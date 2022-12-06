U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

New Edition | Wood Pellets Market Report - The Global Market is Growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2032 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights
·5 min read
Douglas Insights
Douglas Insights

Key players in the wood pellets market include Enviva LP, German Pellets, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc., Graanul Invet, AVP Group, Drax Group, Energex, Sinclar Group Forest Products, Wood Pellet Energy (UK) Ltd., TANAC SA, F.E. Wood & Sons, Lauzon, Vermont Wood Pellet Company, Highland Pellets LLC, Farm Fuels, Groupe Savoie Inc., and I.C.S. (Lacroix) Lumber Inc.

Douglas - Isle of Man, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights has evaluated every aspect of the wood pellets market and revealed the changes in market trends due to the rising global demand for clean energy and economical residential heating in cold regions. By adding wood pellets market research reports to its comparison engine, Douglas Insights will allow analysts, market researchers, businesses, and industry experts, to accurately identify market trends, future predictions, growth drivers, key restraints, market limitations, and challenges.

As the world's first comparison engine for market research reports, Douglas Insights gives access to the widest range of private and public market reports. It is a digital tool that allows researchers to compare various reports by Price, Date of Release, Publisher Rating, and Table of Contents.

Market Insights

The global wood pellets market is expected to grow at a healthy rate in the coming decade, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2022 to 2032. The main driver for the wood pellets market is the global rise in demand for renewable energy to curb the use of fossil fuels that add to global warming and climate change. Countries' need to meet emission targets, stringent government policies and growing demand for sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel are all contributing to the growth of the wood pellets market.

Browse to access an In-depth research report on Global Wood Pellets Market with detailed charts and figures: https://douglasinsights.com/wood-pellets-market

Another notable key driver of this market is the rising support from innovations and advancements in wood pellet boilers. Wood pellet boiler manufacturers have introduced self-cleaning systems and made them widely available, allowing them to gain popularity due to their lower maintenance and user input. Boiler manufacturers, wood pellet companies, and key market players are also aggressively marketing the cost efficiency of wood pellets and the benefits of biomass boilers to increase awareness and encourage sales.

In cold regions, wood pellets are becoming increasingly popular for residential heating due to the significantly lower costs of using wood pellet stoves and furnaces compared to natural gas alternatives. This rise in demand has opened growth opportunities for market players to capitalise on engineered wood pellets that burn cleanly due to their uniform moisture content and size.

Power generation and residential heating remain the major application for wood pellets globally, with a combined dominant share of nearly 80 per cent. The remainder consists of commercial heating and combined heat and power. In terms of market regions, Europe holds the lead in the wood pellets market, owing to its stringent environmental policies for energy generation and the growing adoption of wood pellets for power boilers and residential heating in many cold nations.

The Asia Pacific region holds the second largest share of the wood pellets market for the forecast period, with great growth opportunities due to its rising investments in coal power plants. There are also good growth opportunities for key market players in the use of wood and forest waste resources, saw dust fine wood pellets, and Brazilian eucalyptus wood pellets.

However, the availability of alternatives like solar and wind energy and low consumer awareness are the main restraints hindering the growth of the global wood pellets market. Regardless, the growing adoption of wood pellets, increasing marketing efforts by key players, and rising residential demand for economical heating will help overcome these restraints during the forecast period.

Some of the key global players in the wood pellets market include Enviva LP, German Pellets, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc., Graanul Invet, AVP Group, Drax Group, Energex, Sinclar Group Forest Products, Wood Pellet Energy (UK) Ltd., TANAC SA, F.E. Wood & Sons, Lauzon, Vermont Wood Pellet Company, Highland Pellets LLC, Farm Fuels, Groupe Savoie Inc., and I.C.S. (Lacroix) Lumber Inc.

Report Segmentation

Application Segment

  • Pellet Stove Inserts

  • Pellet Boilers

  • Free Standing Pellet Stoves

End-use Segment

  • Heat Generation

    • Residential Heating

    • Commercial Heating

  • Power Generation

  • Co-firing

  • Combined Heat & Power (CHP)

  • Others (absorbents, horse bedding)

Geography Segment

  • North America

    • United States

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • U.K.

    • France

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America (LATAM)

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

    • GCC

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key questions answered in this report

  • COVID 19 impact analysis on global Wood Pellets industry.

  • What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Wood Pellets market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

  • What is driving Wood Pellets market?

  • What are the key challenges to market growth?

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Wood Pellets market?

  • Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

  • What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

  • Statistics on Wood Pellets and spending worldwide

  • Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Wood Pellets across industries

  • Notable developments going on in the industry

  • Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

  • Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Access complete report-https://douglasinsights.com/wood-pellets-market

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Related Reports:

Snack Pellets Market - https://douglasinsights.com/snack-pellets-market 
Iron Ore Pellets Market - https://douglasinsights.com/iron-ore-pellets-market 
Wood Activated Carbon Market - https://douglasinsights.com/wood-activated-carbon-market 
Wood Coating Market - https://douglasinsights.com/wood-coating-market 
Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Market - https://douglasinsights.com/wood-plastic-composite-wpc-floorings-market 
Wood-Based Panel Market - https://douglasinsights.com/wood-based-panel-market 

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Follow Douglas Insights for More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn Twitter

CONTACT: Office- Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd, Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com Telephone - +44 7624 248772 Web- douglasinsights.com/


