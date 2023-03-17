Education Consulting Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% from 2022 to 2027, the evolving role of educational technologies to be a major trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global education consulting market size is estimated to grow by USD 677.89 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period. The evolving role of educational technologies is a primary trend fueling the growth of the global education consulting market. The advances in technology have resulted in the evolution of its role in education. Educational institutions introduce assessments including digital badging and micro-credentials, and several vendors offer such advanced technologies. For instance, Pearson introduced digital credentials in higher education, enabling students to reach their professional and personal goals. The use of such technologies improves student performance and helps teachers monitor their performance. Hence, the evolving role of educational technologies is expected to positively influence the growth of the global educational consulting market during the forecast period.

Education Consulting Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (k-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the online segment is significant for the growth of the global education consulting market during the forecast period. An online education consulting platform allows users to seek guidance based on the information provided about the service, like the name of the educational institution, placement, contact information, and others. The rising internet penetration and a surge in the number of smartphone users globally have removed time and geography barriers. Digital educational consultancy services offer a user-friendly and efficient system of virtual counseling. Some of the prominent factors driving the online platform segment include the growing demand for virtual interactions and easy access to online information.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global education consulting market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global education consulting market.

North America is projected to contribute 38% of the growth of the global education consulting market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are among the major markets for education consulting services in the region. A large number of vendors in the region operate out of the US. The increasing number of job vacancies in the STEM industry is expected to drive the growth of the market in North America.

Education Consulting Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The demand for customized learning is rising across the world. Conventional education methods enable the one-way flow of knowledge and provide access to limited sources. However, students have access to various knowledge sources, such as online databases, meaning they are aware of and desire a customized learning experience. To provide customized assessments for various students, the educational software solution checks the course structure and enrollment-related information.

Moreover, the educational software supports students with disabilities and allows them to develop their own questions. The availability of such products has encouraged several universities to adopt customized course content. Hence, the rising demand for customized learning is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The rising popularity of open-source educational resources is a key challenge impeding market growth during the forecast period. The increasing availability of free or low-priced open-source textbooks reduces the demand for education consulting services, impacting the sales revenue in the global education consulting market during the forecast period. The pervasive nature of free online educational content reduces the dependence on education consulting services. Hence, the availability of free online courses has a negative impact on education consulting services, hindering the growth of the market.

The learning management systems market size for higher education is expected to increase by USD 5.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.75%. A key factor driving growth in the learning management systems market for higher education is the adoption of LMS facilitates centralized learning.

The digital education content market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 42.13 billion. North America is expected to account for 47% of the global market share growth between 2022 and 2027.

