U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,688.25
    +27.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,266.00
    +233.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,443.25
    +75.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.20
    +21.80 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.11
    +0.54 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    -13.70 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.44
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3425
    +0.0193 (+1.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7260
    -0.3030 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,064.73
    -141.37 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    370.84
    +21.10 (+6.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,571.08
    +24.33 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,732.44
    +79.92 (+0.30%)
     

EdTech boom continues as IntellectoKids raises $3M from Allrise Capital and others

Mike Butcher
·1 min read
IntellectoKids
IntellectoKids

The rush to capitalize on the shift to online learning, post-pandemic, continues. IntellectoKids, a developer of educational apps for children aged 3 to 7 years, has raised $3 million in a Series A financing led by US-based Allrise Capital and other investors, including Genesis Investments.

The platform offers parents of preschool children ‘gamified' educational content and structured lessons available on mobile devices.

The startup will now launch a Classroom feature with learning tracks in five core Kindergarten and Grade 1 courses, including Math, Phonics, Science, Arts, and Logic.

In addition to the current B2C model, the founders expect in 2021 to offer primary schools and kindergartens IntellectoKids’ platform as an online supplement to support their offline educational process.

IntellectoKids was founded by Mike Kotlov and Andrey Kondratyuk in 2017, who each have three young children.

Kotlov said: "On the education scene, preschool education is becoming a highly vibrant market. The pandemic showed that preschool kids can effectively consume educational content online and autonomously. Clearly, there is a growing need for this type of product among parents and businesses now; however, once the pandemic is over the online education is here to stay for sure as it has already become intertwined with offline and benefited the overall educational process.”

IntellectoKids says it has more than 2 million installs across North America and Central & Northern Europe.

Latest Stories

  • Wall Street Is Obsessed With EV Stocks NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto. Here’s How 5 Brokerages Value Them.

    Analysts have become increasingly infatuated with Chinese electric-vehicle stocks like NIO and XPeng—even as prices rise higher and higher.

  • Retirement rule changes 2020: What you need to know about 401(k) plans and IRAs as the year ends amid COVID-19

    Amid COVID-19, Congress enacted changes to help people tap into retirement accounts to stay afloat. Some apply to 2020 only. Others will last longer.

  • Cramer Weighs In On United Airlines, NVIDIA, JD, Fastly And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would hold onto Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG), while cautioning that he doesn't know what is in it because it is a holding company.Instead of Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM), Cramer would buy HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ). He thinks 3D print is a crowded field.Cramer would put United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) on hold because he expects a couple of bad quarters. He wouldn't chase the stock.NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is incredibly well run, he said and would hold onto the stock.Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) had a decent but not great quarter, said Cramer. It turned out too much of it was TikTok, which the company needs to get back, he said.JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) had a great quarter so Cramer is starting to warm up to the stock. He also thinks U.S. relations with China are going to improve.Instead of VIATRIS ORD (NASDAQ: VTRS), Cramer would buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Halftime Report' Traders See Upsides In Caterpillar, General Motors And Honeywell * Scott Nations: Watch For Bullish Copper Data In The Week Ahead(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Beware these 15 worst states for taxes on your retirement

    Seniors need to watch out for property taxes, sales taxes and taxes on Social Security.

  • Here's a long list of risks, and what's missing is unsettling: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, December 14, 2020.

  • Dividends Will Have Their Day Again

    Dividend-paying stocks haven’t been superstars lately and in theory they shouldn’t be, but companies that pay them could shine once more.

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals Shares Surge After $39 Billion AstraZeneca Takeover

    AstraZeneca will pay $175 in cash and shares for Alexion, a Boston-based drugmaker that specializes in rare disease treatments.

  • China fines Alibaba, Tencent's e-book subsidiary over anti-trust violations

    The Chinese government is moving to curb the power of some of China's most influential internet companies. The country's top market regulator announced Monday that it is fining Alibaba and China Literature, Tencent's e-book spinoff, for failing to report their past acquisition deals for clearance. The cases involve Alibaba's equity investments in major Chinese mall operator Intown and China Literature's acquisition of film studio New Classics Media.

  • Tesla Skeptic Says EV Maker Has 'Annihilated' His Previous 'WTF Chart Of The Year'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bear Wolf Richter wrote in a blog over the weekend that the sharp spikes in the automaker's stock -- as charted by him -- have always been followed by plunges.What Happened: Richter, the author of the Wolfstreet.com blog, wrote over the weekend that the latest spike on his "Quadruple WTF chart of the Year" has been powered by the automaker's inclusion in the S&P500.The analyst said that the latest surge in the stock of the Elon Musk-led company "annihilated" his preceding chart dating back to Aug. 31 and the two charts released before that on July 1 and Feb. 4 respectively. Richter noted that Tesla has earnings per share of $0.50 over the past four quarters and the company has a PE ratio of 1,220 times earnings, while profitable automakers typically have that number around 10 to 20.Tesla shares have returned 629.08% on a year-to-date basis.Why It Matters: The Palo Alto-based automaker has 1% of the world's market share of passenger vehicle market but its market cap this month exceeded that of the combined market cap of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), Honda Motor Co, Ltd (NYSE: HMC), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), noted Richter.The analyst says Tesla has taken advantage of the situation and "extracted $12.3 billion in new funds from investors via three stock sales this year -- of which $10 billion in three months."Richter said the inclusion in S&P 500 had created a demand for the company's shares and "Tesla was more than happy to sell them into this demand at this huge big-fat share price."See Also: Tesla Passes 0B Market Cap As S&P Inclusion ApproachesThe author noted that at the rate of its net income over the past four quarters -- nearly $500 million -- it would take Tesla nearly 10 years to earn enough money from operations to equal just one-quarter worth of share sales."Tesla would be far better off just giving up on the sordid cash-consuming business of making cars and building factories," wrote Richter. He suggests the EV maker "just focus on what it does best and pulls off flawlessly each time: Selling shares at hugely inflated prices."Richter suggests Tesla could just sell them once a quarter on Autopilot and "no one would get killed, and it could shut down all its factories, and shed its people, and be done with pesky regulators and expenses."See Also: Tesla Gets Downgrade From Long-Term Bull Pierre Ferragu, Analyst Says Time To Book ProfitsPrice Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.7% lower at $609.99 on Friday and fell 0.39% in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold Dec 2020New StreetDowngradesBuyNeutral Dec 2020JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Offers 1 Year Of Free Supercharging To Bolster Year-End Deliveries: Report * Tesla Gets Jefferies Downgrade As EV Maker Faces 'Execution Risk' In 2021(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Coronavirus Vaccine Era Begins For Market Rally; Tesla In Focus, AMD, Shopify Near Buy Points

    Pfizer coronavirus vaccine distribution is starting. Elon Musk said Tesla demand has a high class problem. AMD and Shopify are near buys.

  • Are Electric Tractors The Next EV Growth Market?

    The electric vehicle market has transformed from focusing on sedans to a market that now is tackling trucks, vans and long-range semis. Could tractors be next? Ideanomics Entry: Small cap company Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) invests in fintech and electric vehicle companies. In November, Ideanomics increased its stake in Solectrac, one of its portfolio companies, to 24%."We would like to play an important part," CEO Alf Poor said while speaking at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference this past week. In a release announcing the increased stake, Poor said Solectrac "has enormous potential and, given the uptick in both product inquiries and investment interest they are seeing, we exercised our rights to increase our stake so we can help Solectrac scale to meet anticipated market demand."Related Link: Ideanomics Rallies Back Above Key Level As Volatility ContinuesAbout Solectrac: The global agricultural tractor industry is worth $75 billion. Solectrac claims to be the first North American company to offer a 100% battery-powered all-electric tractor.The company offers three electric tractor models, with a fourth in the design stage. The eUtility tractor has a sales price of $45,000 in North America and $49,500 internationally.The eUtility has a battery that lasts from four to eight hours and can be charged to 80% in three hours.Ideanomics is pitching electric tractors at affordable price points to make them attractive to small markets and the larger global market.The company is working with OEMs to bring larger tractors to market in North America and Europe, Poor said at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference.Solectrac's home state of California is responsible for 12.5% of U.S. agricultural production, Poor wrote in a company letter in October.The company can take advantage of Ideanomic's China operations to lower costs and make the motor and battery supply chains more efficient, he said."The future of electric tractors has never looked brighter," Poor wrote.Sizing Up Competition: Solectrac isn't the only player in this space. Monarch Tractor plans to bring a fully electric, autonomous tractor to market in 2021.The Monarch Tractor comes with a starting price of $50,000. Electrek calls the tractor a "game changing smart electric tractor" with the driver optional.CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) is working on clean energy offerings in the tractor market. The company has a zero-emission electric backhoe called Project Zeus and is also looking to power some vehicles with hydrogen.Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has shown off several prototypes of electric or autonomous tractors over the years, but hasn't released hard figures on costs or release dates.Price Action: Shares of Ideanomics are up over 140% year-to-date.Photo courtesy Solectrac.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference Day 2 Recap: Ideanomics, LiveXLive, EVs And Much More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Will AMD's Stock Reach $200 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) will reach $200 by 2022. Shares of AMD trade around $91 at time of publication, off the 52-week low of $37.AMD Stock Forecast AMD designs and produces microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in CPUs and GPUs.On Oct. 27, AMD reported revenues jumped 56% year-over-year to $2.8 billion. Quarter-over-quarter, growth came to 45%. AMD attributed the performance to its computing and graphics segments.Given AMD the demand for both the design and production of microprocessors, 70% investors told us they are confident that shares of AMD can reach the $200 mark by 2022.One investor said AMD has a "growing consumer base with more appealing prices and better performance overall."The respondent concluded by saying, "Due to pricing and performance, AMD's cards are far more appealing to the average person. I believe AMD will improve on revenue going into 2021 and grow their market share."Benzinga has been breaking actionable financial news and curating high-quality financial data sets since 2009. Learn more today about receiving stock and market data through APIs. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Microsoft's Stock Reach 0 By 2022? * Will Tesla's Stock Reach ,000 (Again) By 2022?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China Fines Alibaba, Tencent Unit Under Anti-Monopoly Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s antitrust watchdog fined Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and a Tencent Holdings Ltd. unit over a pair of years-old acquisitions and said it’s reviewing an impending Tencent-led merger, signaling Beijing’s intention to tighten oversight of internet sector deals.The State Administration for Market Regulation said Monday it’s reviewing the combination of DouYu International Holdings Ltd. with Huya Inc., which could create a Chinese game streaming leader akin to Amazon’s Twitch. It fined Alibaba 500,000 yuan ($76,500) for failing to seek approval before increasing its stake in department store chain Intime Retail Group Co. to 73.79% in 2017, while China Literature Ltd., the e-books business spun off by Tencent, was also censured over a previous deal, according to a statement.The penalties come after regulators last month declared their intention to increase scrutiny of China’s largest tech corporations with new anti-monopoly rules. Beijing in November unveiled draft regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. Shares in Alibaba and Tencent extended losses and closed down more than 2.5%.Read more: China Clampdown on Big Tech Puts More Billionaires on Notice“Investment and takeovers are important means for development and growth of internet companies,” the regulator said in the statement. “The above-mentioned companies have a large influence in the industry, carry out many investments and takeovers, have specialized legal teams and should be familiar with the regulations governing M&A. Their failure to actively declare has a relatively severe impact.”Beijing’s heightened scrutiny is spurring fears of a broader crackdown on the country’s largest firms. On Monday, shares in No. 3 internet company Meituan plunged 3.8% after the People’s Daily wrote an editorial slamming the industry’s preoccupation with growing traffic and volumes in areas such as grocery delivery, at the expense of real scientific innovation.China’s two largest corporations are also its most acquisitive, using scores of deals to expand into adjacent fields and groom some of the country’s most promising startups.Alibaba had led a $2.6 billion buyout of Intime as part of efforts to develop new business models that combine e-commerce with brick-and-mortar retailing. China Literature agreed in 2018 to buy New Classics Media for as much as 15.5 billion yuan to expand in filmed content.The companies had failed to seek approval for the deals, which aren’t deemed anti-competitive, the antitrust regulator said Monday. China Literature said in a statement that it has been actively working with regulators on compliance, while Alibaba representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Read more: Jack Ma Bets $2.6 Billion He Can Revamp China Retail SectorWhat Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Alibaba’s ability to strengthen its domestic e-commerce ecosystem through M&A may be significantly weakened on rising anti-monopoly scrutiny, underlined by a 500,000 yuan fine by the State Administration for Market Regulation on Monday for failing to seek approval for its stake acquisitions of Intime Retail in 2014-18. While the amount is immaterial to Alibaba, retroactive application of new anti-competitive rules announced in November may be a stern warning to toe the line in future.\-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here to read the researchHuya in October agreed to buy DouYu in an all-share deal and Tencent, which currently owns stakes in both companies, was expected to hold about 68% of the merged business’s voting shares. That would have given the WeChat operator control over the leader in the live-streamed gaming market, estimated to generate 30 billion yuan in revenue this year, according to the latest numbers from iResearch.An affiliate of SF Holding Co. was also fined for not declaring a takeover of a competitor, Monday’s statement showed.Read more: Dissecting China’s Crackdown on Its Internet Giants: QuickTake“Despite its relative modest amount, the penalty announced today has a symbolic importance,” said Scott Yu, an antitrust lawyer with Beijing-based Zhong Lun Law Firm. “The announcement, together with the draft antitrust guidance unveiled in November, signals that Beijing will pay close attention to the monopolistic status of Chinese internet companies.”(Adds China Literature comment in seventh paragraph, estimated size of live-streaming game market in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • There Are 5 Types of Retirement Savers, New Research Says. Which One Are You?

    Almost half of all Americans who have yet to retire are anxious that they won’t have enough savings to live comfortably in retirement, and that fear is most common among “uncertain strugglers,” one of five types of retirement savers identified in a new research paper.

  • Oil prices rise on vaccine hopes, tanker blast at Saudi Arabia

    Oil prices rose on Monday, pushing Brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand while a tanker explosion in Saudi Arabia jangled nerves in the market. Brent crude futures for February rose 67 cents, or 1.3%, to $50.64 a barrel by 0730 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January were up 62 cents, or 1.3%, at $47.19 a barrel. Prices also extended gains amid supply jitters after a shipping firm said an oil tanker was hit by an external source while discharging at Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia.

  • From Airbnb to Tesla, It’s Starting to Feel Like 1999 All Over Again. It May End the Same Way.

    The dot-com stocks were money-losing, cash-burning, crazily priced internet plays. Today’s crop of hot stocks are substantial, innovative companies. What the two have in common: stratospheric market valuations.

  • Tesla Needs To Increase Production Now, Elon Musk Says In Leaked Email

    Elon Musk is calling on his company to step on the gas to get production moving faster.What Happened: In an email obtained by EV news site Electrek, the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO says that the current demand for its products exceeds production capacities, calling it a "high-class problem.""To ensure that we have the best possible outcome and earn the trust of the customers and investors who have placed their faith and hard-earned money with us, we need to increase production for the remainder of this quarter as much as possible," says the email to employees.He further adds that he would only send this kind of email "if it really mattered."Why It Matters: This is the second time Musk has addressed the company's employees this month. On Dec. 1, he talked in an email about the importance of spending carefully, despite the stock reaching new highs.The Tesla founder said that investors have faith in the company's future profits, adding that if "at any point, they conclude that's not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a souffle under a sledgehammer!"He noted that profitability is "very low" at around 1% for the past year.Tesla aims to deliver a record 500,000 vehicles as part of its end-of-year goals.Price Action: Tesla shares closed at $609.99, down 2.72%, on Friday. It traded 0.39% lower, at $607.64, in the post-market session.Image: Photo shared on Elon Musk's Twitter pageSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * As Oracle Becomes Latest Company To Move To Texas, Governor Says He's Been Talking With 'CEOs Across Country' * Buyers Of Tesla Shorts Still Waiting For Delivery After 5 Months: Financial Times(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • As Oracle Becomes Latest Company To Move To Texas, Governor Says He's Been Talking With 'CEOs Across Country'

    Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has joined the list of tech companies that haved their headquarters out of California, Bloomberg has reported.What Happened: The computer technology giant announced on Friday that it had moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Silicon Valley."Oracle is implementing a more flexible employee work location policy and has changed its corporate headquarters from Redwood City, California, to Austin, Texas. We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work," CNBC quoted the company's spokesperson.Oracle believes that by implementing a "more modern approach to work," the quality of employees' lives and approach to work will get better.Other offices in places including California, Massachusetts, Denver, Orlando, Seattle and Florida will continue operating, according to Oracle's official filing.Why It Matters: Tech companies, including automaker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and technology pioneer HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ), have been fleeing from California amid the pandemic. "This has turned into an absolute tidal wave," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. "They are looking for a state that gives them the independence, the autonomy and the freedom to chart their own course."He emphasized a lower cost of doing business and fewer taxes."I have been on the phone on a weekly basis with CEOs across the country, and it's not just California. We're working across the board because the times of COVID have exposed a lot. They've exposed ... that you really don't have to be in Manhattan, for example, in order to be involved in the trading business or the investment business."Price Action: Oracle shares were flat in the postmarket trading session on Friday, down by 0.017% to close at $60.60.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * US Allows Deadline On TikTok Deal To Lapse, Talks To Continue(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.