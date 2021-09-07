U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

Education Apps Market 2021-2025 | Growing demand for STEM-based apps to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global education apps market size is expected to grow by $ 70.55 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 27.49% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Education Apps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Education Apps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The growing demand for STEM-based apps, surging government initiatives, and increasing penetration of phone internet are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as data security, high cost of interoperability and OS fragmentation, and high competition from MOOCs might hinder the growth.

Education Apps Market: End-user Analysis

The market is segmented by end-user into Higher education and Pre K-12 users. The higher education segment will lead the market share during the forecast period due to the growing number of colleges and universities across the globe switching from offline to digital or online classes to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Education Apps Market: Geographic Landscape

In terms of geography, the market is segmented into fast-growing and slow-growing economies. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and Australia emerging as the key revenue-generating economies for the education apps market in the region. The growth can be attributed to factors including the increasing awareness about education apps, growing Internet penetration, the adoption of smartphones in emerging as well as advanced economies of the region.

Related Reports:

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

E-textbook Rental Market by End-user, Payment Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Business English Language Training Market by End-user, Learning Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Companies Covered

  • Age of Learning Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Duolingo Inc.

  • Edmodo

  • edX Inc.

  • Lumos Labs Inc.

  • MyScript

  • Quizlet Inc.

  • Rosetta Stone Ltd.

  • WizIQ Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Education Apps Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in education apps market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the education apps market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the education apps market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education apps market, vendors

