U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,856.00
    -10.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,576.00
    -109.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,316.25
    -15.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.50
    -7.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.21
    -0.16 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.60
    +7.90 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    +0.10 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9901
    +0.0023 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0320
    -0.0200 (-0.49%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.39 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1497
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1040
    -1.1280 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,406.00
    -151.87 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.10
    -3.94 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,182.10
    -4.06 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and zSpace to Participate in the 11th Annual ROTH Technology Event

zSpace, Inc.
·6 min read
zSpace, Inc.
zSpace, Inc.

LONDON and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (“zSpace” or the “Company”) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: EDTXU, EDTX, and EDTXW) (“EdtechX II”), an edtech and future of work-focused SPAC, are scheduled to participate in the 11th Annual ROTH Technology Event, which is being held at The Yale Club in New York City on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

EdtechX II and zSpace management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

As previously announced, zSpace and EdtechX II have entered into a definitive merger agreement that would result in zSpace becoming publicly traded. Following the anticipated closing of the proposed business combination, the combined company is expected to be named zSpace Technologies, Inc. and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol “ZSPX.” The business combination is expected to be consummated following the receipt of required approval by the stockholders of EdtechX II, required regulatory approvals, and the fulfilment of other customary closing conditions.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative or the Company’s investor relations team at zSpace@gatewayir.com.

About zSpace
zSpace is a leading evidence-based augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform providing innovative hands-on, experiential learning to improve achievement in science, math, and career and technical education credentialing. Over 2,400 U.S. school customers, technical centers, community colleges, and universities use zSpace to provide equitable access to instruction for millions of learners preparing for success in college and careers. A privately held, venture-backed company located in San Jose, California, it has more than 70 patents. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc., "Best in Show at ISTE" by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and ranked two years in a row on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies.

About EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. EdtechX II is led by its founders, Charles McIntyre, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, and Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet, Chief Executive Officer.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed transaction between zSpace and EdtechX II. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of EdtechX II’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the registration statement on Form S-4, and other documents filed by EdtechX II from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and zSpace and EdtechX II assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither zSpace nor EdtechX II gives any assurance that either zSpace or EdtechX II will achieve its expectations.

Additional Information and Where to Find It / Non-Solicitation
This press release relates to a proposed transaction between zSpace and EdtechX II. This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of zSpace, the combined company or EdtechX II, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). EdtechX II intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a document that serves as a prospectus and proxy statement of EdtechX II, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus. A proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all EdtechX II shareholders. EdtechX II also will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of EdtechX II are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Participants in Solicitation
EdtechX II and zSpace and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from EdtechX II’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about EdtechX II’s directors and executive officers and their ownership of EdtechX II’s securities is set forth in EdtechX II’s filings with the SEC. To the extent that holdings of EdtechX II’s securities have changed since the amounts printed in EdtechX II’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the business combination will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus when available. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

No Offer or Solicitation
These communications do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Corporate Contact:
Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet
Chief Executive Officer
c/o Svetlana Lelik
sl@ibiscap.com
bvc@edtechxcorp.com

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Media Contact:
Sandra Novakov
Sandra.novakov@citigatedewerogerson.com

zSpace Investor Inquiries:
Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
+1-949-574-3860
zSpace@gatewayir.com

zSpace Media Contact:
Amanda Austin
zSpace, Inc.
+1-408-638-9413
press@zspace.com


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan: The S&P 500 could surge 10% in just one day if the Fed does these two things tomorrow — here are 3 top stocks to bet on it

    Wednesday could be the turning point.

  • Devon Energy's Big-Time Dividend Is Heading Lower. Time to Sell?

    After plenty of upside, the oil and gas company's variable dividend framework is showing its downside potential.

  • Amazon Stock Is Down 45%. Here's Why It's a Buy on the Dip.

    Investors have routinely sold Amazon stock this year, but there are several reasons to be optimistic about the company.

  • Ford vs. GM: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?

    When General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its huge earnings beat last week -- sales up 56% year over year, profits rising 39%, and a tremendous $4.6 billion in free cash flow (FCF) -- it seemed to set the stage for a similarly good news day from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), which would report earnings one day later. Reporting earnings late on Wednesday, Ford's numbers weren't entirely horrible -- they just weren't anywhere near as good as GM's. Sales of $39.4 billion rose 10% year over year, and Ford generated respectable free cash flow of $3.6 billion.

  • What to Expect from Qualcomm Earnings and QCOM Stock

    Trading 39% from its highs, all eyes will be on Qualcomm (QCOM), set to report earnings on Wednesday, November 2. Investors will get the first glimpse of how the largest semiconductor companies are handling high inflation.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Apple Stock?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been an investor safe haven throughout 2022 as various tech stocks have plummeted, but the iPhone manufacturer has been comapratively unscathed. While companies such as Microsoft, Alphabet, and Advanced Micro Devices have seen their share prices fall between 30% to 58% since January, Apple's stock has dipped a more moderate 14% year to date. The stock market sell-off has resulted from reduced consumer spending thanks to rises in inflation and interest rates.

  • FTSE and European markets rise as investors await the Fed's interest rate decision

    Pharmaceutical stocks were leading the gains on London’s benchmark index after GSK raised its outlook for the full year on the back of strong demand for its shingles vaccine.

  • 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks With 357% to 571% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the three major U.S. indexes achieved their all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January, each has fallen into a bear market, with peak declines ranging from 22% to 38%. Of course, optimism can vary quite significantly on Wall Street. What follows are three high-octane growth stocks that select analysts and pundits believe offer upside ranging from 357% to as much as 571%!

  • Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is expected to provide an update on its pipeline candidates during its third-quarter earnings.

  • This Is the Best Time to Buy These 10 Long-Term Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 long-term dividend stocks to buy right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to our article This Is the Best Time to Buy These 5 Long-Term Dividend Stocks. For the long-term, tax-paying investor, strategic investment […]

  • FTSE 100: GSK lifts profit and sales guidance amid strong demand for vaccines

    The GSK group posted an 18% rise in sales to £7.8bn over the third quarter.

  • Is AT&T's Large Debt a Recession Risk?

    Most investors own U.S. telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) for its large dividend that yields 6%. AT&T had quite a journey over the past decade, acquiring DirecTV and Time Warner to build pay television and streaming businesses. Unfortunately, the scars of these deals still haunt investors and the company's balance sheet.

  • Paramount earnings miss, stock drops

    Paramount Global reported third quarter earnings before the bell on Wednesday as the industry grapples with unfavorable linear TV trends and a slowdown in advertising spend.

  • The Fed Makes Its Decision Wednesday. Expect a Big Move in Stocks.

    The key for markets will be what signals Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sends about the prospects for future rate increases.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance is likely to have been favored by investments in the Quantum Fiber business. However, supply chain troubles, inflation and macroeconomic weakness have been concerns.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Devon Energy Falls After Q3 Earnings Beat, Dividend Cut

    Energy stock Devon Energy Q3 earnings came in ahead of views after Tuesday's market close. Oklahoma City-based oil and natural gas explorer Devon has its largest concentration in the Delaware Basin area of the Permian Basin in West Texas. It also has acreage in the Eagle Ford basin in Texas, the Williston Basin in the north central U.S., the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

  • The world’s top stock strategist called markets’ unexpected October rally—what he sees coming next isn’t as pretty

    Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson has seen a song of “ice” and “fire” in markets for over a year now, and he says winter is still coming.

  • Why Abiomed Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) soared 50% on Tuesday after the medical device maker struck an acquisition deal with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). J&J will make a tender offer for Abiomed's publicly traded shares. Under the terms of the agreement, Abiomed's share owners would receive $380 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of roughly $16.6 billion.