U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,333.25
    +33.25 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,755.00
    +230.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,018.00
    +155.25 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.10
    +14.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.69
    -0.22 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.60
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.77
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0320
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,057.22
    +1,540.80 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.04
    +61.75 (+7.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.04
    +50.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Educate 360 Acquires Velopi LTD

·3 min read

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Educate 360, parent company of brands such as Project Management Academy, announced that they have acquired Velopi LTD, a leading provider of project management training and consultancy services in Europe. Velopi will continue to serve its customer base with a broader mix of courses and increased delivery capability from Educate 360. The partnership will provide Educate 360 with more reach into the European market and the ability to continue and expand upon Velopi's existing business relationships.

Educate 360 Professional Training Partners
Educate 360 Professional Training Partners

The CEO of Educate 360, Jason Cassidy, shared his thoughts on the acquisition: "We feel that Velopi provides Educate 360 with the ideal platform for further global expansion in Europe given its strong customer relationship and its reputation in Ireland and beyond for high quality project management training and consulting. We know this combination will allow us to help Educate 360's customers who are looking for increasingly global solutions and Velopi's customers who may be looking for a broader set of offerings from a trusted provider. Seamus and I know we share similar approaches to serving the customer."

Seamus Collins, CEO of Velopi, said, "The Educate 360 team shares our commitment to enhancing the capability of the people that attend our Project Management courses and is the ideal partner for the next phase of Velopi's growth. Our expertise in Project Management training design and delivery is an exciting complement to Educate360's wider curriculum offering and will offer immediate solutions and benefit to our growing international customer base. We are thrilled to partner with Jason and the Educate360 team as together we serve an expanded, global customer base with world-class training products."

About Educate 360 and Project Management Academy

In an increasingly agile and technology-driven environment, Educate 360's mission is to increase organizational effectiveness by developing the skills of those who work in it. Based in Boston, Educate 360, through its brands such as Project Management Academy, Watermark Learning, AgileUp, and Pierian Data, helps companies improve efficiency, increase cross-functional alignment, and drive results. Educate 360 prides itself on designing training, coaching, and consulting solutions that deliver results and help support organizations' ability to attract and retain high-quality talent through the highest-quality professional development opportunities.

www.educate360.com

www.projectmanagementacademy.net

About Velopi LTD

Velopi has built up an enviable reputation among both the Irish indigenous and the multinational sectors for its engaging and effective project management training courses and consultancy. Headquartered in Kinsale, Co. Cork, Ireland, Velopi's training courses are designed to support project managers from their first ventures into the area through to professional accreditation. These courses enhance the capability of the people who attend, ensure that the methodology in use is best in class and incorporates the latest thinking in project management practice. The benefits accruing from this investment include more effective and consistent realization of organizational strategy.

https://www.velopi.com/

For more information about this topic please contact Mike Sweeney at 617-281-3756 or mike.sweeney@educate360.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/educate-360-acquires-velopi-ltd-301487763.html

SOURCE Educate 360 Professional Training Partners

Recommended Stories

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Alibaba’s Quarterly Profit Is Set to Plummet 60%. Here’s Why.

    Investors shouldn't worry too much. Despite what is set to be a massive drop in yearly profit on a percentage basis, Alibaba likely did well in the fourth quarter.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Better AI Stock: Palantir vs. C3.ai

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) both help businesses and government organizations make data-driven decisions. Both companies initially dazzled investors with their robust growth rates, but their stocks fizzled out over the past year as inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical headwinds sparked a hasty retreat from high-growth tech stocks. Palantir went public via a direct listing in September 2020, started trading at $10 per share, and hit an all-time high of $39 during the Reddit-fueled rally in growth stocks last January.

  • Rio Tinto to Pay $7.7 Billion Dividend as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group cemented itself as one of the big winners in the global economic rebound from the pandemic by delivering its highest-ever profits and announcing another massive dividend.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Yea

  • Got $5,000? Please Don't Put It in These 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks

    Investing $5,000 in companies that compete in a growing industry like cannabis can be great for your portfolio. With trailing revenue of $589.31 million, it also has a claim to being one of the world's leaders in the cannabis space.

  • Virgin Galactic reports 750 spaceflight reservations on deck, scouts location for assembly facility

    “Demand through our direct sales channel is strong,” CEO Michael Colglazier told investors during the call. To date, the total amount of spaceflight reservations stands at about 750.

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 3 Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    We’re in unsettled market times. January saw sharp drops that brought a sudden end to last year’s bullish trends, while February has seen increased volatility that makes it difficult to predict what’s coming next. Investors need some signal to make sense of volatile trading. There are simply too many currents and counter-currents for the average retail investor to chart a clear path. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a series of algorithms, the Smart Score gathers and collat

  • Tenneco Is Being Taken Private by Apollo Funds for $7.1 Billion

    Apollo Funds will pay Tenneco shareholders $20 a share in an all-cash transaction, representing a 100.4% premium to Tenneco's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Cortes Campers ships first 'futuristic' fiberglass travel trailer

    Cortes Campers, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has a goal of shipping 20 campers per week by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

  • Apollo agrees to take Tenneco private for $7.1 billion

    Apollo Global Management Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to buy Tenneco Inc. for $20 a share, a 100.4% premium over the stock's closing price of $9.98 a share on Tuesday. The deal values Lake Forest Ill.-based Tenneco at about $7.1 billion. The manufacturer of clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems said the deal will maximize shareholder value. Apollo partner Michael Reiss is leading the transaction for the private equity firm. Shares of Tenneco rallied 90.3% in premarket

  • Micron CEO Says Working Around Supply Of Gases From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the U.S., said the growing crisis in Ukraine highlights the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay N

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Lowe’s Beats Profit Estimates and Boosts Fiscal-Year Forecast. The Stock Rises.

    Lowe’s reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ estimates and raised guidance for the next fiscal year. Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe’s (ticker: LOW) were up 3.1% in premarket trading Wednesday to $221.21. U.S. same-store sales growth of 5.1% at Lowe’s topped forecasts of 4.1%.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • The one question to ask yourself about your 401(k) when stock indexes are dropping

    With the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes in the red right now, looking at your retirement portfolio may have your heart racing. Retirement Tip of the Week: Advisers typically advise their clients and all individuals to remain calm during market volatility, but that’s easier said than done when you see your hard-earned dollars trending downward. Panicking and making any sudden changes to your portfolio won’t help your retirement savings – in many cases, doing so would actually hurt your future prospects.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to

  • AMD is now worth more than rival Intel

    AMD lands another notable win against rival Intel.

  • Overstock Jumps on Earnings Beat and ICE Investment in tZero

    As well as selling furniture, Overstock invests in a number of early-stage companies through its Medici portfolio.