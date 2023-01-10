U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

EdTech disruptor Mindvalley launches digital experiences on Storyblok's CMS to transform 20 million lives

·3 min read

Storyblok's CMS has helped Mindvalley cut development time by 50% and launch new digital experiences such as web pages 2x faster in 8 languages

LINZ, Austria, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader that empowers both developers and content teams to create better content experiences across all digital channels, today announced that leading personal transformation company Mindvalley launched digital experiences with Storyblok's CMS resulting in a 50% cut in development time and a 2x faster time to market in 8 languages.

Mindvalley is the biggest online learning platform in the world dedicated to personal transformation. More than 20 million people follow the brand and utilize hundreds of courses and free content designed to help people become the best versions of themselves.

After trying other CMSs and becoming frustrated with the lack of customization of components, Mindvalley built its own CMS, but it was too difficult to use for non-technical marketers.

The desire for a CMS that is simple to use for developers and non-technical users, has a reusable component-based system, and makes deployments easy across a multilingual page setup and various products and verticals led Mindvalley to Storyblok.

"Looking back at our pre-Storyblok days, it continues to amaze me how much the CMS can do, and there is still so much more to discover. The marketing and design teams can do so much on their own now with Storyblok, where there has been a regained freedom in the team's work and the ability to launch as many new pages and campaigns as they want independently 2x faster," said Prosper Chiduku, Software Engineer at Mindvalley.

"When you're helping millions of people improve their lives through educational content, it's important that those digital experiences are able to scale very quickly. We're delighted that Mindvalley is experiencing the productivity benefits that come from headless content management," said Dominik Angerer, Co-Founder and CEO of Storyblok.

The Mindvalley case study can be read and watched here: https://www.storyblok.com/cs/mindvalley.

Resources

About Storyblok

Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader, empowers both developers and content teams to create better content experiences across any digital channel.

Storyblok enhances audience experiences with best-in-breed performance, security, optimized omnichannel storytelling, and robust personalization. Enable content teams to create and manage content intuitively and independently with drag and drop visual editing, custom collaboration workflows, and a world-class digital asset manager. Empower developers to build anything, integrate with everything, and publish everywhere with Storyblok's headless CMS architecture.

Leading brands such as Adidas, T-Mobile, Renault, and Oatly use Storyblok to shape their digital storytelling.

See why Storyblok was named the #1 CMS by G2 at www.storyblok.com and follow Storyblok on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Mindvalley, Inc.

Mindvalley is the world's most powerful transformation platform with a mission to help people step into their greatness. From longevity and wellness, to peak performance and spirituality, we provide leading-edge personal growth programs from today's brightest teachers to create a more conscious and connected world. Mindvalley's learning platform, called 'Quest', introduces a new way of learning that creates 5x better results in human transformation by combining leading technology with great storytelling, brilliant teachers, learning theory and community interaction. Mindvalley reaches more than 195 countries and has a collective community of 20 million fans. Visit Mindvalley.com, and follow us on Mindvalley Talks,Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for life-changing teachings.

Press Contact
Brandon Watts
brandon.watts@storyblok.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edtech-disruptor-mindvalley-launches-digital-experiences-on-storybloks-cms-to-transform-20-million-lives-301716965.html

SOURCE Storyblok

