Education Apps Market Size to Grow by USD 70.55 Bn| 41% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Education Apps Market witnessed a YOY growth of 29.98% in 2021 at a CAGR of 27.49% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (higher education and pre-K-12) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Education apps market expansion in APAC will be aided by raising awareness of educational apps and favorable government efforts over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Education Apps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Education Apps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Education Apps Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Age of Learning Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Duolingo Inc.

  • Edmodo

  • edX Inc.

  • Lumos Labs Inc.

  • MyScript

  • Quizlet Inc.

  • Rosetta Stone Ltd.

  • WizIQ Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in Education Apps Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 41% of the global market growth. Education apps market expansion in APAC will be aided by raising awareness of educational apps, rising internet penetration, smartphone use, increased emphasis on technology by educational institutions, and favorable government efforts over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, China, Germany, and Australia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Education Apps Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Education apps market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Education apps market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geographic Landscape

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Trend & Challenges:

One of the significant education apps market trends that is likely to favorably impact the industry in the projected period is a growing focus on wearable technology. Users have been urged to embrace wearable gadgets that enhance learning through applications due to the potential of storing data in the cloud. Wearable devices' capacity to connect to smartphones and other electronic devices has expanded their market share in the global education app market. Furthermore, these technologies aid in the monitoring of learning and its outcomes.

However, data security concerns are one of the major roadblocks to the worldwide education app market's growth.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Education Apps Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Education Apps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 70.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

29.98

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo, edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Connecting and innovating

2.2.4 Marketing and sales

2.2.5 Support activities

2.2.6 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Higher education

  • Pre K-12

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Pre K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • North America

  • South America

  • MEA

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing demand for STEM-based apps

8.1.2 Growing government initiatives

8.1.3 Increase in penetration of phone Internet

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Data security

8.2.2 High cost of interoperability and OS fragmentation

8.2.3 High competition from MOOCs

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing focus on wearable technology

8.3.2 Rising demand for game-based learning

8.3.3 Increase in the integration of apps

8.3.4 Growing emphasis on technology-based course delivery

8.3.5 Blended learning through AR

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Age of Learning Inc.

Exhibit 43: Age of Learning Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 44: Age of Learning Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 45: Alphabet Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 46: Age of Learning Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 47: Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Duolingo Inc.

Exhibit 51: Duolingo Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Duolingo Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Duolingo Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Edmodo

Exhibit 54: Edmodo - Overview

Exhibit 55: Edmodo - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Edmodo - Key offerings

10.7 edX Inc.

Exhibit 57: edX Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 58: edX Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 59: edX Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 60: edX Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Lumos Labs Inc.

Exhibit 61: Lumos Labs Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Lumos Labs Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 MyScript

Exhibit 63: MyScript - Overview

Exhibit 64: MyScript - Product and service

Exhibit 65: MyScript - Key offerings

10.10 Quizlet Inc.

Exhibit 66: Quizlet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Quizlet Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Quizlet Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 69: Quizlet Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 73: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 WizIQ Inc.

Exhibit 75: WizIQ Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: WizIQ Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 77: WizIQ Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology

Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 81: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

