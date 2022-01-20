U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.25
    +17.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,015.00
    +105.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,128.25
    +94.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.70
    +8.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.57
    -0.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1353
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.29
    +0.50 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2600
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,094.12
    +638.45 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.92
    +5.17 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.76
    -6.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Edly Acquires Avenify to Expand Education Funding for Nursing Students; Announces New Chief Operating Officer

·4 min read

Nation's only income-based repayment loan platform strengthens its commitment to enable the next generation of professionals with flexible education financing

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edly, the nation's only student loan platform offering income-based repayment (IBR) loans in the private sector, today announced its acquisition of Avenify, a leader in student financing for nursing school. Through this purchase Edly will expand its social impact and provide more nursing students with access to the company's affordable, flexible and secure education financing solution. The company also announced that it is growing its executive leadership team, naming Rob Caskey as chief operating officer. These latest steps in Edly's rapid growth come at a critical moment for US student borrowing, as the federal student loan repayment moratorium is set to expire on May 1, 2022, and the nation faces a critical shortfall of more than 1.1 million nurses[i] on the front line of America's health care system.

Edly Logo
Edly Logo

Edly helps solve a long-time challenge for higher education in America: how to affordably close the funding gap for students whose education financing needs exceed what is available through federal programs. It does this through the unique IBR loans it offers—currently available to students pursuing degrees in nursing, STEM, accounting—which primarily focus underwriting on the cost of specific schools and programs by basing future loan payments on a student's actual salary, alleviating the uncertainty and risk many face in choosing how to finance their education.

"Our country is staring down a critical shortage of nurses, a crisis made worse every time a promising student fails to graduate or pursue their passion for healthcare because of an unaffordable student debt burden or inability to secure a loan," said Chris Ricciardi, CEO of Edly. "Our acquisition of Avenify helps us pursue our mission of ensure that the next generation of college-educated professionals, in this case nurses, can realize their full potential."

The acquisition of Avenify solidifies Edly's position as the income-based loan provider of choice for nursing students. Avenify, a long-time Edly partner, has been recognized[ii] as one of the best lending platforms for nursing students. By combining expertise and operations, Edly continues to bring economies of scale to its IBR lending platform, lowering the cost of loans over time and creating more accessible student financing.

The addition of Rob Caskey as chief operating officer will help Edly continue its mission and capitalize on the potential of the combined companies. A veteran operations, strategy and marketing leader who brings deep experience with early-stage companies and products, Mr. Caskey joins Edly from Capital One where he oversaw digital marketing for the Mainstreet card segment of the Fortune 100 company. With Edly, Caskey will be responsible for guiding the company's growth and helping build out its sales, marketing and operations infrastructures.

"Edly's innovative approach to education financing offers a unique solution to our nation's student debt crisis," said Caskey. "My objective is to provide greater access to Edly loans for students while also raising awareness with students and investors keen on having a positive social impact on America's higher education landscape. I'm pleased to be joining Edly at such an important time for the company and significant moment for student loans in the US."

"We're pleased to bring Rob's background and expertise to our leadership team," added Ricciardi. "Edly is focused on building the right team and the right partners to make a difference."

Caskey holds a master's degree from The George Washington University School of Business and Public Management and a Bachelor of Business Administration, finance degree from James Madison University.

For more information about Edly or to check loan terms visit student.edly.co.

About Edly
Edly is a platform that connects students looking to fund college tuition with investors looking to support social impact investments in education. Edly focuses on a type of tuition funding known as income-based repayment loans ("IBR loans"), the only regulated student lending model of its kind in the private sector. Students benefit from a repayment process that is tailored specifically to their starting salary and adjusts with their professional progress. This unique model uses historical data about student outcomes from sources such as the Department of Education, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, private databases, and Edly's proprietary data to underwrite the likely success of student borrowers without relying on traditional credit scores or co-signers. This has enabled Edly to provide more flexible, affordable and accessible education funding for students pursuing degrees in nursing, STEM, accounting and more. Edly has funded more than 4,000 students since its launch in 2019 and is available to provide education financing to students at more than 1,500 of the leading US colleges and universities. Edly student IBR loans are unsecured personal student loans issued by FinWise Bank, a Utah chartered commercial bank, member FDIC.

[i] American Nurses Association, Workforce: The Nursing Shortage

[ii] NerdWallet, 8 Best Students Loans Without a Co-Signer of January 2022 and Five Star Rating

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edly-acquires-avenify-to-expand-education-funding-for-nursing-students-announces-new-chief-operating-officer-301464420.html

SOURCE Edly, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • 3 top dividend stocks poised to give you a pay raise next month

    Inflation is red-hot. Keep up with these dividend growers.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • Fed may trigger 'bigger corrections' in stock market with its actions: strategist

    Brace for stock market volatility, warns this top investing strategist.

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Why Global-E Stock Sank More Than 10% Today

    The lofty gains that Global-E (NASDAQ: GLBE) had racked up last year are coming undone in grandiose fashion. Global-E is a fast-growing e-commerce software company, providing tools for merchants that want to sell internationally. As digital buying and selling picks up steam in emerging markets, Global-E's revenue has soared.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts

  • 3 Charts That Sum Up Tilray's Q2 Earnings

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its latest quarterly results last week. Using three charts, I'll look at just what drove those improved numbers and whether Tilray had a good quarter or not, and determine if it looks to be a better buy right now. In the company's second-quarter results, for the period ending Nov. 30, 2021, Tilray reported net revenue of $155.2 million.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Extends Losses; Four Stocks In Beat-Up Sector Worth Watching

    The market correction worsened Wednesday. Some stocks in the beat-up software sector are worth watching.

  • Why Pan American Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Coeur Mining Surged Roughly 10% Today

    Shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS), Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM), and Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) all rose strongly on a bad day for the markets today, up 9.6%, 10.2%, and 8.6%, respectively. In addition, Pan American Silver released its preliminary fourth-quarter production report on Wednesday, and Fortuna released its own report on Tuesday. In the fourth quarter, Pan American mined 19.2 million ounces of silver, versus its guidance of 19 to 20 million ounces.

  • Tesla earnings: News about the Cybertruck and new factories could set the tone for 2022

    Tesla Inc. is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings next Wednesday, as investors expect a return of Chief Executive Elon Musk to the post-results call and brace for what could be worrying news for the Cybertruck and supply-chain snags.

  • At least 7 signs show how the stock market is breaking down

    Here are a few market-based signs that imply more bumps could lie ahead, or at least highlight the rough path markets traversed thus far.

  • This Asset Class Has the Best Performance Record During High Inflation

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the U.S. is currently in a period of fairly high inflation — the inflation rate was 7.0% in December of 2021. While much of the analysis has been on the … Continue reading → The post This Asset Class Has the Best Performance Record During High Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks for 2022 with up to 60% upside

    2022 is off to a sluggish start. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.