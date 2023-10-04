This Edmond seafood shop owner fetches special orders from his old sweet home in Alabama

Ben Deakle, owner of Edmond Seafood Co., in his shop at 1129 N Boulevard, No. 103.

EDMOND — Ben Deakle had a south Alabama growl in his stomach and a hankering for the kinds of home cooking that he couldn't find in Oklahoma.

"It's just food I'm accustomed to, and I needed to get it here. I'd go down and bring some up," he said of the fresh fish, shrimp, oysters, crab meat, and regional specialty products he trucks in personally every week from Louisiana, Mississippi, and around his Alabama Gulf Coast hometown of St. Elmo.

For just more than a year now, he's sold gulf delicacies, Cajun spices, and distinctive Southern food and fixings Wednesday to Saturday in his shop, Edmond Seafood Co., in an old Odd Fellows Lodge he's remodeled at 1129 N Boulevard at E Danforth Road. The other days, he's mostly on the road.

He bought the long-abandoned concrete block building, built in 1950, to relocate his wife Renee's business, Paint Your Art Out. But she didn't need all 3,200 square feet of the space. With the extra room, he figured he could satisfy his hankering, and that of other Southerners far removed from regional fare.

From shrimp, oysters, and crab meat to all the Southern fixings, in Edmond, Oklahoma

The chalkboard menu at Edmond Seafood Co.,1129 N Boulevard, advertises the daily offerings.

Deakle is far removed, some 800 miles, from his origins, the family farm and pecan orchard near St. Elmo, which he still calls home. Renee Deakle grew up not far to the south on Dauphin Island, Alabama, south of the Mississippi Sound and Mobile Bay.

He moved to Edmond to work in the concrete business, then moved to Alexandria, Louisiana, to work in the concrete business, then got tired of it and moved back to Edmond to stay 15 years ago. He "kind of started all over" and built his wife's first art studio. He bought the building to relocate it, and add a small seafood shop, last year.

More: Your votes named this restaurant the winner of our Oklahoma's Best Barbecue Bracket

"It's one of those things that fell into place," he said. "My initial intention was, 'I'm just going to sell shrimp, oysters, and crab meat' because that's what I can get from right there, from my own (hometown in Alabama). Immediately, day one, I was told, 'You got to have some boil seasoning,' and I said, 'Well, yeah!'"

Story continues

Business bloomed.

Edmond Seafood Co. will take your order and personally fetch it from coastal Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi

Specialty products at Edmond Seafood Co., a one-man operation at the corner of Boulevard and Danforth Road.

"I just bring my cupboard here. That's pretty much what I'm doing. It's just stuff I like," Deakle said. "I go to Evergreen, Alabama, and get that Conecuh Sausage. It's a huge seller. It's its own food group. That's just what I was raised on. My family loves it. From living in Louisiana, I have my favorite boudins, my favorite sausages."

Blue Plate Mayonnaise from New Orleans, Crystal Hot Sauce from Reserve, Louisiana, meat and crawfish pies from Natchitoches Meat Pies, and crab cakes, stuffed crabs, stuffed chickens, and other goodies, including live crawfish in season and king cakes for Mardi Gras, keep displaced Southerners coming,

"There's a lot of people here from the South, a lot of people from Louisiana who were in the oilfield, or came after Katrina, or whatever the reason may be, and they make suggestions," he said. "A lot of them are reminders. I'll go, 'Oh, yeah! I like that.' And I'll go get it."

'Like we are back home in the South'

Specialty products brought in from Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana at Edmond Seafood Co., at the corner of Boulevard and Danforth Road

Melanie Peacock, from OKC, said he was happy to take her special order.

"I frequently buy shrimp and tasso to make shrimp and tasso pasta. Ben has also taken a request and brought back Abita root beer and cream soda (brewed in Covington, Louisiana), which are both amazing," she said. "And I can't forget the many king cakes we bought during Mardi Gras season. I love being able to eat like we are back home in the south," she said.

Shrimp on ice at Edmond Seafood Co.

George Adkins called Deakle's shop "a gem."

"I buy shucked oysters that the day before 'slept in the Gulf of Mexico,'" said Adkins, who lives in Edmond. The Cajun foods Deakle sells are "worthy of serving in New Orleans," he said.

More: Third time's a charm? Mr. Gatti's Pizza returns to Oklahoma under Brent Swadley

Sammi Kildow said she's made the drive to Edmond Seafood from Cherokee, 145 miles to the northwest.

"We bought crab legs, shrimp and scallops for a boil with our friends and it was absolutely perfect. The shrimp were the size of my hand! We are two hours away and we will be returning."

Seafood shop in Edmond, Oklahoma, is the result of a well-spent youth in south Alabama

Edmond Seafood Co.,1129 N Boulevard, No. 103., Edmond. RICHARD MIZE/THE OKLAHOMAN

For the Deakles, who are in their 50s, it's all an extension of youthful endeavors on the Alabama coast.

"Like most people in those parts, fishing, shrimping, and crabbing started as a hobby and eventually became a side hustle to fuel my pastimes. My wife ... had her own close ties to the water and came up like every other island kid working in bait shops and local restaurants," Ben Deakle says online.

For any doubters who associate Cajun fare solely with Louisiana, he has news: "People don't realize that Cajun food stretches all the way from Baytown, Texas, to Pensacola, Florida."

As for the success of his seafood shop, "We just do the best we can to get the freshest stuff we can."

Sign Up: Weekly newsletter Real Estate with Richard Mize

Specialty products at Edmond Seafood Co., a one-man operation at 1129 N Boulevard, No. 103.

Senior Business Writer Richard Mize has covered housing, construction, commercial real estate and related topics for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com since 1999. Contact him at rmize@oklahoman.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter, Real Estate with Richard Mize. You can support Richard's work, and that of his colleagues, by purchasing a digital subscription to The Oklahoman. Right now, you can get 12 months of subscriber-only access for $1 a month.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Edmond Seafood Co. trucks fresh seafood from Alabama to Oklahoma