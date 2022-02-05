U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2190 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,521.87
    +932.43 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Edtech’s search for the magic metric

Natasha Mascarenhas
·5 min read

Welcome to Startups Weekly, a fresh human-first take on this week’s startup news and trends. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here.

If there’s one sector that is incessantly in pursuit of Magic Metrics, it’s edtech. For the past two years, I’ve spoken with every top investor and founder in the industry and each of them have made their own, independent arguments for what is considered an effective outcome in education.

Some argue that completion rates show necessary engagement, while others say that it’s less about how far you get into a course and more about if you show up and participate in the moments that count. Some believe that it’s time to reinvent grading systems, while others think that scores are a way to beat inequity in acceptance rates. The magic metric that does it all -- encompasses outcomes, engagement and heck, even fun -- has always had debate, and honestly, trust issues around it. Still, it’s rare for me to interview someone who will go on the record to say why there’s so much disagreement, or perhaps more interestingly, why they are right and the status quo is wrong.

And that’s why my conversation with Nucamp CEO Ludovic Fourrage stood out to me. Fourrage, who has spent years building up a coding bootcamp with accessible pricing, tells me that he’s no longer publishing job placement metrics in advertising materials. The move was made to rebuild student trust in the industry.

As I wrote in my story, the move is less about Nucamp declaring that it doesn’t market its placement rates, and more indicative of a broader issue: job placement is the most in-demand outcome, but also one of the hardest to deliver. Of course, the obfuscation of metrics can cast a questionable light on a startup. Nucamp doesn’t even share job placement metrics with learners once they join the platform. What it aims to gain in lack of deception, it could lose in lack of transparency. After all, if your job placement rates were so good, why wouldn’t you advertise them?

For my full take on this topic, check out my latest TechCrunch+ column: Should tech bootcamps keep using job placement metrics in their advertising?

Should tech bootcamps keep using job placement metrics in their advertising?

In the rest of this newsletter, we’ll get into Mos’ evolution from an edtech into a fintech, and if your head of product needs a career agent. As always, you can support me by sharing this newsletter, following me on Twitter or subscribing to my personal blog.

Deal of the week

With $40 million more in funding, Mos is evolving. Amira Yahyaoui started the company in 2017 as an edtech business built to help students navigate their way through applying to and attending college. Now, she’s trying to build a “radical” fintech that can support the same user base through all of life’s similarly complicated demands.

When I spoke to Yahyaoui, she talked about how buzzy fintech has gotten -- from NFTs to credit cards with fancy branding. She’s set on building for the masses, even if it doesn’t feel as exclusive and fancy.

“I wish I had to only convince 1,000 nerds,” Yahyaoui said. “But we need to convince 20 million students.”

Here’s why it’s important, per Lux Capital’s Deena Shakir: “Rather than being a player tangentially on the side of financial access and inclusion, they recognize that they have the unique opportunity to be the primary bank, credit card and home [for] their students,” she said. In other words, the TAM is increasing.

Honorable mentions:

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch

Could the Great Resignation force techies to get career agents?

My most read piece this week explored tech’s hot hiring market, and if it’s about time for top tech talent to start hiring career agents. I specifically looked into Free Agency, a startup that recently raised a $10 million Series A, and its marketplace that connects in-demand techies with experienced agents.

Free Agency helped a client secure a senior director of Product role worth more than $900,000 in total compensation, a 53% jump over the client’s previous pay package. In the process, the company arranged 21 interviews with companies like Snapchat, Coinbase and Lyft without requiring the client to send out a single application or email during his job search.

Here’s why it’s important: As I spoke about in the latest Equity podcast, we rarely see recruiting companies building for the employee instead of the employer. Free Agency is a bet that people want to pay so they can take a backseat and let a professional navigate their career opportunities for them. To date, the company estimates it has helped candidates set up 4,700 interviews and secure $200,000,000 in negotiated compensation for total salary offers.

What a time to be an engineer at Stripe:

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch

In the DMs

  • Plexo Capital raises $79.3 million fund: Founded by former GV partner Lo Toney, Plexo Capital has closed a second investment vehicle of $79.3 million to back early-stage startups and venture capital funds. Per SEC filings, this is just the first tranche -- Toney is targeting an end close of $100 million for his newest fund.

  • Also, has anyone had a busier 12 months than Josh Buckley? The startup CEO and investor, who had a stint as Product Hunt’s chief executive, is on a launching spree with Hyper and Prologue. His latest project? He’s raising a $500 million fund, per SEC filings.

  • Ro began hiring for its new male fertility line, which fits into my scoop on its acquisition of Dadi, an at-home sperm storage startup.

  • OH from a TechCruncher: Microsoft feels like a startup again, right?

  • OH from an early-stage founder: Tiger just spent millions of dollars to help me recruit employees.

twitter pattern
twitter pattern

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch

Across the week

Equity, the tech news podcast I co-host alongside Alex Wilhelm and Mary Ann Azevedo, is going live! Join us for a virtual, live recording of our show this upcoming Thursday, February 10th -- tickets are free, puns will come at the cost of our producers’ sanity. Our bestie pod, Found, is also joining the live circuit, so listen to them endlessly to prepare.

Seen on TechCrunch

F*ck creator funds, we need a creator index fund

Following his fiery Twitter tirades, Bolt founder Ryan Breslow is no longer CEO — and he says it’s his choice

Please make a dumb car

Popular puzzle game Wordle is being purchased by The New York Times

Seen on TechCrunch+

Why 2022 insurtech investment could surprise you

As public tech valuations fall, are startup investments evolving quickly enough?

Despite bumps, crypto investment starts 2022 with a roar

How to build and maintain momentum in your fundraising process

Until next time,

N

Recommended Stories

  • Loopholes for chicken barns take freedoms from neighbors | Opinion

    Loopholes for chicken barns take freedoms from neighbors | Opinion

  • COVID is dead, long live COVID. Learning to live and work with a deadly contagion on the prowl

    There will be no post COVID, just open-ended accommodation of it. I’ll be working at home. I’ll be working at the office. How much at either place all depends.

  • Clovis columnist: Parents, not government, must decide if children need COVID shots

    Diane Pearce writes for The Fresno Bee how government must not usurp parental rights. | Commentary

  • NFL to bolster inclusion policies, investigate tanking allegations

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Saturday saying that efforts to diversify the league's coaching ranks have produced "unacceptable" results.

  • RECONAFRICA SERVED WITH CLASS ACTION COMPLAINT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and certain of its current and former officers, directors and third-party contractors have been named as defendants in two almost identical purported class action lawsuits filed by Company shareholders in the United States District Court in Brooklyn, New York. The lawsuits were filed in the wake of a third, almost identical lawsuit identified by the Company in an October 28, 2021, pres

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Rising Battery Prices Add Uncertainty to Electric-Vehicle Costs

    With electric-vehicle sales taking off and a wave of new models hitting the market this year, the price increases could weigh on growth.

  • Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Raises Oil Prices as Crude Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in Asia, the U.S. and Europe after crude’s surge to almost $95 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffStatement on Publishing ErrorState firm Saudi Aramco increased all grades for its main market of Asia

  • Wells Fargo Won an Investor Dispute. Judge Says It Gamed the System.

    Wells Fargo allegedly withheld evidence and tilted the arbitrator selection process in its favor, according to a judge’s ruling.

  • U.S. Labor, Supply ‘Nightmare’ Seen Extending Into Second Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffStatement on Publishing ErrorThe helter-skelter playing out on U.S. factory floors from labor and supply shortages, transpo

  • Apple-Broadcom Win $1.1B CalTech Patent Trial

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) persuaded a U.S. appeals court to throw out a jury verdict requiring them to pay $1.1 billion, Reuters reports. A Los Angeles federal jury found in 2020 that millions of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and other devices using Broadcom chips infringed Caltech's data-transmission patents. A two-tier damage award of damages of $270.2 million against Broadcom and $837.8 million against Apple that involved different royalty rates from each compa

  • Airbus, Quebec reach $1.2 billion investment deal for A220 jet program

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -Europe's Airbus and Quebec on Friday said they have agreed to a $1.2 billion investment deal that would allow the Canadian province to remain in the loss-making A220 jet program until the venture is likely to turn profitable. Airbus would invest $900 mln, while Quebec would put $300 million into the program, according to a statement from the province's government. The investment would help the A220 program globally to support an increase in production, Benoit Schultz, chief executive of Airbus' Canadian unit, told a press briefing.

  • 8 Essential Tips for Retirement Saving

    Whether you're a saver or a financial advisor who wants to give clients a leg up, these 8 tips are essential for financial planning.

  • U.S. heating oil, diesel stocks dwindle as demand rises

    (Reuters) -U.S. supplies of fuels such as diesel and heating oil have dwindled and refiners are having trouble replenishing that supply, which could keep prices elevated for months. Demand for distillates has been running ahead of pre-pandemic levels for months on strong manufacturing and trucking activity and more exports to Europe. The situation has fed inflation for consumers and end users, and analysts say higher costs could persist as refiners find it harder to make enough products.

  • NFT producer RECUR lets artists and brands collect recurring royalties on digital assets

    RECUR Co-Founders & Co-CEOs Trevor George and Zach Bruch join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss their company's model to develop NFTs under brands, NFT licensing, and shared communities with cryptocurrency markets.

  • Natural Gas Markets Continue Underwhelming

    The natural gas markets have spiked over the course of the week, but Friday showed a bit of continuation of the massive selling that we had seen on Thursday.

  • Top Retirement Strategies for Government Employees

    Retirement planning for federal, state, county, or municipal government employees can be confusing. Check out our guide that helps answer your questions.

  • Bitcoin Might Be Rallying but a ‘Crypto Winter’ Could Freeze Nvidia’s Stock

    The chip maker's stock could fall nearly 40% if the price of Ether, one of the major digital tokens, stays depressed, according to one analyst.

  • Supreme Court Ruling Could Curtail High-Cost Retirement Plan Options

    A high court decision upholding a suit against Northwestern University for having 400-plus retirement-plan options, including many high-cost ones, could shake up other retirement plans and encourage them to simplify.

  • Schlumberger Has Gained 74% Over the Last 12 Months. Is It Still a Buy?

    Many stock market sectors took a beating at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spring 2020. For instance, crude oil futures dropped to negative values per barrel which was the first time in U.S. history.