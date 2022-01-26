U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,399.25
    +50.25 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,475.00
    +290.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,392.50
    +251.75 (+1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.00
    +24.70 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.12
    +0.52 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.60
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1288
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.76
    -1.14 (-3.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1710
    +0.3050 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,721.52
    +1,296.01 (+3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.42
    +36.84 (+4.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.22
    +123.76 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Education Apps Market to Record a CAGR of 27.49% | Age of Learning Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The education apps market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. The market will be dominated by APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the education apps in the region. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the vast consumer base, growth in the awareness about educational apps, rising Internet penetration, the adoption of smartphones, the educational institutions emphasizing on technology, and favorable government initiatives. Moreover, APAC will still account for around half of new subscribers globally by 2025, when the region is predicted to have 266 million new subscribers, bringing the total to just over 3 billion (70% of the APAC population). Thus, the education apps market is estimated to witness a significant growth in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Education Apps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Education Apps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download FREE Sample Report to learn about the contribution of each segment of the education apps market

The education apps market is set to grow by USD 70.55 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the market is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 29.98%. This report presents a detailed analysis of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The education apps market forecast report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. Technavio identifies growing penetration in organized retail as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the declining birth rate may challenge the market growth.

The education apps market covers the following areas:

Education Apps Market Sizing
Education Apps Market Market Forecast
Education Apps Market Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis
By end-user, the education apps market has been classified into two segments, namely higher education and K-12. The higher education segment will be a significant sector for the education apps market growth during the forecast period. There was a considerable growth in the higher education application segment in the global education apps market in the past year. The restrictions imposed by the governments of different countries to contain the spread of COVID-19 resulted in the temporary closure of colleges and universities. As a result, these restrictions switched offline classes to the online mode, which subsequently led to an increase in demand for higher education applications worldwide. However, these higher education apps are further expected to be in demand during the forecast period due to the continuous mutations in the COVID-19 virus, which is leading to more lethal waves of the pandemic.

Companies Mentioned

  • Age of Learning Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Duolingo Inc.

  • Edmodo

  • edX Inc.

  • Lumos Labs Inc.

  • MyScript

  • Quizlet Inc.

  • Rosetta Stone Ltd.

  • WizIQ Inc.

The education apps market is fragmented, and market vendors are opting for inorganic growth strategies such as strategic partnerships with local vendors for different courses to maintain their dominance in the market during the forecast period. However, the competition among the existing vendors in the market is high with regard to business expansion, customer base, aftermarket services, and others.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • Game-based Learning Market in US: The game-based learning market US has been segmented by product (knowledge and skill-based games, cognitive ability games, and other games), end-user (academic users and non-academic users). Download Free Sample Report

  • K-12 Game-based Learning Market: The K-12 game-based learning market has been segmented by product (subject-specific games, language learning games, and others), school level (middle school level, high school level, and elementary school level) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report

Education Apps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 70.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

29.98

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo, edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/education-apps-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-27-49--age-of-learning-inc-and-alphabet-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301467567.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Clears Second-Largest Ever Loan of Oil From Strategic Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Energy announced the loan of 13.4 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserve as part of a renewed effort by the Biden administration to contain oil prices that have surged to their highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to

  • AT&T Rolls Out Fastest Broadband Internet for Homes

    AT&T Inc.&nbsp;is rolling out the fastest consumer broadband offered by major internet providers in an aggressive move aimed at cable providers. Some 5.2 million customers could sign on. AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh is on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Chip armageddon reveals how terrifyingly fragile the U.S. supply chain actually is

    The Commerce Department just got data showing companies had only five days worth of chips in 2021, on average.

  • Oil Holds Above $85 as Traders Focus on Stockpile Draw, Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held above $85 a barrel after industry estimates showed a draw in U.S. stockpiles and investors tracked tensions over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseWest Texas Interm

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Will Host Annual Meeting in Person

    The conglomerate’s annual shareholder meeting, which pre-pandemic would regularly bring tens of thousands of people together in Omaha, Neb., will be held in person for the first time since 2019.

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • U.S. oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -The chiefs of major U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhillips offered differing outlooks on the growth of U.S. oil output at a conference on Monday, as the industry rebounds from shutdowns during the first stage of the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices have surged to seven-year highs in the last several weeks, with international benchmark Brent crude hitting nearly $90 per barrel, bolstered by tight worldwide supply and resurgent global demand. ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told an audience at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston that he was bullish about markets as high oil prices "will persist for a while."

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapS&P 500 Slumps 2% Amid Fed, Russia-Ukraine Jitters: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Up

  • AGI Announces Resolution of Fraser Grain Terminal Project

    Over the past 16 months, Ag Growth International Inc. ("AGI" or the "Company") (TSX: AFN) has worked collaboratively with Fraser Grain Terminal Ltd. ("FGT"), Parrish & Heimbecker, Limited ("P&H") and FWS Western Ltd. ("FWS") to resolve potential issues related to equipment supplied by AGI for the Fraser Grain Terminal project.

  • Canadian National Railway Names New CEO, Averts Proxy Fight

    The railroad operator selects Tracy Robinson, and U.K.-based activist investor TCI Fund Management Ltd. agrees to drop its proxy effort.

  • Blackstone's REIT Buying Binge Continues as It Agrees to a $3.7 Billion Apartment REIT Deal

    Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) is at it again. The private-equity giant is buying another real estate investment trust (REIT). This time, it's paying $3.7 billion to acquire Resource REIT, a non-traded REIT focused on owning apartment buildings.

  • Halliburton doubles quarterly profit, boosts dividend as oil rebounds

    (Reuters) -Halliburton Co's fourth-quarter adjusted profit doubled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, beating analysts' forecasts and prompting the oilfield services company to lift its dividend following a rebound in crude and natural gas prices. U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and supply cuts by producer group OPEC. That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • What Kai-Fu Lee-backed AInnovation tells us about China's smart manufacturing

    The enthusiasm to find paying customers for artificial intelligence continues in China. AInnovation, a Chinese computer vision and machine learning startup backed by Kai-Fu Lee's Sinovation Ventures and SoftBank, is trying to automate China's massive manufacturing industry. Merely four years old, the startup has filed to go public in Hong Kong, and its prospectus is offering a rare glimpse into the commercial viability of smart manufacturing, which is a key part of China's industrial blueprint for the next few years.

  • California would bring back paid COVID sick leave through Sept. 2022 under new deal

    Under Tuesday's agreement, California's COVID-19 sick leave would be retroactive and cover COVID-related absences since Jan. 1, 2022. While there was no official timeline on this new agreement, lawmakers would likely fast-track it to the governor in the coming weeks.

  • Biden Team Says Global Chip Shortage to Stretch Through 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has concluded that a global semiconductor shortage will persist until at least the second half of this year, promising long-term strain on a range of U.S. businesses including automakers and the consumer electronics industry. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4%

  • Wells Fargo Said to Eye Sale of $1 Billion Hong Kong Bank Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. is considering a sale of its minority stake in a Hong Kong lender, as the U.S. bank continues to unload assets as part of a turnaround plan, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerbe

  • China's Shenzhen gets green light for next wave of reforms

    China's state planner has given its blessing for the southern city of Shenzhen to pursue reforms in areas such as relaxed market access for cross border data trading and an electronics trading platform, guidelines published on Wednesday show. President Xi Jinping has given Shenzhen greater autonomy for pursuing reforms, praising it for "achieving miracles" while on a visit two years ago to mark the establishment of the country's first economic zone in the southern city four decades earlier. Shenzhen would become a "model city for a strong socialist country," Xi said in October 2020.

  • Free N95 masks available at local pharmacies, health centers

    Free N95 masks available at local pharmacies, health centers