EDITORIAL: Keeping current with ADA rules important

Sep. 19—Why it matters: Keeping current with the American with Disabilities Act and filling in gaps that exist is vital to allow equal access for all people.

It's been more than three decades since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the landmark civil rights legislation that ensures equal rights for those with disabilities.

The ADA requires all public offices, retail, restaurants and government buildings be accessible to those with physical limitations.

The ADA is detailed, often complex and different states sometimes have additional regulations, which makes keeping up with the requirements tricky. And despite the rules that were introduced in the original 1990 congressional legislation, requirements have been adjusted and added over the years.

Local officials are now seeking input from the public to learn of accessibility gaps and hear recommendations for improvements.

The effort is being led by the Mankato Area Planning Organization along with cities, counties and townships within Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.

There will be an open house from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Mankato Room at the Intergovernmental Center. And people can leave comments online at: everyvoice.mankatomn.gov, via emails to: Bberner@StonebrookeEngineering.com and those mailed to: Stonebrooke Engineering, 12279 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, MN 55337.

Since its inception, the historic legislation has increased access and opportunity for the 61 million people with some form of disability across America.

Prior to the law, most street crossings required a step down or up a curb, many doors were too narrow for a wheelchair to navigate, many parking stalls too tight to allow people with disabilities to exit or enter their vehicles and there were a variety of other obstacles that those without limitations didn't have to deal with.

The value of ADA accessibility will only grow more important as a larger share of society ages and faces some type of physical challenge.