EDITORIAL: Vivek Malek raises a great question

Nov. 21—Vivek Malek raises a great question. The state treasurer wants to know why Missouri's state employee pension plan is investing in China.

Malek is on point here.

Such investment needs to reevaluated and stopped.

In an interview with the Missouri Independent, Malek referenced China's aggression toward Taiwan, its support of Russia and more. We would add to the list its human rights abuses, its spying on the U.S. , its threatening posture toward other Pacific nations. The list is long.

"It is very clear that we should not be investing in China," Malek said.

Consider this sampling of recent headlines:

—From the U.S. Department of Defense last month: "DOD officials believe the unsafe interceptions of U.S. and allied aircraft in international airspace is 'a centralized and concerted campaign' by Chinese officials to 'coerce a change in lawful U.S. operational activity,' said Ely Ratner, the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs. ... Ratner said this is but part of a broader pattern of China's People's Liberation Army behavior 'throughout the region, throughout domains and throughout geographies.' Chinese vessels are harassing U.S. and allied warships in the waters of the East China Sea in the South China Sea."

According to DOD, since the fall of 2021 there have been 180 such instances of reckless maneuvers, discharged chaff, shot off flares, or units that approached too rapidly or too close to U.S. aircraft.

—From PBS this summer: "The FBI arrested two Chinese nationals in New York last month, accusing them of running a secret police station to watch and intimidate Chinese dissidents living overseas. There are more than 100 of these stations around the world that researchers say Beijing uses to silence its critics."

—From Human Rights Watch: "Since 2017, the Chinese government has carried out a widespread and systematic attack against Uyghurs and Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang.

Story continues

"It includes mass arbitrary detention, torture, enforced disappearances, mass surveillance, cultural and religious persecution, separation of families, forced labor, sexual violence, and violations of reproductive rights. Human Rights Watch in 2021 concluded that these violations constituted 'crimes against humanity.' "

—From NBC News this summer: "China is providing crucial support for Russia's war effort in Ukraine by helping the Kremlin evade Western sanctions and is likely supplying Moscow with key technology, according to a new U.S intelligence report. China has dramatically expanded its purchase of Russian oil, gas and other energy exports since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February last year and used its financial system to allow Russia 'to conduct transactions unfettered of Western interdiction,' said the assessment ... by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence."

The board overseeing Missouri's state employee pension plan voted down a proposal by Malek to sell off any investments in Chinese stocks and other securities.

According to the Independent, MOSERS' pensions cover most state employees, supported by contributions from the state treasury, employee payroll deductions and investment income. The system's portfolio is valued at $8.8 billion. "Investments in China represent about $200 million of MOSERS's investment portfolio," the Independent reported.

We urge them to reconsider.