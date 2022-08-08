U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

Edmund Optics Focuses on Expansion with the Hire of James Fisher, Former Newport Executive

Edmund Optics
·2 min read

James Fisher

James Fisher
James Fisher

BARRINGTON, N.J., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, announced today the hire of James Fisher as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. This newly created role will lead business development strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic investment partnerships and activities, with a focus on global growth and expansion.

James brings 20 years' experience in the photonics industry as the former VP/General Manager of MKS/Newport's Photonics Business Unit and has previously served as a member of the Edmund Optics Board of Directors since 2018. He has earned an MBA from the University of Southern California and a BS in Engineering from University of Illinois-Urbana, while also being named inventor on several optical component patents. James will leverage his extensive company and industry relationships to identify growth opportunities for Edmund Optics.

"James has provided tremendous insight and value over his tenure as a board member, and we are all fortunate to have him play an even greater role in our growth strategy," said Samuel Sadoulet, President & COO for Edmund Optics. "We are committed to meeting the evolving needs of both our current and future customers."

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets, including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense, since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Media Contact:
Monica Hutchinson
Phone: 1-800-363-1992
Email: press@edmundoptics.com

Related Images






Image 1: James Fisher


Edmund Optics announces the hire of James Fisher as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


