U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.19
    -27.44 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,396.17
    -402.23 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,348.76
    -20.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.45
    -0.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.20
    +0.31 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.50
    -10.20 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.93
    -0.43 (-2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    -0.0092 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    -0.0089 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1080
    +1.4690 (+1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,975.83
    +2.89 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.75
    +7.93 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

EDSOURCE'S ANNE VASQUEZ ASSUMES NEW TITLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

·2 min read

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EdSource Board of Directors today announced that Executive Director Anne Vasquez, who took the organization's helm in May 2021, is assuming the new title of Chief Executive Officer of EdSource effective July 26, 2022.

Joel Vargas, president of the Board of Directors, said: "The change not only reflects Anne's able stewardship of EdSource as a trusted, go-to source of news about education in California. It more appropriately signals the breadth of her responsibilities and effectiveness in enhancing the organization, especially as we look to deepen and grow EdSource's impact in the coming years."

Before becoming executive director, Anne was director of content and strategic initiatives at EdSource. In that role, she helped shape editorial strategy, grow partnerships and expand the organization's footprint throughout California. Prior to joining EdSource, Anne was an executive at Tribune Publishing, where she most recently served as senior vice president of strategic initiatives and chief digital officer. She previously was the managing editor of the South Florida Sun Sentinel when the newsroom won its first Pulitzer Prize, the Gold Medal for Public Service. Anne began her career at The Miami Herald and the San Jose Mercury News, where she was an education reporter and later an editor.

EdSource is at a critical inflection point, at a time when its audience has more than doubled, and it has captured the attention of a growing number of policymakers, educators and parents alike. As California emerges from a global pandemic that has upended education, EdSource is uniquely positioned to deliver investigative, watchdog journalism to identify areas that are in need of repair or reform, as well as highlight effective models and strategies that benefit students.

Over a period of more than four decades, EdSource has established its reputation as a highly respected source of education information, research and analysis. It has emerged as the preeminent education news organization in California, home to the nation's largest and most diverse public education system. In recent years, the organization also launched the California Student Journalism Corps, a network of student journalists from around the state who report and write for EdSource and receive career training.

ABOUT EDSOURCE

As a nonprofit, independent news organization, EdSource knows that an informed, involved public is necessary to strengthen schools to improve opportunities now and in the future. Since 1977, EdSource has delivered education news analysis and continues to report on the most pressing education issues in California and the nation.

FOLLOW EDSOURCE 

EdSource.org   
EdSource.org/subscribe    
twitter.com/EdSource    
facebook.com/EdSource

MEDIA CONTACT  
edsource@edsource.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edsources-anne-vasquez-assumes-new-title-of-chief-executive-officer-301598354.html

SOURCE EdSource

Recommended Stories

  • Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?

    All eyes last week have been drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter? Not quite, says Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore. “Overall, we expect AMD to deliver a solid print in its first quarter since its Analyst Day and since re-segmenting revenues,” says the 5-star analyst. “While we do still view AMD’s CY2

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • Uber Q2 earnings are the stock's ‘most convincing evidence yet’: Analyst

    DA Davidson Analyst Tom White joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Uber earnings, consumer headwinds, rising inflation, advertising, partnerships, and the outlook for post-pandemic growth.

  • 10 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 strong buy stocks to invest in now according to Reddit. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit. The first half of 2022 was decidedly one of the worst on record in terms of corporate […]

  • Why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • How Much Upside is Left in Energy Transfer LP (ET)? Wall Street Analysts Think 31%

    The consensus price target hints at a 30.7% upside potential for Energy Transfer LP (ET). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release

    Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

    Shares of little-known Hong Kong IPO AMTD Digital are currently trading above $2,500, despite IPO'ing on July 15th at $7.80. What?

  • 10 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 52-week low stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now. The 52-week low for a stock reflects the least closing price the security has traded at over a 52-week timeline. Many investors seek out […]

  • What's in the Cards for Berkshire (BRK.B) in Q2 Earnings?

    Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) Q2 results are likely to benefit from improved railroad and higher premium revenues at its insurance business and utilities and energy business.

  • Defense Stock Roundup: RTX, GD, NOC Beat on Q2 Earnings, BA Misses

    Over the past five trading sessions, the defense biggies put up a solid show except for Raytheon. Boeing gained the most, with its share price rising 8%.

  • What's in the Cards for Bausch Health (BHC) Q2 Earnings?

    An update on the IPO of Solta Medical and regular top-line and bottom-line numbers will grab investors' attention when Bausch Health (BHC) reports Q2 results.

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Growth stocks took a beating over the past year or so, as rising interest rates and recession fears eliminated investor risk tolerance. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the darlings of the pandemic bull market. Its price-to-sales ratio peaked close to 35, and its forward  price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio swelled to 75.

  • Beyond Meat’s cash burn is putting the stock at risk of falling to $0, warns New Constructs

    Beyond Meat is the latest addition to the list of “zombie stocks” compiled by independent equity research firm New Constructs. The research firm, which uses machine learning and natural language processing to parse corporate filings and model economic earnings, warns that Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has a high risk of declining to $0 a share. “Beyond Meat must dramatically cut costs and lower its cash burn, or it will go bankrupt,” wrote New Constructs CEO David Trainer, in a note released on Tuesday.

  • Twilio (TWLO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Twilio's (TWLO) Q2 revenues are expected to have benefited from the accelerated digital transformation and recent acquisitions, while the elevated spending on product and market expansions might have weighed on earnings.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • What Makes Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Pfizer, Cisco, and 5 Other Stocks With the Cash Flow to Raise Their Dividends

    When a company's cash flow yields exceed their dividend yields, it's a good sign that a company can not only cover its payout but increase it as well. Pfizer, Cisco, and Regions Financial are part of that select group.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have