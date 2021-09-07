Education Apps Market 2021-2025 | Growing demand for STEM-based apps to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global education apps market size is expected to grow by $ 70.55 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 27.49% during the forecast period.
The growing demand for STEM-based apps, surging government initiatives, and increasing penetration of phone internet are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as data security, high cost of interoperability and OS fragmentation, and high competition from MOOCs might hinder the growth.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/education-apps-market-industry-analysis
Education Apps Market: End-user Analysis
The market is segmented by end-user into Higher education and Pre K-12 users. The higher education segment will lead the market share during the forecast period due to the growing number of colleges and universities across the globe switching from offline to digital or online classes to contain the spread of the pandemic.
Education Apps Market: Geographic Landscape
In terms of geography, the market is segmented into fast-growing and slow-growing economies. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and Australia emerging as the key revenue-generating economies for the education apps market in the region. The growth can be attributed to factors including the increasing awareness about education apps, growing Internet penetration, the adoption of smartphones in emerging as well as advanced economies of the region.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports:
Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
E-textbook Rental Market by End-user, Payment Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Business English Language Training Market by End-user, Learning Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Companies Covered
Age of Learning Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
Duolingo Inc.
Edmodo
edX Inc.
Lumos Labs Inc.
MyScript
Quizlet Inc.
Rosetta Stone Ltd.
WizIQ Inc.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Education Apps Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist in education apps market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the education apps market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the education apps market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education apps market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Age of Learning Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
Duolingo Inc.
Edmodo
edX Inc.
Lumos Labs Inc.
MyScript
Quizlet Inc.
Rosetta Stone Ltd.
WizIQ Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/education-apps-market-2021-2025--growing-demand-for-stem-based-apps-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301369767.html
SOURCE Technavio