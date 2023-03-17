Edtech market size to grow by USD 133.05 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by learners' interest shifting toward ebooks - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global edtech market size is estimated to grow by USD 133.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.79% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as learners' interest shifting toward ebooks. E-books offer flexibility and simplicity, which has increased their adoption. The adoption of e-books has been significant in the education sector since the outbreak of COVID-19. E-books have enabled instructors to compile student reading material from various sources. Also, as the material is in electronic format, students can copy and paste the information to use in reports, take notes, or analyze. Such benefits are increasing the demand for e-books, which is driving the growth of the market. Take action now and gain valuable insights into the impact of the US crisis with our comprehensive analysis report - Talk to us

Global Edtech Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on sector (K-12, higher education, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the K-12 segment will be significant during the forecast period. Emerging technologies and methodologies are opening new possibilities for vendors in K-12 education. Many schools are moving away from the conventional chalkboard method and incorporating smart technologies into learning spaces. They are focusing on incorporating a wide range of activities, technologies, and services aimed at improving students' educational achievements. All these factors are fueling the growth of the K-12 segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global edtech market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global edtech market.

North America will account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the presence of well-established infrastructure and the ready adoption of advanced technologies among educational institutions and students. Many higher education institutions operating in the region are exploiting cloud platforms to install various Edtech products and solutions. Cost reduction, scalability, and the availability of professional expertise are further encouraging educational institutions to deploy cloud-based technologies. As a result of these factors, the market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise and forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report

Global Edtech Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The increased demand for distance learning is the key trend in the market.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, online learning has become more centric in people's lives.

Many schools, universities, and companies were forced to work remotely due to the outbreak of the pandemic, which increased the demand for distance learning.

Major universities are focusing on making learning more accessible by allowing students to access courses online.

For instance, Stanford University and Harvard University offer access to online courses under the categories of computer science, engineering, mathematics, business, art, and personal development.

All these factors have increased the popularity of distance learning, which is positively influencing the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of open-source learning content is challenging the growth of the market.

Several universities and institutes are offering either free of cost or charge a minimal cost for various courses.

Many students that cannot afford expensive courses are opting for free courses or open-source learning content to upgrade themselves in terms of education.

This is reducing the growth opportunities for vendors, which, in turn, is hindering the growth of the market.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this edtech market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the edtech market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the edtech market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the edtech market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of edtech market vendors

Edtech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 133.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Blackboard Inc., Chegg Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Discovery Education Inc., Edutech, edX LLC., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Microsoft Corp., PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Promethean Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., UNIVERSO ONLINE SA, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd, and Workday Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

