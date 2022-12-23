U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

EDNS inks a partnership deal with Alibaba Cloud to explore the possibilities in Web3

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ether Domain Name Services (EDNS) proudly announces that it inked a partnership deal with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to explore the possibilities of Web3 adoption.

(From Left-Right: Ms Joey Lam Tsz Yin, Founder of EDNS Domains; Mr Derek Wang, General Manager of Singapore, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence) (PRNewsfoto/EDNS Domains)
(From Left-Right: Ms Joey Lam Tsz Yin, Founder of EDNS Domains; Mr Derek Wang, General Manager of Singapore, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence) (PRNewsfoto/EDNS Domains)

Under the partnership, EDNS, a Web3 pioneer and enthusiast, will work with Alibaba Cloud, Asia Pacific's leading infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider, to discover the potential of integrating their scalable, high performance and stable infrastructure with blockchain to bring products to Web3 frontiers.

The collaboration between EDNS and Alibaba Cloud was launched at a workshop themed "The Power of Web 3.0" on November 29, 2022, where Joey Lam, EDNS Founder & CEO and Derek Wang, General Manager of Singapore, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Joey Lam, EDNS Founder & CEO and Mike Ng, EDNS Co-founder & Technical Director discussed extensively about Web3, followed by a panel on the future of Web3 projects led by Emil Chan, Chairman of The Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals, and blockchain Lawyer Henry Yu.

Consequently, EDNS will also participate in "Web3.0 Cloud Day Singapore 2022" co-hosted by Alibaba Cloud and Odaily. "At EDNS, we are actively building the infrastructure for the upcoming Web 3.0 revolution. Right now, is the best time to reach out for strategic partnerships to strengthen our ecosystem. We are honored that what we have achieved so far has been recognized by Alibaba Cloud.

"The motivation behind this partnership is joining hands to deliver disruptive Web3 solutions that are demanded by the market, especially in the storage area," said EDNS CEO Ms Joey Lam.

About EDNS Domains

Ether Domain Name Services (EDNS) is an Ethereum-based lookup service built on the polygon blockchain. It also leverages name and lookup service built on the Polygon blockchain. Since it is compatible with Ethereum, crypto users can translate their machine-readable addresses to human-readable addresses. It provides a Decentralized Domain Naming Service for Web 3.0-related demands, including NFT, digital assets, Web hosting, and DeFi in the Digital world. More info: https://www.edns.domains/.

SOURCE EDNS Domains

