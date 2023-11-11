EDITORIAL: Olmsted ordinance on public cannabis use is a start

Nov. 11—During Tuesday's meeting of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, county residents had the opportunity to speak for or against a proposed countywide ban on cannabis use in public spaces.

The fact that no one took advantage of that opportunity would seem to suggest that the need for such a ban was self-evident, and the board agreed. It voted unanimously to prohibit smoking and/or vaping marijuana in public spaces, including parks, businesses, bars, restaurants, county and city buildings and other locations where smoke or vapor could be inhaled by minors.

Given Olmsted County's history, we'd argue that this action wasn't just appropriate: it was inevitable. Back in 2002, Olmsted was the first county in Minnesota to ban tobacco smoking in restaurants. Five years later, our health-conscious county officials extended that ban to all workplaces, and that same year, Gov. Tim Pawlenty signed the Freedom to Breathe Act, which essentially applied Olmsted County's rules statewide.

Olmsted County led the fight against secondhand tobacco smoke, and it wasted little time doing the same regarding marijuana.

While we still have a lot to learn about the dangers posed by marijuana, we can unequivocally state that no one — especially kids — should have to breathe its smoke secondhand. The American Lung Association, while calling for additional research into secondhand marijuana smoke, says it "contains many of the same toxins and carcinogens found in directly-inhaled marijuana smoke, in similar amounts if not more."

Case closed. Your right to smoke marijuana ends at the point where someone else takes a breath and says "What's that smell?" While we doubt local police and/or sheriff's deputies will spend much time actively looking for violators (nor do we want or expect them to do so), it will take just one cell phone call from an irritated park user to summon an officer, and violators of the ban will risk a fine of up to $300.

We wish we could say that this ban will tie up all of the loose ends created by Minnesota's new law regarding recreational marijuana use, but we can't.

As we have stated in previous editorials, Minnesota took this leap while the regulatory system regarding the production, sale and use of recreational marijuana was still in the planning phase. To make matters worse, that system got off to a terrible start six weeks ago when Erin DuPree, the first director of the Office of Cannabis Management, resigned just one day after her appointment amid allegations that a business she owned had sold illegal THC products.

That debacle likely delayed the process by which the state will license businesses to sell marijuana products — which means that most residents of Minnesota who currently smoke marijuana are obtaining it illegally, without any reliable information regarding its potency and/or possible contaminants.

Then there's the issue of law enforcement. There still is no widely-accepted, ready-for-the-field, admissible-in-court test for marijuana-impaired drivers. As marijuana becomes more widely available in Minnesota, we expect an increase in impaired drivers, so law enforcement officers will have to make complex judgment calls regarding whom they should pull over and possibly arrest. We don't envy them that task.

And finally, we'd remind all gun owners that federal law still prohibits marijuana use. According to guidance issued in May by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, "Regardless of the recent changes in Minnesota law related to the legalization of marijuana, an individual who is a current user of marijuana is still federally defined as an 'unlawful user' of a controlled substance and therefore is prohibited from shipping, transporting, receiving or possessing firearms or ammunition."

We're not suggesting that ATF agents will raid your home if you falsely deny marijuana use on the paperwork for a gun purchase, but if you run afoul of the law sometime down the road, that paper trail could land you in some very hot water.

Olmsted County is doing what it can to ensure that its public spaces don't smell like a Grateful Dead concert, and we applaud that effort, but the county can do only so much to protect its residents. Recreational marijuana is legal, but that doesn't make it safe, and there's a lot we don't know about its dangers.

Therefore, people who choose to use marijuana products — regardless of whether they obtained them legally and illegally — should take a "user-beware" approach.