Edtech Global Market Report 2022: Dawn of Widespread Digital Learning with COVID-19 Boosts Sector Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Edtech Market

Global Edtech Market
Global Edtech Market

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edtech Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global edtech market size reached US$ 168.75 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 396.47 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2027.

Education technology (EdTech) refers to a technology that is used to deliver education on a virtual level. EdTech consists of hardware and software that are used to deliver education on a virtual level for the benefit of students and to improve their education outcomes.

The use of technology for learning and teaching assists students in overcoming hurdles to obtaining a comprehensive education. Digital content is easier to generate than printed content, which has a higher production cost, and therefore eBooks are becoming increasingly popular among learners due to their cost efficiency, flexibility and portability.

Additionally, listeners with disabilities can benefit from audio formats of educational content to improve their vocabulary and learn to read interpretively.

Edtech Market Trends:

The market is majorly driven by the paradigm shift in the adoption of touchscreen displays from projector-based displays to provide more student engagement. This can be attributed to the rapid digitization in the education sector. In addition to this, the rapid utilization of artificial intelligence (Al) and machine learning (ML) technologies for creating personalized eLearning experiences is creating a positive market outlook.

Moreover, the expanding penetration of high-speed internet, along with the increasing sales of smart devices, is providing an impetus to the market. Increasing investments in online learning and distance learning programs due to their flexibility and real-time feedback are also impacting the market positively.

The market is further propelled by the outbreak of COVID-19 leading to the rapid closure of educational institutions and the mandatory implementation of social distancing norms resulting in widespread digital learning via digital platforms. Some of the other factors that are contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels, the emergence of 5G, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global edtech market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on sector, type, deployment mode and end user.

Breakup by Sector:

  • Preschool

  • K-12

  • Higher Education

  • Others

Breakup by Type:

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Content

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

  • Cloud-based

  • On-premises

Breakup by End User:

  • Individual Learners

  • Institutes

  • Enterprises

Breakup by Region:
North America

  • United States

  • Canada

Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global edtech market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global edtech market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sector?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global edtech market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Edtech Market

6 Market Breakup by Sector

7 Market Breakup by Type

8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

9 Market Breakup by End User

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • 2U Inc.

  • BYJU'S

  • Chegg Inc.

  • Class Technologies Inc.

  • Coursera Inc.

  • Edutech

  • Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

  • Instructure Inc.

  • Lenovo Group Limited

  • SMART Technologies ULC (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.)

  • Udacity Inc.

  • upGrad Education Private Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sncwww

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


