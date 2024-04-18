EDITORIAL: Tesla job cuts punctuate a cautionary tale

Apr. 18—In a memo reported on by media outlets this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced plans to lay off 10% of the company's global workforce to help make the company become what Musk described as "lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle."

The layoffs plan hit home this week, with multiple local television news stations reporting some employees of Tesla's south Buffalo plant were told, via email, that their jobs were included in the company-wide cuts.

These things happen to businesses all the time as they are subject to an ever-changing landscape of economic conditions and sales preferences and seemingly continual increases in the costs of purchasing goods.

Still, Tesla is, or at least should be, of particular interest to New Yorkers.

After all, state taxpayers picked up $950 million worth of the cost of building the south Buffalo Tesla plant in the first place.

The whopping incentive, which was authorized and endorsed under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was, at the time, expected to result in a huge uptick in the region's economy and, at the very least, hundreds of new, well-paying jobs.

Tesla is required, under the terms of its deal with the state, to maintain 1,460 jobs in Buffalo in order to avoid having to pay a $41.2 million penalty from the state.

The Buffalo News reported in February, based on data it obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request, that the Riverbend factory had 140 fewer employees than Tesla said it did in late January 2023 when it reported 1,948 workers on-site. A key aspect of the newspaper's findings: The total taxpayer subsidies for the Tesla project in Buffalo equaled $525,400 per job.

Just where the plant's employee tally will end up in the wake of the company's planned layoffs remains to be seen.

Our news partners, Investigative Post in Buffalo, recently reported, after much effort and amid pushback from state officials who were reluctant to discuss the subject, that new solar panels installed at the Riverbend facility were not of Tesla's making but rather purchased by the company from China.

Keep in mind, one of the main arguments for supporting the public investment in Tesla's Buffalo facility was that it would become a lead manufacturer in solar panels, with the idea that production would spark spin-off development and attract other clean energy companies to the community.

The grand plan, pitched by Cuomo in 2013 as a cornerstone in the "green energy revolution," has yet to come to pass.

We're not intending to depress everyone about the realities beyond what a former governor once hailed as a "game changer" for the local economy.

Story continues

We're merely reminding New Yorkers, including taxpayers in Niagara County, that it is often the case that big announcements involving big projects offering lofty job-generation goals often involve huge public subsidies.

Sadly, as has been the case with Tesla, these deals often fail to live up to the lofty projections accompanying their initial announcements.

Yes, the politicians get publicity and the occasional campaign bounce from the associated ribbon-cuttings, but our economy rarely gets the "revolutions" and the sort of "game-changing" it truly needs.

We can't blame Elon Musk — one of the wealthiest men in the world — for taking advantage of lucrative incentive deals.

This is on our elected and appointed officials, the ones who keep pushing all these ludicrous incentive packages

How many Tesla employees in our region are earning the $525,400 per-job that the state spent to support the plant's opening?

What logical home or business owner would ever sign off on such a deal if their own money was involved?

As a reminder: Politicians and their appointees aren't worried about such things because it's not their money. It's yours!

The silver lining here is that the final chapter has yet to be written on the Tesla project in Buffalo and there's still a chance conditions may yet improve.

At this point, however, based on what we already knew and amid the company's new round of job cuts, it's feeling an awful lot like one of those sad Western New York cautionary tales where the promise of the next big thing feels more like the latest big disappointment.