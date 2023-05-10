Editor Picks: Top 5 Mother’s Day gifts—according to Reviewed editors

The top 5 Mother's Day gifts Reviewed editors recommend

If you're still stumped on what to get for Mother's Day 2023 (which is soon: it's Sunday, May 14, so you'll need to choose fast), allow us to help. At Reviewed, we test out stuff to find the great (and not-so-great), so you never have to be disappointed by a purchase. We're opinionated by nature. When it comes to the products we personally own, love and use daily, we have lots to say.

That's why we whipped together the top five Mother's Day gifts Reviewed editors will be buying (after having tested it out and fallen in love with it themselves). Plus, most of these with come with Amazon two-day shipping. Keep scrolling for a Reviewed-approved gift that Mom will use all year. These are the finds our editors (and Mom) will love.

1. For the mom on the move: Allbirds Wool Runners

"After reading multiple rave reviews about Allbirds Wool Runners, I bought my husband a pair as a gift. He loved them and so did I, so I ordered myself a pair. They are stylish, durable and most importantly, super comfortable. I recently bought another pair in a different color because I love them so much and they are perfect for everyday wear."

—Jeaneen Russell, Gift Guide Editor

$110 at Allbirds

2. For the mom who needs her iced coffee: HyperChiller Iced Coffee Maker

"The HyperChiller helped me curb my trips to Starbucks and make delicious iced coffee every morning in just a few minutes. It freezes boiling coffee from my French press with just a few swirls—truly a game-changer to get my caffeine fix instantly."

—Isabelle Kagan, Senior Editor, Partner Content

$20 at Amazon

3. For the kitchen whiz mom: Magic Bullet

"It's rare for me to wake up and not crave a smoothie. Luckily, the Magic Bullet is always waiting for me, ready to blend up several cups of frozen produce (and do it fast). It's also a breeze to clean, thanks to the cup's cylindrical shape and dishwasher-safe label. I've been using this affordable blender for over a year—and it delivers every time."

—Monica Petrucci, Senior Staff Writer, Kitchen & Cooking

$58 at Amazon

4. For the gardening mom: Sloggers Garden Clogs

"If you're an avid gardener, like I am, you know the value of having shoes that you can easily slip on and off, but that can stand up to the mud and debris in the garden. My Sloggers have seen me through the landscaping of three different gardens, and other than being slightly faded from the sun, they're as great as they were when I bought them 12 years ago. They're comfy, durable, and—best of all—easy to slip off when you need to run inside to attend to children or go to the bathroom."

—Anna Lane, Parenting Editor

$35 at Amazon

5. For the mom cook: Cuisinart Air Fryer and Convection Toaster Oven

"This Cuisinart air fryer has transformed the way I cook, making weeknight food prep speedy and stress-free. It’s spacious enough to make sheet pan dinners for two (with plenty of leftovers!) and is my go-to appliance for making virtually all foods."

—Elsie Boskamp, Deals Editor

$179 at Amazon

