U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,803.22
    -46.06 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,874.33
    -346.47 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,347.48
    -130.60 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.93
    -15.32 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.49
    +1.09 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.24 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0705
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8810
    +0.0460 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9540
    -2.0760 (-1.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,548.39
    -77.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.20
    -1.17 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $263.94 Billion by 2026 at a 16.8% CAGR

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global edtech and smart classroom market is expected to grow from $121.19 billion in 2021 to $141.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The edtech and smart classroom market is expected to grow to $263.94 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.

North America was the largest region in the edtech and smart classroom market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in edtech and smart classroom market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing investment in eLearning and EdTech is driving the growth of edtech and smart classrooms market going forward. E-learning stands for electronic learning and it allows people to learn via electronic media, typically on the internet. It allows users to take courses online using electronic devices, such as a computer, tablets, and even smartphones. E-learning uses EdTech that is the use of technology and technology processes to facilitate learning and improve performance.

During the covid-19 pandemic in 2019-20, the subsequent lockdowns resulted in schools being shut. Therefore, this has presented an opportunity for e-learning & edtech providers to capture the market thereby prompting increased investments in the sector. For Instance, according to a report by Tracxn an India-based platform for tracking start-ups and private companies, Indian ed-tech companies have raised $248 million in January to July 2022 from different sources. The Indian ed-tech companies raised $101 during January to July in 2021, and $251 million annually in 2021. Global ed-tech investments are worth $1.21 billion in 2022. Therefore, the growing investment in eLearning and EdTech will drive the edtech and smart classrooms market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the edtech and smart classrooms market. Major players operating in the market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies like the Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) app that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence).

For instance, in December 2021, Microsoft corporation, a US-based technology company, and the Oliver Group an Ireland-based EdTech company jointly launched a new virtual learning environment app. This app that runs on the Microsoft Teams application is an intuitive software platform that delivers a wide range of interactive digital content and offers the user a more user-centric learning experience. It features a wide range of interactive digital content and currently encompasses 250 million global Microsoft Teams daily active users. This product, therefore, offers its users seamless student-tutor interaction through easy-to-use interactive tools.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Education System: Learning Management System; Student Information and Administration System; Student Collaboration System; Student Response System; Learning and Gamification; Test Preparation; Classroom Management System; Document Management System; Talent Management System
2) By Deployment Type: Cloud; On-Premises
3) By Hardware: Interactive Displays; Interactive Projectors
4) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services
5) By End-Use: K-12; Higher Education

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Characteristics

3. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Trends And Strategies

4. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Size And Growth

6. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Segmentation

7. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

9. China EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

10. India EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

11. Japan EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

12. Australia EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

13. Indonesia EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

14. South Korea EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

15. Western Europe EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

16. UK EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

17. Germany EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

18. France EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

19. Eastern Europe EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

20. Russia EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

21. North America EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

22. USA EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

23. South America EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

24. Brazil EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

25. Middle East EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

26. Africa EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

27. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

29. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • 2U Inc.

  • Anthology Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Blackboard Inc.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxgsj4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edtech-and-smart-classrooms-global-market-report-2022-industry-to-reach-263-94-billion-by-2026-at-a-16-8-cagr-301711449.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped on Dec. 30, 2022

    Hydrogen fuel cell truck making start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced plans this morning to raise cash by selling up to $125 million in senior convertible notes (i.e., debt that is convertible into common stock). Nikola stock tumbled 4.8% through 11 a.m. ET on the news. Nikola plans to sell $50 million worth of convertible notes today, but will collect only $46.5 million of that after expenses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past two years have been brutal for Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds that she runs, but she's been going on a buying spree as 2022 comes to a close. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday. Tesla began offering buyers that took possession of a new Model 3 or Model Y before year's end a $3,750 price reduction earlier this month.

  • 10 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high-risk high-reward stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion, you can go directly to the 5 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Buy Now. The year 2022 has been unkind toward hypergrowth investments. According to Ethan Harris, head of global economics research at Bank […]

  • How much money do I need to make to be in the top 1%, 5%, and 10% in the US? It's probably less than you think

    Are you on the upper rungs of the class ladder?

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen: In Retrospect

    In this article, we will look at some of the dividend stock picks from Morgan Stanley’s quant screen and how they have performed in the fourth quarter. If you want to read about similar stocks, you can go to 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley has been […]

  • 1 Cathie Wood Stock to Buy While It's Affordable, and 1 to Avoid (for Now)

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a one-stop shop for hot growth stocks that have the potential to disrupt their industries and make investors significantly richer in the process. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a pre-revenue biotech that's making a splash by pioneering cutting-edge therapies created using the company's titular gene-editing technology. Wood is such a fan of the stock that it accounts for just over 4% of the Ark Innovation ETF's holdings, and while it's a speculative play, its shares are cheap enough to make it worth a (small) investment.

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Buying for 2023

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.5% to 6%, have been popular buys among select billionaire investors.

  • 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying for the Long Term in 2023

    With that in mind, here are my top three stocks worth buying for the long term in 2023. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) certainly fits this bill -- the Italian luxury house has been around for 112 years, and it has earned a reputation for quality and craftsmanship in that time. True luxury brands have some of the best moats out there -- and it takes a long time for a new company to achieve such recognition.

  • 12 Biggest Stocks that Benefit from Rising Interest Rates

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 biggest stocks that benefit from rising interest rates. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Stocks that Benefit from Rising Interest Rates. The US Federal Reserve has increased the benchmark interest rates to a range of […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    The easiest way to justify investing in a stock is if it produces a dividend yield equal to or higher than the risk-free rate. Investing in equal parts of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) produces a dividend yield of 4.4% while also granting exposure to the potential upside (or downside) of each investment.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for the New Year’s Weekend.

    Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of the holiday weekend. The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market, and over-the-counter markets will be open standard trading hours on Friday. All the markets will be closed Monday in observance of New Year’s Day, which is a federal holiday.

  • Should I take Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into 2023

    The stock market has been performing better recently, with the S&P 500 up by nearly 5% in the past three months, although it remains down 18% over the past year. Economic or market conditions could worsen and drag down the stock market. Regardless of potentially unforeseen dynamics that could affect equity markets in 2023, investors should continue to invest in solid stocks that can grow long after the current downturn is behind us.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Is Micron Stock Doomed?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) latest earnings report and its implications for the semiconductor industry. While the report contains some warnings for short-term investors, it also highlights opportunities for those looking to take a long-term approach.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • 2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Down more than 65% and 90%, respectively, these Buffett-backed stocks have explosive rebound potential.

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • Where to Invest $500 in 2023: 3 Stocks That Could Be Winners

    These investments could make the most of your money next year, whether your focus is on growth or dividends.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in January

    The cloud has emerged as one of the more transformational technologies of the current era. Alphabet, like Amazon and Microsoft before it, approached the cloud as a second act. All three tech giants pivoted to the cloud to either supplement or compensate for slowing growth in original business lines.