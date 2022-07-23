U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,961.63
    -37.32 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.29
    -137.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.11
    -225.50 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.09
    -1.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    +11.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1998
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0500
    -1.3170 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,881.70
    -79.22 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.81
    -9.44 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

EdTech Unicorn EEO to Build a Globally Connected Lifelong Learning Ecosystem

·2 min read

BEIJING, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20th, EdTech unicorn EEO opened a new office in Seoul, Korea. EEO is in partnership with over 60,000 institutions across more than 150 countries, hosting 20 million users. As global businesses expand, EEO, parent company of ClassIn, announced plans to move the overseas headquarter to Singapore in the second half of 2022. The company will proceed to further localization and serve its clients from bases in China, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Philippines.

"Korea as a country highly values education, and with the pandemic, educators are picking up on the major impact education technologies have on the development of education," Jaeeun Im, country manager of Korea at EEO, maintained. "We are witnessing increasing demands in the market for professional education products like ClassIn."

Jaeeun expressed high expectation for the launch of ClassIn in Korea. She introduced that ClassIn's interactive classroom is equipped with more than 20 teaching tools, an IM system, assignment and exam functions, as well as a backend school management dashboard. Additionally, it has been proven in numerous learning scenarios across 150 countries that ClassIn helps deliver more effective and personalized instruction. A well-rounded interactive virtual classroom, ClassIn not only brings engagement and creativity to online learning, but it also affords the innovation of different class designs and pedagogies through hybrid methods.

In the meantime, ClassIn is undergoing an exciting round of iteration. After eight years of exploration into hybrid learning, EEO believes that "The true value of hybrid learning lies in connecting students to the real world and diverse schools of thought, prompting more discussion and reflection. In turn, students are equipped to break down physical and cognitive barriers to exploring the unknown." Designed with a firm grasp on the learning process, the new and improved ClassIn will support hybrid learning environments, prioritize discussions and collaborations, enable formative assessments, and give rise to long-lasting learning communities. In particular, users will be part of the ClassIn Learner Hub, where both independent and community-based learning are supported with abundant learning materials and evaluation methods.

Looking to work with global educators to reach a more inclusive and equitable future in education, EEO is committed to continuously improving its products. Specifically, the company will update ClassIn with regard to valuable customer feedback, creating an enriched teaching experience for educators and supporting students on the path of lifelong learning.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edtech-unicorn-eeo-to-build-a-globally-connected-lifelong-learning-ecosystem-301591728.html

SOURCE EEO

Recommended Stories

  • Uniswap Will Integrate Sudoswap To Access Deeper NFT Liquidity

    The integration will allow users to purchase NFTs using the Uniswap platform while accessing the on-chain liquidity offered by sudoAMM.

  • Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient

    Google, which placed software engineer Blake Lemoine on leave last month, said he had violated company policies and that it found his claims on LaMDA to be "wholly unfounded." "It's regrettable that despite lengthy engagement on this topic, Blake still chose to persistently violate clear employment and data security policies that include the need to safeguard product information," a Google spokesperson said in an email to Reuters. Last year, Google said https://bit.ly/3Os9QqD that LaMDA - Language Model for Dialogue Applications - was built on the company's research showing Transformer-based language models trained on dialogue could learn to talk about essentially anything.

  • How TikTok can help you get better at studying

    Here's a list of the best TikTok accounts for studying hacks, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • New ECB bond-buying tool makes 'no sense': Strategist

    The European Central Bank announced a half-percent rate increase and a new flexible bond-buying program. The seemingly contradictory announcements "make no sense," says one strategist.

  • Textron Aviation reveals new special mission Cessna Longitude

    Textron Aviation this week revealed a new application for its flagship Cessna Citation Longitude business jet. The company said in a press release that it can now build a Longitude variant capable of surveilling the seas for potential customers as a maritime patrol aircraft. “The Cessna Citation Longitude jet provides an excellent value for special mission operations due to its acquisition cost and operation cost combined with excellent speed, range and payload capacity,”  said Bob Gibbs, vice president of special mission sales for Textron Aviation.

  • Boston Beer slashes earnings forecast as the downfall of hard seltzer continues

    Boston Beer Inc. executives slashed their annual earnings forecast Thursday, admitting that demand for hard seltzer continued to fizzle below their expectations.

  • Carnival Stock Tumbles After New Share Sale. What the Market Is Worried About.

    The cruise line operator is raising $1 billion in shares for general corporate purposes, which may include settling maturing debt.

  • Visionary Education Acquires 100% Equity Interest In Griggs China

    Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: VEDU) subsidiary entered an agreement to acquire a 100% equity interest in Griggs International Academy China Co. Ltd. (Griggs China). Griggs China is a private consulting and investment holding company in Hong Kong offering U.S. K-12 diploma programs and services of Griggs International Academy the USA at four locations in China. The company also recently entered into a definitive capital increase and share expansion agreement with Grig

  • McDonald's and Chipotle Are Benefitting From This Trend

    In the midst of the worst inflation in decades, two dominant players in the fast-food business are starting to pull away from rivals in a key metric. As McDonald's MCD CFO Kevin Ozan said in a recent earnings call, "food and paper increases, as well as labor inflation and the competitive environment" was leaving the company with no choice but to raise prices. Which Fast Food Restaurants Are Seeing The Most Traffic?

  • Supa Cent Talks Her Journey From Housekeeper to Beauty Mogul & Social Media Star

    Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward sat down with Hip Hop & Enterprise to dish on her journey going from a housekeeper to founder of The Crayon Case.

  • Bitcoin Rises. How Tech Earnings Could Threaten This Rally.

    Cryptos have shown themselves to be correlated with tech stocks, so a wave of earnings from Big Tech in coming days could drag around digital assets.

  • Microsoft, Google Are Latest Tech Giants to Hit Brakes on Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and even starting layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant

  • Avoid GE stock ahead of earnings as Wall Street’s expectations haven’t fallen far enough, analyst says

    Expectations for General Electric Co.’s second-quarter profit and sales have been reduced significantly in recent months, but there are still those on Wall Street who believe they haven’t come down enough for the industrial conglomerate to break its streak of revenue misses.

  • What Is Relative Strength?

    What is relative strength? Why does it matter in growth stocks? Most importantly, how can this concept help investors make timely buys and sells? All fair questions. Investing successfully is notoriously difficult.

  • Nepal central bank hikes policy rate, warns of pressure on FX reserves

    KATHMANDU (Reuters) -Nepal's central bank on Friday raised its benchmark policy rate at which it lends to commercial banks to 8.5% from 7%, as part of efforts to tame inflation which is running at a six-year high, and warned about pressure on declining forex reserves. "There is pressure on domestic prices," Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari said, adding that pandemic-related monetary expansion measures would be unwound gradually. "The bank rate has been raised to maintain economic stability in view of the pressure on prices and on the foreign exchange reserves," Adhikari said while reading a statement in Nepali.

  • Schlumberger Raises Sales Outlook Amid Oil Drilling Activity

    The oil-field services giant raised its full-year revenue outlook amid a global increase in oil drilling and completion activity.

  • What's Behind Bitcoin's Rally Above $23K?

    Bitcoin (BTC) is on track for its best weekly performance since March after climbing above $23,000, its highest level since mid June. The "All About Bitcoin" Week in Review panel discusses the week's biggest events that potentially impacted the price of bitcoin and the wider crypto markets. Plus, Fedi Inc. building a privacy-focused bitcoin mobile app on the Fedimint protocol.

  • Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Bar Harbor (BHB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dye & Durham Agrees to $1.7 Billion Deal For Australia’s Link

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian data-services outfit Link Administration Holdings Ltd. has agreed to a new takeover offer by software firm Dye & Durham Ltd., ending on-again-off-again talks with a recut deal worth A$2.47 billion ($1.7 billion).Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Cri

  • Failed Crypto Lender Cred Blames Its Demise on Uphold Exchange in Suit

    The 2022 meltdown is not the first time that the risks of “Centralized DeFi” products have been laid bare.