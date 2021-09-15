U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,454.76
    +11.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,656.53
    +78.96 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,044.67
    +6.91 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.39
    +7.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.86
    +2.40 (+3.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.00
    -9.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0100 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2960
    -0.3840 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,755.33
    +1,462.94 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,216.44
    +19.23 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,031.70
    -2.36 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

EdTech Startup Builds on Early Traction in Remote Proctoring with New Crowdfunding Round

·3 min read

Proctor360 Announces New Offering on Netcapital Funding Portal

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, Proctor360 founders Ganga and Kranthi Bathula raised a little over 80 thousand dollars with Regulation Crowdfunding to turn their radical concept for remote exam monitoring into a reality. Now, just a bit over two years later, they're taking the company they've grown to the next level with a new offering on the Netcapital funding portal.

Proctor360 is an EdTech company that develops technology and services for remote proctoring, which involves the monitoring of online exam sessions to prevent cheating. While that submarket within E-Learning was already growing prior to COVID-19, since the pandemic the demand has increased significantly (and is projected to reach $1.34 billion by 2027). Schools, colleges, professional certification organizations, and training programs around the world have adopted remote proctoring services in order to move their exams online.

CEO Ganga Bathula commented, "Since that first seed round, we completed production of Version 1 of our patent pending 360-degree testing headset and developed our own software solution for remote exam monitoring. When the pandemic forced the closure of testing centers nationwide, we saw an opportunity to expand our cloud-based software into a SaaS proctoring solution that allows testing centers to proctor exams remotely. These milestones enabled us to acquire our first customers and start generating revenue."

The company now offers a flexible array of remote proctoring services and they've acquired several customers that include online schools, traditional college test centers, professional certification organizations, and a Fortune 100 company whose employee certification tests include content that is governed by national security laws. That last one is by virtue of how they've leveraged their existing software in the cloud and created a siloed version that meets the requirements for Export-Controlled Information.

According to the founders, this new investment offering is all about accelerating growth. "We've managed to achieve a great deal with very little investor backing so far," said CTO and Co-founder, Kranthi Bathula. "It's always been important to us that we remain lean and efficient. Now that we've reached the market and developed real traction, it's time to build out our sales operations and increase our headset production so that we can grow faster and capture market share."

The time could be right for investors to identify early stage companies in the E-Learning market. According to analysis by Global Market Insights, E-Learning is projected to reach a total market value of $1 trillion by 2027. For companies that develop unique and scalable solutions in EdTech, there is a lot of opportunity for the foreseeable future.

The Regulation Crowdfunding offering for Proctor360 Inc. is active now on the Netcapital funding portal at https://netcapital.com/companies/proctor360-inc.

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12885454

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edtech-startup-builds-on-early-traction-in-remote-proctoring-with-new-crowdfunding-round-301377713.html

SOURCE Proctor360 Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Comcast Stock Slides After Warning on Slowing Subscriber Growth

    The cable giant said it was experiencing a slowdown in its cable business after surging growth in the early stages of the pandemic.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Have Killer Advantages

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) killer advantage is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which controlled 31% of the world's cloud infrastructure market in the second quarter of 2021, according to Canalys. AWS generated just 13% of Amazon's sales in the first half of 2021, but it raked in 50% of the company's operating profits. In other words, Amazon subsidizes the expansion of its lower-margin retail business with AWS' higher-margin cloud revenue.

  • 3 Disrupter Stocks I Love Right Now

    Disrupters in online shopping, streaming, PCs, and mobile have stocks that are crushing the market on performance, and there are opportunities emerging in some new industries. Today, I see a few market shake-ups taking hold. Podcasts are disrupting radio and television, long-tail retail is reshaping brick-and-mortar retail, and digital services are helping upend a long-established real estate brokerage market.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • Bitcoin Tests Resistance At The 20 EMA

    Bitcoin managed to settle above $46,000 and is testing the next resistance level at the 20 EMA.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • JPMorgan Chases the Online Investing Boom With Senior Hires

    The bank is adding two executives to reinvigorate its online investing platforms, which lagged behind rivals during the pandemic trading boom.

  • The 10 Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies of the Last Year

    Cryptocurrency has been one of the buzziest areas of the market over the past few years, due in part to the astronomical gains that some coins have achieved. Over the past year, for example, Dogecoin...

  • Russia fines Facebook, Twitter for not deleting banned content

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian court on Tuesday said it had fined U.S. social media companies Facebook and Twitter for failing to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, part of a wider crackdown by Russia on the internet and Big Tech. The Tagansky district court said Facebook had been handed five fines totalling 21 million roubles ($287,850). Twitter received two fines of a total 5 million roubles, it said.

  • Why Cardano, Avalanche, and Arweave Are All Plunging Today

    Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), and Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) are down 6.89%, 7.03%, and 6.30% respectively in the 24 hours up to 9:50 a.m. EDT. The hard fork enabled smart contract functionality on the Cardano blockchain on Sept. 12. As for Avalanche, AVAX tokens have gained around 20% in the past seven days and were due for a pullback.

  • Recent web outages have put a premium on quality of service technology

    The average cost of IT downtime is $5,600 per minute, according to market researcher Gartner. But as companies scale up in size and services, downtime can be as much as $540,000 per hour.

  • Operational technology vulnerabilities increased by 46%, Skybox Security research reveals

    Skybox Security, a global leader in security posture management, today released its annual Mid-Year Vulnerability and Threat Trends Report, offering new threat intelligence research on the frequency and scope of global malicious activity. The Skybox Research Lab analysts found that new vulnerabilities in operational technology (OT) devices were up 46% in the first half of 2021, putting vital critical infrastructure at risk.

  • CSG Enhances ZEE5’s Data Ecosystem for Next Era of Personalized, Cross-Channel Entertainment Experiences

    CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced a reinforced relationship with ZEE5, one of the largest over the top (OTT) streaming service platforms in India. With the power of CSG’s customer data platform, ...

  • Google to enforce unique product identifiers on free merchant listings

    Starting on September 15, 2021, Google said it will begin to enforce the requirement of products having unique product identifiers in the merchant feeds for free listings. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • Ireland probes TikTok's handling of kids' data and transfers to China

    Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) has yet another 'Big Tech' GDPR probe to add to its pile: The regulator said yesterday it has opened two investigations into video sharing platform TikTok. The first covers how TikTok handles children's data, and whether it complies with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation. The DPC also said it will examine TikTok's transfers of personal data to China, where its parent entity is based -- looking to see if the company meets requirements set out in the regulation covering personal data transfers to third countries.

  • Phony Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Announcement Has Fraud To Blame as Prices Tumble

    Following the fake "major" Litecoin-Walmart partnership announcement yesterday -- which briefly sent the crypto surging -- GlobeNewswire issued a notice across its service confirming that journalists...

  • Analyst Report: Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

    Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers. The company's product portfolio includes firewall appliances, virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics. The Santa Clara, California, firm was established in 2005 and sells its products worldwide.

  • BeInCrypto Celebrates Three Unforgettable Years in Crypto

    To commemorate BeInCrypto's third anniversary, we celebrate some recent achievements and look ahead at what's still in store.

  • Inside the New Dior Exhibition That Landed in Brooklyn

    It's definitely worth the trip.

  • Walmart Says Litecoin Partnership Is ‘Not Authentic’ and Cryptocurrencies Fall

    Cryptocurrencies turn sharply lower on Monday after retail giant Walmart denies it struck an agreement to accept Litecoin payments, following a seemingly fake press release.