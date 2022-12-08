U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,963.81
    +29.89 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,850.79
    +252.87 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,067.64
    +109.09 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.12
    +18.22 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.61
    +1.60 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.43 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0760 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4710
    -0.0530 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,910.21
    +67.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    397.94
    +3.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.10
    +0.91 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

EDM Council Benchmark Report Details Strategic Rise of Chief Data Officers

·3 min read

Biennial study uncovers expanding role of the CDO and wider establishment of data management across industries worldwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDM Council, the cross-industry trade association for data management, has released its 2023 Global Data Management Benchmark Report, indicating the importance of Chief Data Officers across industries and the growth of data management as a formal discipline within organizations.

The EDM Council 2023 Benchmark Report's data revealed the growing strategic significance of the Chief Data Officer role

The 2023 Benchmark Report's data revealed the growing strategic significance of the Chief Data Officer role and the practice of data management, specifically that:

  • 65% of respondents stated their firm has formally appointed a Chief Data Officer or Chief Data Executive, up from 60% in 2020

  • 86% of finance industry CDOs now report to the C-Suite, increasing from 72% in 2020

  • 80% Data Executives in non-financial markets report to the C-Suite, with 20% of those reporting directly to the CEO

"In my 30+ years as a data executive, the scope of responsibilities has expanded considerably, but especially so in the last few years," said John Bottega, President, EDM Council. "This year's Benchmark Report shows Data Executives, and the data management function as a whole, taking on a much greater strategic role as they help to define not only their firm's data management vision but also their analytics, AI/ML, ESG and sustainability data direction."

This fourth edition of the Benchmark Report saw a three-fold increase in overall participation, plus responses from more industries, with 58% of responses coming from non-financial companies, a 27% increase from the 2020 survey. The Benchmark studies use DCAM (Data Management Capability Assessment Model), which outlines best practices for data programs, as the framework to assess how the profession as a whole has progressed its data management program agenda.

Survey participants indicate that 80% have data governance programs in progress or already established. The Report also highlights the critical role of responsible, ethical management of the public's data but the need for improvement, with only 62% of respondents indicating the establishment or progress of sustainable data analytic governance programs, although this has increased from 51% in 2020. The topic of data literacy as a crucial element of a strong data-driven culture is also represented in the analysis as a key factor of a firm's overall success. Download the Benchmark Report.

About EDM Council

EDM Council is the global association created to elevate the practice of data management and analytics as a business and operational priority. The Council is the leading, global advocate for the development and implementation of data standards, best practices and comprehensive training and certification programs. With over 350 member global organizations from the Americas, EMEA and Asia, and over 15,000 data management professionals as members, EDM Council provides a venue for data professionals to interact, communicate, and collaborate on the challenges and advances in data management and analytics as critical organizational functions. For more, visit https://edmcouncil.org/.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edm-council-benchmark-report-details-strategic-rise-of-chief-data-officers-301697958.html

SOURCE EDM Council

Recommended Stories

  • Google, Oracle, Amazon And Microsoft Jointly Win US DoD Cloud Contract Worth $9B

    The Pentagon has split a six-year $9 billion contract for cloud computing services among Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT). The U.S. Department of Defense's move came a year after scrapping a previous contract marred by accusations of political interference by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump and bogged down by legal challenges, the Financial Times reports. The Join

  • Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Oracle to Share $9B Pentagon Cloud Computing Contract

    The four companies will each participate in the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, which runs through June 2028.

  • Twitter Files: Jack Dorsey urges Elon Musk after James Baker ouster, 'Just release everything without filter'

    Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has called on new boss Elon Musk to release the full "Twitter files" without filter in the name of transparency.

  • Google to merge mapping service Waze with maps products teams

    Google said on Thursday it will merge teams working on mapping service Waze and products like Google Maps, effective Dec. 9, in a bid to consolidate processes. The Alphabet Inc-owned company will integrate Waze, which it acquired in 2013 for $1 billion, into Google Geo, its portfolio of real-world mapping products that include Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View, a Google spokesperson said.

  • Trader loses 70 ETH over bug in NFT marketplace Blur

    A bug in the new bidding system of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur caused a user to lose 70 ETH by accidentally overbidding on an Art Gobbler NFT.

  • The 1 Crypto Under $1 to Buy Before the End of 2022

    Cardano had a rough time so far in 2022. But there could be a Cardano turnaround coming as early as this month.

  • Life After FTX: How Solana DeFi Is Starting Over—Without SBF’s Serum

    Solana devs look to rebuild as they unwind DeFi on the network from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Serum, replace it with OpenBook, and plot a course for the future.

  • Google must remove 'manifestly inaccurate' data, EU top court says

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google must remove data from online search results if users can prove it is inaccurate, Europe's top court said on Thursday. Free speech advocates and supporters of privacy rights have clashed in recent years over people's "right to be forgotten" online, meaning that they should be able to remove their digital traces from the internet. The case before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) concerned two executives from a group of investment companies who had asked Google to remove search results linking their names to certain articles criticising the group's investment model.

  • Stolen data of 600,000 Indians sold on bot markets so far - study

    Around five million people globally have had their data stolen and sold on the bot market till date, of which 600,000 are from India, making it the worst affected country, according to one of the world's largest VPN serice providers NordVPN. Bot markets are used by hackers to sell stolen data from victims' devices with bot malware. The study by NordVPN, of Lithuania's Nord Security, said the stolen data included user logins, cookies, digital fingerprints, screenshots and other information, with the average price for the digital identity of a person pegged at 490 Indian rupees($5.95).

  • Centralized Crypto Exchange Bybit Integrates Decentralized Exchange ApeX Pro Onto Platform

    The move had been “well under way” prior to the collapse of FTX and heightened scrutiny of centralized exchanges.

  • Adobe's Belt Tightening Affects Far Lesser Workforce Versus Bigger Peers

    Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) slashed close to 100 jobs, concentrated on sales, taking a leaf out of its peers in using staff cuts to reduce expenses. Some of the employees who lost their jobs got the opportunity to find other positions at the software company, Bloomberg reports. Adobe’s downsizing is far smaller than Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META). Also Read: Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg Adobe employe

  • EU ruling could ‘kneecap’ Meta’s digital ad revenue: report

    EU privacy officials ruled Facebook's parent company should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

  • EXCLUSIVE: 'There Will Be A Time When DeFi (Decentralized Finance) Becomes Just Fi,' Says Top Ava Labs Exec

    In a panel discussion titled “Meet The Projects Disrupting Outdated Business Models” at Benzinga's Future of Crypto summit in NYC, Web3 thinkers represented a strong line-up of projects that have challenged the traditional finance (TradFi) status quo. Speakers included Stefan Rust, founder of Laguna Labs, Jon McBee, head of integrations from XDC Foundation, and Noah Litvin, core contributor for Synthetix. However, it was Morgan Krupetsky, director of business development for Ava Labs, the develo

  • EU will reportedly bar Meta from requiring personalized ads (updated)

    The EU is reportedly set to bar Meta from requiring that you accept personalized ads.

  • Cybersecurity resilience emerges as top priority as 62 percent of companies say security incidents impacted business operations

    CISCO LIVE -- Cybersecurity resilience is a top priority for companies as they look to defend against a rapidly evolving threat landscape, according to the latest edition of Cisco's annual Security Outcomes Report launched today.

  • Meta Stock Falls on Criticism From Its Oversight Board, EU Regulation

    Meta says it will provide a more in depth response to the oversight board's research of its cross-check system for review within 90 days.

  • Shares of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer maker jump on stronger forecast

    Shares of clothing maker Oxford Industries Inc. rose 6.3% after hours on Wednesday after the company raised its full-year outlook, following strong demand for its Tommy Bahama brand, gains from "another period of robust full-price selling" and confidence heading into the holidays. The company, which also owns the Lilly Pulitzer resort-wear brand, said it expected full-year net sales of between $1.395 billion and $1.410 billion, up from a prior forecast of between $1.3 billion and $1.325 billion.

  • AutoZone Stock Skids After Earnings Beat As Inflation Boosts Inventory

    AutoZone reported earnings and revenue growth to start fiscal year 2023, even as used car prices are beginning to come down.

  • UPDATE 1-Coinbase CEO expects revenue to plunge over 50% on battered crypto prices - tweet

    Coinbase Global Inc's revenue is set to reduce by half this year, the cryptocurrency exchange tweeted on Wednesday, as digital assets reel from a sector-wide rout worsened by a string of high-profile collapses that shattered investor confidence. Cryptocurrencies wiped away nearly $2 trillion from the sector as higher interest rates and exacerbating worries of an economic downturn cratered prices that eliminated key players such as Voyager Digital, Three Arrows Capital and Celsius Network. Analysts expect Coinbase's revenue to plunge 75% to $621.5 million in the fourth quarter, according to data from Refinitiv.

  • Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time

    The former wonder boy could be behind bars for the rest of his life, according to U.S. federal sentencing guidelines.