, but you don't see any revenues.

So I'm moving to the Real Estate division. We see progress here as well, as a matter of fact, substantial. So this division revenues were reported as TRY 5.8 million compared to only TRY 1.3 million in 2015. And the division EBITDA were TRY 3.4 million versus TRY 0.3 million in 2015. And I can say this increase is solely attributable to the contribution of one shopping mall, which was put into operation in December last year. The mall, if I can remind you, has 26,000 square meters of gross leasable area. And with an average rental rate of $25 per square meter, the mall is expected to generate around $9 million of cash, which includes taxes, VAT, I mean, which already became a major contributor to consolidated revenues and cash.

So I'll just stop here. I'll keep it short and simple. We can move on now to questions if Mr. Kutman has nothing to add at this point. Thank you.

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [4]

As usual, Kerem bey, you've been excellent. I have nothing to add. Let's move to Q&A.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) Our first question is from Alper Akalin from Deniz Invest.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alper Akalin, Deniz Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S., Research Division - Senior Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have questions on the energy side because the first quarter for the Ports maybe -- might be not so reflective. But for the energy, there's no, I think, off-season, on-season like the Ports we have. But I do not see improvement. If I'm wrong, please correct me. But are you satisfied with the results of Naturelgaz? Or do you have any plans for exits? Or do you still wait for the growth of the business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But if the question -- yes, go ahead, Alper, sorry.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alper Akalin, Deniz Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S., Research Division - Senior Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, it's okay. That's the question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. If the question is about Naturelgaz, the performance, I'm happy, as a matter of fact, very happy. It's exactly in line with the budget numbers. As you know, the peak starts with the Çaykur, which is our core client. And that starts towards mid-May, peaks up in July and August. And our target for Naturelgaz EBITDA for this year is TRY 50 million, we're targeting. So we're happy of Naturelgaz' performance.

What's on the table? We're not going to exit Naturelgaz for sure, but we might take a part. And there are ongoing discussions right now with some corporations, let's say. But we will not exit 100%. We'll take maybe, I don't know, 20%, 30% partner.

Alper Akalin, Deniz Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S., Research Division - Senior Analyst [6]

And one more question for the Ports business. Do you see any risk related to Turkish cruise port, especially from the Kusadasi due to the...

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, there is -- it's not a risk. We already know the number. We are down by TRY 2 million for the full year on the Turkish cruise side, TRY 2 million to, I would say, TRY 2.5 million. But that, hopefully, a big chunk of it will make it from the increase in traffic in Barcelona and Malta as well as changes in the tariff to euro in Turkish ports.

Operator [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question is from Alexandre Ayoub from Waha Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You mentioned that one challenge related to the interest cost at the holdco and you're planning to decrease that, hopefully this year, thanks to M&A or IPO. Can you tell us a bit more about -- can you give us a bit more details about these plans?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unfortunately, I cannot. But the transaction is set to happen latest by the first quarter of next year. That's all I can tell you.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So it's one transaction as opposed to several transactions, correct?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's one transaction, whether it's public markets or private. That's it. So it's a tandem transaction, let's say.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Sure. Because you also mentioned Naturelgaz, I guess, it's a different transaction.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's a competitive -- I thought you asked about the Ports.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, no, not at all. Not about the ports. No, I'm asking about the holding company, Global Investment Holding. I thought you were mentioning...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. There's -- no, no, I thought you were asking about the Ports. Yes, there's another transaction. We are under exclusive negotiation for up to 30% of Naturelgaz, but I cannot give any further details because we don't have a signed term sheet yet.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of course. But -- sorry, maybe I misunderstood during the conference call what you mentioned. I thought you mentioned that the interest cost was a bit of a challenge at the Global Investment Holding level, at the parent level.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is correct. That is correct. But the money -- the proceeds from the ports and Naturelgaz, some of it will come to holding, which will go to pay the debt load at the holdco, call it. Hence, the lower or the close to 0 interest rate moving forward.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. So there are 2 potential transactions: one with Naturelgaz and the other one with Global Ports.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's correct, indeed.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect. And then just in relation, do you mind giving us a bit of guidance in relation to the outlook for the revenue and the EBITDA of each of the divisions, like the Real Estate division?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We don't give guidance, I think, right, Kerem bey? That's not my arena.

Mehmet Kerem Eser, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - CFO, Head of Financial Affairs & Finance Group and Finance Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, that's true. That's true. If we give guidance, we should do this in front of a broader audience or we should just post it on our website.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The rules have changed in Turkey, unfortunately. They're very secure.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, sure, sure. That's okay. I understand.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we prefer not to give guidance because we have to post it on our website. And unfortunately, the rules for the capital markets are very stringent in Turkey, whereas the media-related rules are not stringent at all. I'm sure you follow the Turkish media, especially on the political side. So we have the option not to give guidance. We prefer not to.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Completely understand. I don't want to monopolize the call. So maybe I'll leave it for here. If someone else has to ask a question, I'll let him ask a question. And if no one else, then I'll reask a question. Is that okay?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. That's perfectly fine.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So I'll drop for now, and I'll wait to see the other questions.

Operator [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Alper Akalin from Deniz Invest.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alper Akalin, Deniz Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S., Research Division - Senior Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have a follow-up question related to the debt maturity profile of the company at the holding level. I see there are 2 bonds that will expire on 2016 and 3-year bonds, one is with euro bond, on 2016.

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no. There's only one bond expiring in 2016. One expired already, which we paid. And that was, I think, April, last month. Then there's another bond expiring, I think, in November for TRY 85 million in 2016. So there's only one bond expiring in 2016. One expired already, which we paid completely.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alper Akalin, Deniz Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S., Research Division - Senior Analyst [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So what I want to say here from is, are the -- are those should be regarded as a deadline for the IPO or any recent transaction? Or are you going to prefer rollover option again? But I know also the financing conditions are not as easy as it was due to the high political risks and also the current conditions in Turkey. So what do you prefer? Is it a -- shall we take it as an ultimate target for an IPO before 2017 or in 2017?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, there is nothing which is ultimate in life, Alper, first of all. And second, and I would like to correct your wording that the political scenario is weak in Turkey. I think right now, and this is my personal opinion, not binding the company, the political scenario is very clear, and it's a good one. That's my personal opinion. Again, I want to underline that.

To answer your question, depending on the markets, I want to decrease the debt load. Hence, the primary objective will be not to refinance, if we can succeed to have a transaction within the maturity of the expiring TL bonds.

Operator [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question is from Alexandre Ayoub from Waha Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just to come back on the debt at the holdco. You mentioned that you want to decrease the debt load at the holdco, which we are very happy to hear as bond investors. So there's something which we didn't really follow, would be good if you can enlighten us a little bit. So we have received around $35 million of dividends from Global Ports in Q1. However, your debt at the holdco only decreased by $10 million. So I guess maybe you used, say, $20 million or $25 million for other investments. It would be good if you can highlight if that understanding is correct. And if yes, then give us a bit of light as to what are these other investments you spend money on? And why you prefer to invest that $20 million, $25 million in these investments as opposed to deleverage the holdco.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Very good question. I'm going to let Kerem bey answer that question. I know where the money went. Approximately $27 million, close to $30 million went to our power site, but Kerem bey can give the breakdowns of everything.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kerem Eser, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - CFO, Head of Financial Affairs & Finance Group and Finance Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, sure, sure. Alex, to answer your question, on the first quarter, so -- well, actually, the consolidated results of the holding company is somewhat parallel to the solo results of the holding company because we are getting the dividends from our core entity and the other subsidiaries -- our other subsidiaries. Although all are cash-positive, they have not started to pay dividends to the holding company. Hopefully, they will do so at the end of this year, starting from 2017.

So we have decreased the debt load at the holding solo level, as you rightly mentioned, which is around TRY 35 million -- no, the actual, the exact figure is -- exact figure is TRY 35.4 million. This is in the principal amount of the debt we have paid back. But actually, these are part of our banking facilities, which we can redraw, if we like to do so.

So together with the interest expenses, of course, associated with it and the interest expenses on the bonds, the total cash outflow at holding solo level is around TRY 50 million, including principal and interest. And the rest is injected in various energy subsidiaries or the greenfield energy subsidiaries, predominantly the biomass facilities, as Mr. Kutman rightly mentioned. And the exact amount is around TRY 28 million. Plus, of course, we are contributing to our other subsidiaries as well in small amounts, let's say. So actually, Naturelgaz, for example, they don't need any cash from the holding company. But we are allowing them to use our banking facilities for their hedging purposes. That includes the margins, et cetera, for gas purchase and foreign exchange swaps. So we are giving them some advances. If you add them up, so that would total to TRY 90 million, TRY 90 million-plus, which is exactly the amount we have received from the port subsidiaries as dividends this year.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect. And that's very clear.

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexandre, to answer your question, most of the money went to power first and then the margin requirement for the gas, wholesale gas.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. I guess I know the answer, but I'll ask it anyway. So why did you decide to do these investments as opposed to deleverage the company at the holdco. I guess the answer is because you expect significant cash flow from your...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The IRR -- equity return is double the debt cost, minimum.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cost. Exactly. And so this investment you did in biomass energy, is that the one which you're expecting to come through end of this year and to generate, call it, like $13 million EBITDA?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is correct, but we started one -- we started 2 operations out of 3. The third one -- because you have to apply there something which is called YEKDEM, you have to apply to YEKDEM by November of any given year to get basically the subsidized tariff of USD 0.135, where electricity price on average in Turkey, $0.04 to $0.05.

If you cannot be ready, your power plant cannot be ready by November or after the trial runs, then you lose the whole year. So instead of putting our cash there, we delayed the third one. Therefore, we're not going to have Turkey from that operation. We will have eventually Turkey by the year-end 2018. 2017 will be half that amount. Is this clear?

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think so. And I'm so sorry because I'm not that familiar with that subsidiary. So that subsidiary, you have power plants, and you generate electricity, and these power plants are still being built. And 3 of them -- 2 of them are expected to come this year.

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There's 2 parts, there's 2 parts. One is Tres Energy, which is cogeneration. There, we are producing electricity of it, okay? Some of that kicked in -- which is about 25 megawatts. Some of them kicked in last quarter of last year. 25-megawatt is fully operational starting 1st of January 2016. That we will increase to 50 megawatts, which is again cogen. We sell the steam and everything. That's one side of the equation. So you'll see a full impact of 25 megawatts for the first time this year. That's one side of the operation.

The second side of the operation is the biomass plants. Each megawatt of biomass generates approximately, how much, Kerem bey? TRY 1 million or TRY 0.5 million EBITDA?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kerem Eser, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - CFO, Head of Financial Affairs & Finance Group and Finance Director [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's close to TRY 1 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA, right? Each megawatt generates...

Mehmet Kerem Eser, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - CFO, Head of Financial Affairs & Finance Group and Finance Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, no. TRY 0.5 million, TRY 0.5 million, TRY 0.5 million. No, it's important...

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TRY 0.5 million. So...

Mehmet Kerem Eser, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - CFO, Head of Financial Affairs & Finance Group and Finance Director [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TRY 0.5 million, yes, correct.

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Each megawatt generates TRY 0.5 million of EBITDA. So far, we have contracted approximately 30 megawatts. Out of 30 megawatts, we are building about 18 megawatts of it, as we speak, okay? So full year 2016, you're going to see TRY 9 million EBITDA guaranteed by the Turkish treasury, at $0.135. By 2018, you're going to see a total of, how much, approximately TRY 15 million, TRY 16 million EBITDA by 2018 in the turn of 30 megawatts.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect. So the investments you spend -- sure. The, call it, TRY 28 million you spent was on both cogeneration and biomass? Or one or the other? And it was to complete, to progress on the project, correct?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It was mostly biomass, yes, mostly biomass.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect. And then just to switch gears to the Global Port division. So you mentioned...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But out of that 20 -- let me interject one thing because you went through a lot of details. Now out of that TRY 28 million, we're probably going to get TRY 8 million to TRY 10 million back because the loan was not ready. We needed to move very fast to be able to reach the November deadline to be able to apply to the subsidy. So now that the loan is ready from Garanti and Isbank, we're going to get the -- our equity back out of the TRY 28 million.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect. Thanks for clarifying that.

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So what was your next question? You were saying something.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. On the Global Port division, so when we're looking at the EBITDA, I know we're going to have a separate call on the Global Port, by the way, it would be good to know when are you expecting to release the full results for Global Ports and when is the conference call expected?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have no clue on that. I think (inaudible) should answer that.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Or maybe I'll -- we'll go back to the (inaudible) on that to get the exact date. But the question was more on the EBITDA. I think when we looked at the EBITDA on a dollar term, it was kind of flat, if not, if -- it decreased a bit. So is that indeed the case? And if yes, then there hasn't really been an improvement on the EBITDA on that front despite the growth of the business. So that's really wanted to kind of get a better feeling on the EBITDA in dollar term for Global Port. And what was driving that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't know the answer to your question, frankly, because I haven't looked in detail. I think we'll be better off by waiting. I doubt the revenues have decreased or the EBITDA has increased, mostly probably because I follow very closely Antalya port. I know the numbers are up there.

On the cruise side, we should be flattish, mostly probably to be the impact of euro-dollars. That's my gut feeling. But again, I don't know. So we should wait for that conference call and the numbers here. Hopefully, (inaudible) might have the answer.

Mehmet Kerem Eser, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - CFO, Head of Financial Affairs & Finance Group and Finance Director [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I can partly explain the question -- I can just give some feedback. So it's better to wait until the Port's teleconference. But it's not flat. There is an increase on, let's say, I'm looking at the segmental EBITDA numbers. This is excluding the GPH solo OpEx, which might include project expenses and some one-offs. If you adjust for the effect of the GPH OpEx, there is an approximately 10.2%, in dollar terms, increase in segmental EBITDA first quarter year-on-year. So it may not look a huge improvement, but it's the lowest season. So you don't see the effect of the cruise operations in the first quarter of 2016. So as Mehmet bey said, they are running parallel to their budget. And in the budget, there is an improvement over the year 2015.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. It's interesting because we had it at $8.4 million, Q1 EBITDA. That's the TRY 23.8 million, so it's $8.4 million. And Q1 2015, we have it as $8.6 million. So maybe...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kerem Eser, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - CFO, Head of Financial Affairs & Finance Group and Finance Director [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think you're right. But these are all numbers you are taking from our segment report on a consolidated basis. You should be looking at the Port operating numbers, right? It includes the GPH solo OpEx, et cetera. I'm looking at the draft version of the GPH financial review, which you don't have. So you will get more background information on the conference call...

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Why don't we leave this to the -- yes, why don't we leave this to Global Port conference call.

Alexandre Ayoub, Al Waha Capital PJSC - Head of Emerging Markets Research [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, of course, sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions)

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator, I guess there is no further questions.

Operator [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have no other questions.

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So let's close the conference call.

Operator [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We have no other questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kutman, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - Chairman & CEO [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As a closing remark, as I said, we are in line with our budgets across the board in every businesses. I'm personally happy with the results with the exception of the debt load and the interest, which I have full intentions of decreasing them by the end of this year or latest first quarter of next year. We are going to take some partners at our gas subsidy. Hopefully, we should be in the market for -- we are in market, we are negotiating, but we should have some kind of public announcement by June, July. And the Port side, we are discussing with a lot of parties.

Having said that, thank you very much, everybody, for the interest in our corporations. I keep buying shares, as you all know. That should show how comfortable I am with everything except the debt load, and that's a risk I'm happy to take time being knowing the assets are there. Thank you, operator.

Kerem bey, do you have anything to add?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mehmet Kerem Eser, Global Yatirim Holding Anonim Sirketi - CFO, Head of Financial Affairs & Finance Group and Finance Director [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nothing to add. Thank you, Mehmet bey.

Operator [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our conference call. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.