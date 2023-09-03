Editorial: With quiet dignity, Mount Dora stands against bullies

Even after all the news coverage, it’s hard to fathom the depths of toxic, illogical thinking behind a missive sent to Mount Dora city leaders by the Lake County legislative delegation, in response to the city’s approval of a “safe spaces” program that encourages business leaders to offer refuge to people threatened with harassment or violence.

Smugly hateful, the missive carried a thinly veiled threat to punish Mount Dora residents if their City Council doesn’t knuckle under. The Republican lawmakers signing off on it —Sen. Dennis Baxley, and Reps. Keith Truenow, Taylor Yarkosky and Stan McClain — should be ashamed of themselves. They aren’t.

We understand local leaders’ desire to quietly carry forward with their plans (though it was heartening to hear their reactions at the Aug. 26 council meeting, with each of the six members present signaling their unwavering support of the original Safe Spaces resolution).

But if legislators keep pushing, they can expect Mount Dora to push back. This is, after all, a town that knows how to call out bigotry

Leaps of illogic

In the letter, the legislative foursome adopts a tone that wavers between willful ignorance and blunt aggression. It starts off by demanding to know what prompted Mount Dora to adopt a safe places ordinance, asserting “we had to go back over 12 years to find reports in your area regarding any such bigotry, prejudice, or outright hate crimes being reported.”

That doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence in the delegation’s information-gathering abilities, or short-term memories. They could have simply called up the video of the council’s August 7 meeting, where Police Chief Mike Gibson explained exactly why he thought this program was a good fit for Mount Dora, as it has been for Orlando, Orange and Osceola counties and more than 300 other law enforcement agencies nationwide.

The concept of “safe spaces” has caught on because research has shown that LGBTQ+ people — along with other marginalized groups — often don’t trust law enforcement to care when they are targeted by threats of violence, and so hate crimes are often underreported, he explained. The Safe Spaces program breaks through that barrier in two steps: Business owners show they’re willing to offer refuge to targets of harassment — and are trained to reassure victims that local officers can be trusted to take such reports seriously.

Yarkosky, Truenow, McClain and Baxley should also know what’s making things particularly bad in Florida. They are among lawmakers who have enthusiastically enabled Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attempts to demonize LGBTQ Floridians, painting them as threats to families and particularly, children. This letter doubles down on that insanity, claiming that offering safety to victims of bias crimes actually makes Mount Dora less safe.

“In light of what we have seen around this country in regards to the pushback and unprecedented financial harm to long standing American made companies such as Anheuser-Busch and Target Corporation, this local ‘Safe Place’ program is negligent, irresponsible and divisive at best,” their letter read. “We believe that you are putting the City of Mount Dora in the crosshairs of potentially detrimental and absolutely unnecessary, economic harm.”

No, fellas, that’s you: This threat is coming from inside the House (and Senate, and governor’s mansion).

Fight or flight: Florida losing some LGBTQ residents to blue states, but not all

Mount Dora says no

Mount Dora council members and residents are precisely the wrong audience for this nonsense. Voters chose LGBTQ leaders for three of the seven council seats. And city leaders are well aware of the upswing in threats and actual crimes this brand of poisonous politicking spawns.

That’s why law-enforcement and community leaders are so anxious to get programs like this in place, explained Henry Ollendick, president of the Triangle Connection, a local civic group. Across the state (and, according to the Department of Homeland Security, the nation) gay, lesbian, bisexual and particularly transgender people are seeing marked increases in persecution and threats, he said.

We would have had a tough time showing the level of restraint and dignity that Mount Dora Council members exhibited when discussing the letter and a potential response at its Aug. 26 workshop.

Council members pointed out, correctly, that the wording of the original ordinance underscored that it was intended to protect all victims of bias crime, not just LGBTQ+ residents and visitors (making the legislators’ allegation that it “picked winners and losers” an outright fabrication). Still, they were amenable to tweaks that would make it even more obvious.

They were also calmly, politely, unanimously unyielding in their support for the Safe Spaces program, even in the face of the legislative delegation’s nasty insinuation that the city could face retaliation from the Legislature in the form of even more restrictive laws or lawmakers’ refusal to help fund Mount Dora’s local projects.

Council members understood that, but also pointed out that this was really just an extension of a 2016 equal rights ordinance that included LGBTQ+ status in its list of protected classes.

A history of protection

The city’s stand on civil rights for all Mount Dora residents goes back much further than that. The city has often acknowledged that there are troubling times in its own history, and apologized for them. But there have often been shining moments when Mount Dora rallied against bigotry — it was one of the first cities in Florida to elect a woman to the City Council and had Black council members before other Lake cities as well. Its displays of what DeSantis would deride as “wokeness” often drew attention from the acolytes of prejudice.

This nasty attack reminds us, in particular, of one incident in 1988, when a local faction of the Ku Klux Klan announced it would be participating in the city’s Christmas parade.

Appalled at the idea, city leaders first canceled, then rescheduled, the parade — but ensured the KKK would be excluded. When Klan members snuck out in the dark of night to litter the parade route with thousands of racist flyers, city employees and police officers quickly swept them away hours before the parade’s scheduled start.

By January, Klan members were threatening litigation. But council members were pretty sure they knew what the reaction would be. So they allowed the Klan to finally stage its “parade.”

And just as expected, the planned parade route was lined with dozens of Mount Dora residents, many carrying signs touting love and acceptance over hate, or mocking the Klan. As for the “white knights” — their showing was pitiful. Four men jammed into one nondescript car, adorned with Confederate flags and a sign that said “Martin Luther King was a commi,” scooted down Donnelly Street. After 10 minutes — most spent while Klan members tried to speak and hoots of derision from the crowd drowned them out — then-Police Chief Bob Roberts ordered the racist crew to skedaddle. And they did.

We suspect this current Gang of Four will hear from Mount Dora residents as well — if not now, then at campaign time when they are seeking donations and windows to display their campaign signs. We have a feeling they won’t find much of a safe place in downtown Mount Dora.

We have no problem with that at all.

The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson and Viewpoints Editor Jay Reddick. Contact us at insight@orlandosentinel.com