EDITORIAL: Keep license plate readers to intended purpose

Jul. 18—We're a bit torn on the Niagara County Sheriff's Office's announcement that it will be working with a private firm to bring a license plate-reading system to the county.

Sheriff Mike Filicetti announced July 6 that his office is partnering with the company Flock Safety to install license plate readers at 67 "strategically located" spots throughout Niagara County.

The system is described as being capable of providing law enforcement with the make, model, color and license plate from the rear of vehicles traveling throughout the county. It will also allow law enforcement to collect "actionable evidence" while sending "real-time alerts" "within seconds" if a wanted or stolen vehicle passes by the cameras.

Filicetti calls the cameras a "game changer" for local law enforcement, which the release notes will aid in "both proactive and reactive crime fighting" while providing "valuable information when investigating crime."

The sheriff's office said the plate readers will not be used to enforce traffic law violations or to "track citizen movement," nor will it take photos of vehicle occupants or employ facial recognition technology. The sheriff's office release notes that all data collected through the system is stored in the cloud, deleted every 30 days on a rolling basis and is not sold or shared with third parties.

It sounds good, we're all for giving police the tools they need to fight crime and hope this does lead to a reduction in crime in the county but there is concern that the cameras uses could stray from finding "bad guys."

Josh Thomas, vice president of policy and communications for Flock Safety, said the sheriff's office will have the ability to input individual license plates as part of a "customized hot list" provided the vehicles involved are tied to active law enforcement investigations. However, he said, each input must be accompanied by a reason for the inclusion of plates on any "hot list." All inputs are recorded as part of the system's permanent audit of log-ins, Thomas said.

"It can't be just keeping tabs on people," he said. "There has to be a law enforcement purpose for doing so."

So who's keeping track of the license plates being entered or the permanent audit of log-ins? The sheriff's office? Niagara County officials? Will that information ever be accessible to someone outside of law enforcement?

The American Civil Liberties Union calls the system "dangerously powerful and unregulated." In its advisory, the ACLU says Flock's system allows private camera users to generate their own "hot lists," which target listed plates.

Thomas said Flock actually agrees with several of the ACLU's recommendations for the gathering of data and the retention of information and is not looking to track people's movements but rather solely concentrate on helping law enforcement root out individuals who have committed or are suspected of having committed crimes.

"If the data is not going to be used as part of an investigation, no one sees it," he said. "It actually gets permanently deleted. Nobody in our company can access it. We don't sell it."

We hope Flock Safety's cameras are used for their intended purpose, but it's hard to ignore that they'll be watching everyone.