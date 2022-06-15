U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,769.50
    +32.75 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,569.00
    +194.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,447.50
    +133.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.10
    +14.80 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.26
    -0.67 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.20
    +19.70 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    +0.64 (+3.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3870
    -0.0960 (-2.76%)
     

  • Vix

    32.21
    -1.81 (-5.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2069
    +0.0070 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6880
    -0.7920 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,359.08
    -1,114.50 (-4.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.37
    -17.88 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.30
    +95.84 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

EDO Appoints Raman Sehgal as Head of Marketing

EDO, Inc.
·3 min read
EDO, Inc.
EDO, Inc.

Sehgal hired as inaugural Head of Marketing for the data, measurement and analytics software company

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDO, Inc., a data, measurement, and analytics software company with a customer base encompassing top brands in all major verticals, advertising agencies and all major TV networks and streamers, today announced the appointment of Raman Sehgal as the company’s first Head of Marketing.

Sehgal has over twenty years of experience leading marketing and media teams at multinational brands including P&G and Danone, along with other successful technology and data startups. Previously, Sehgal served as VP of Marketing for TVision, where he was responsible for leading the marketing team in brand building and sales enablement. In his role, Sehgal brought a digital approach to the TV measurement industry, a method he will continue at EDO.

Sehgal’s appointment comes after an $80 million strategic growth investment in EDO from Shamrock Capital to help scale its rapidly growing business in outcome measurement for Convergent TV and grow its world-class marketing, product and data science teams. EDO also recently announced major partnerships with Discovery, SoFi, Univision, Mediahub, and Fox, in addition to its work with numerous brands, networks, advertisers, and agencies to deliver unparalleled insights into Convergent TV measurement, ad performance, and consumer engagement. EDO continues to attract top talent across the board in the brand, technology, and media industries.

“We were looking for a special blend of marketing experience and skills, with an emphasis on brand positioning and storytelling, creative thought leadership and B2B growth, along with strong knowledge of the client base and competitive landscape, and no one fits the bill better than Raman,” said Kevin Krim, EDO’s President & CEO. "He is an incredibly sharp and passionate leader who spent the first half of his career as a brand marketer and the second half as a business leader in data and technology serving brands. I look forward to seeing how he can help us build off our current momentum.”

Sehgal will serve as a core member of the company’s executive team and report to Krim. His responsibilities will include raising the company’s profile, leading marketing strategy, scaling brand awareness, thought leadership, product marketing and sales acceleration for EDO. One of Sehgal's key tasks will be making strategic hires to his full-stack marketing team.

“There is a reason why many of the world’s best brands entrust EDO to analyze the success of their multi-million dollar advertising campaigns,” said Sehgal. “Kevin and his team have built a product that is truly changing the media and measurement landscape, and a top-notch group of industry pros. I’m honored to join and excited for the opportunity to further tell our story.”

Founded in 2015 by Edward Norton and Dr. Daniel Nadler with the aim to bring pioneering data science to media, entertainment, and advertising, today EDO has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco and counts NBCUniversal, IBM, Subway, Royal Caribbean, New Balance, Amazon Studios, Fox, Nissan, SoFi, TaylorMade, Kia, Univision, Paramount, Hyundai, CBS, Toyota, Discovery, Warner Bros., Tracfone and Patron among its large client base.

ABOUT EDO
EDO, Inc. is a data, measurement and analytics company that informs media, creative and audience advertising investments across all Convergent TV platforms by measuring and optimizing for what triggers consumer behavior. The company is an innovative leader in applying world-class data science software and unique behavioral metrics to help its clients – marketers, TV networks, and agencies – generate greater value from their creative efforts and media decisions. EDO’s reliable, investment-grade metrics align marketing with sales and finance, providing confidence in the efficacy of advertising dollars through detailed competitive, category, historical, and predictive insights. To learn more about EDO, please visit: www.edo.com.

Contact
KCSA for EDO
edo@kcsa.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

    Rivian and other EV starts-ups are struggling with various challenges as they try to carve out a piece of the market.

  • Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline as prices rise

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil companies explain why they aren't putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp, and Exxon Mobil Corp and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad their profits, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. "At a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable," Biden wrote, adding the lack of refining was driving gas prices up faster than oil prices.

  • Do Democrats Already Have Their Own Trump That Could Win in 2024?

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe worst-kept secret in American politics is now on full display. After interviewing nearly 50 Democratic officials about 2024, The New York Times has a message for Joe Biden: Get out!No hard feelings, though, Uncle Joe. The party isn’t angry with Biden. It’s worse than that. The party “seems to feel sorry for him,” according to the Times’ reporting. That’s right, Biden has reached the “pity” stage of his presidency.Just listen to wh

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits Are ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tom Cruise had perfect response to Miles Teller’s medical emergency on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

    Miles Teller revealed that he got terribly sick after testing positive for jet fuel in his blood while shooting "Top Gun: Maverick"

  • Caterpillar Is the Latest Company to Relocate to Texas

    The maker of the iconic yellow construction and mining equipment is leaving Illinois after nearly a century, the latest big company to relocate.

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • Amber Heard Reportedly Cut From 'Aquaman 2,' Character Will Be Recast

    According to reports, Amber Heard has been cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and her character,...

  • FedEx Surges Most Since 1986 on Activist-Backed Overhaul Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp.’s shares soared the most in almost 36 years after the courier hiked its dividend and announced board changes in coordination with activist investor D.E. Shaw & Co., a bold shakeup just two weeks into the tenure of new Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBid

  • Real estate companies Redfin, Compass begin laying off workers

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details the layoffs real estate companies are issuing amid declining home sales.

  • Qualcomm wins fight against $1 billion EU antitrust fine

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday won its fight against a 997 million euro ($1.05 billion) fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators four years ago, dealing a major setback to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on Big Tech. Qualcomm's fine is one of several imposed by Vestager on companies ranging from Alphabet unit Google to banks and truckmakers over anti-competitive practices. Apple, Amazon and Facebook are being investigated.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • Fans Are Losing It Over Jennifer Garner’s Latest IG Video: ‘Grandma Wet T-Shirt Vibes’

    In honor of Neutrogena’s anniversary, Jennifer Garner recreated the Splash from her iconic early 2000s commercial with the brand, and fans loved it.

  • Southwestern Energy signs key RSG deal with German company

    Responsibly sourced gas is the term for natural gas that is produced with lower methane emissions and an elaborate and constant system of monitoring.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Dragged Into $1 Million Lawsuit Over Son’s Car Accident

    Arnold Schwarzenegger’s company is being sued for over $1 million after his son was involved in a nasty car accident. According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the former governor’s son — Joesph Baena — allegedly crashed into another driver on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles causing injury to the other driver. The person filed a […]

  • Welcome to the dollhouse: Creepy celebrity sisters pull off the ultimate 'AGT' prank

    "You are very naughty, you two," said Simon Cowell, as he finally recognized one of these clownish cosplayers as a former co-star.