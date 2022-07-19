Edtech Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 133.05 Bn growth -- North America to have a significant share

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edtech market is growing at a CAGR of 17.79% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 133.05 billion between 2021 and 2026. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Edtech Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the Edtech market 2U Inc., Blackboard Inc., Chegg Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., and Coursera Inc. among others.

The global Edtech market structure is fragmented in nature.

North America to have a significant share in the Edtech market.

Market to observe 15.83% YOY growth in 2022. View Sample Report Here

The Edtech market is segmented by sector (K-12, higher education, and others). The K-12 segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing adoption of advanced Edtech solutions by educational institutions to simplify learning is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

The global Edtech market is analyzed across five regions — North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is currently the dominating region, occupying 46% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the presence of well-established infrastructure and the ready adoption of advanced technologies among educational institutions and students. Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Request a Sample Report Now

The Edtech market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the learners shifting toward ebooks. The adoption of e-books is increasing among learners due to the flexibility and simplicity e-books offer. The demand for ebooks further increased significantly in the education sector since the outbreak of COVID-19. As the material is in electronic format, students can copy and paste the information to use in reports, take notes, or analyze. Some readers allow annotations that enable students to take notes within the book, bookmark locations within the text, and have interactive dictionaries for just-in-time learning. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the market in focus.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Enquire Now

The Edtech market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The competitive environment in this market will be moderate with the increasing number of product or service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). International vendors are focusing on expanding their market presence by acquiring regional or local vendors.

Here are some of the vendors featured in the report:

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the Edtech market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Related Reports:

Edtech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 133.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 2U Inc., Blackboard Inc., Chegg Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Discovery Education Inc., Edutech, edX LLC., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Microsoft Corp., PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Promethean Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., UNIVERSO ONLINE SA, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd, and Workday Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The global education services market is at a crossroads with the positive impact of technological advances such as online education, the implementation of AR and VR in teaching methods, and the use of interactive whiteboards. On the other hand, data and security issues and low digital literacy rates are having a negative impact on the growth of the market. The combined impact of these factors will lead to high growth in the global education services market.

education: Includes technical education, language learning, test preparation services, tutoring services, makerspaces, vocational training, and distance learning courses and certifications

emphasis on mobile learning: The increasing use of smartphones is encouraging education service providers to introduce mobile learning modules. Mobile learning has several advantages, such as flexibility and convenience. Therefore, users can schedule and complete the course/training according to their convenience. Mobile learning is also an experience of personalized learning as users can take training as per their requirements.

digital literacy rates: Educational hardware and software have not been realized in tandem with the availability of trained staff in educational institutions. Institutions find it difficult to integrate technology into business processes. This is because of the inability of the faculty and administrators to understand applications and optimal use. The deployment of these applications alone by colleges and universities is not enough.

