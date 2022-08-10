U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,201.91
    +79.44 (+1.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,282.25
    +507.84 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,816.64
    +322.71 (+2.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,961.13
    +48.24 (+2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.20
    -0.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.71
    +0.23 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0338
    +0.0120 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7630
    -0.0340 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2248
    +0.0172 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5380
    -2.5780 (-1.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,015.37
    +887.61 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.06
    +33.84 (+6.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Education Consulting Market: Segmentation by Type (K-12 and higher education) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Education Consulting Market is segmented into two categories based on the type (K-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 579.19 million, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Education Consulting Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Education Consulting Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read FREE Sample Report.

Education Consulting Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2020-2025: USD 579.19 million

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%

  3. YoY growth (%): 3.89%

  4. Performing market contribution: North America at 38%

  5. Key consumer countries: US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global education consulting market as a part of the global education services market within the global Consumer Discretionary market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global Education Consulting Market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Education Consulting Market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Education Consulting Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of Education Consulting is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Buy a sample report.

Education Consulting Market Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., and Edway Education Consulting are a few of the key vendors in the Education Consulting Market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

Geographical Highlights

North America will account for 38% of market growth. The two biggest markets in North America for education consulting are the US and Canada. This region's market will grow more quickly than the markets in Europe, South America, and MEA combined. The growth of the education consulting market in North America over the forecast period will be aided by the growing number of STEM-related job openings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

The K–12 market sector will significantly increase its market share in education consulting. Globally, there are more K–12 educational institutions than ever before, which is fueling the demand for expert education consulting services. Many students are looking for education consulting services as primary and secondary educational institutions take an interactive, example-based approach to learning. As a result, during the projection period, the K-12 segment is anticipated to have significant expansion.

Related Reports:

Coding Bootcamp Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The coding Bootcamp market share is expected to increase to USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.31%.

ETF Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ETF market share is expected to increase by USD 10.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.56%.

Education Consulting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 579.19 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.89

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., Edway Education Consulting, ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA, Generation Ready Inc., and Global Education Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market Opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD.

  • 10.4 Broils Consulting Group LLC

  • 10.5 ClearView Consulting Co.

  • 10.6 Edmentum Inc.

  • 10.7 Education Consulting Services LLC

  • 10.8 Education Elements Inc.

  • 10.9 Edway Education Consulting

  • 10.10 ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA

  • 10.11 Generation Ready Inc.

  • 10.12 Global Education Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/education-consulting-market-segmentation-by-type-k-12-and-higher-education-and-geography-north-america-europe-apac-south-america-and-mea---technavio-301603266.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Avoid semiconductor stocks, Citi analyst warns

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss one Citi analysts warning calling on investors to avoid semiconductor stocks.

  • U.S. buys $26 million of Siga's intravenous treatment for monkeypox

    Siga Technologies Inc. said Tuesday that the U.S. government is exercising the option to acquire $26 million of the company's intravenous monkeypox treatment and fund a post-marketing study for the therapy. Siga said it plans to deliver these Tpoxx doses in 2023. Siga's stock has soared 203.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 13.5%.

  • Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries to Start This Year, Cybertruck to Follow, Musk Says

    The company's long-haul trucks will begin shipping this year, CEO Elon Musk says in a tweet. Cybertruck deliveries will begin in 2023, he added.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • This Analyst is Bullish on 8 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we’ll discuss the 8 auto stocks analyst Itay Michaeli at Citi has a bullish stance on. If you want to skip our discussion on the automotive industry outlook, go directly to This Analyst is Bullish on 4 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In a research note issued on August 2, […]

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Alibaba Just Yet

    Once an investment darling, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has fallen from grace. The continued crackdown on tech companies in China, the threat of delisting, and the worsening geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and the Chinese government make the stock seem almost uninvestable. Alibaba has been a symbol of excellence and quality.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • I’ve analyzed the profit margins of 30,000 gas stations. Here’s the proof fuel retailers are not to blame for high gas prices

    Rewards company Upside says its data shows fuel retailers aren't to blame for high prices at the pump.

  • 10 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat

    In this article, we will look at 10 healthcare and biotech stocks to buy amid the monkeypox threat. If you want to explore similar healthcare and biotech stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat. In May of 2022, the first case of the monkeypox […]

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 125% and 20.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • “Bear Market Rally”: 10 Tech Stocks to Avoid Until 2024

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks to avoid until 2024. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Tech Stocks to Avoid Until 2024. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs analysts believe that the rally in the tech space is conflicting with the soft outlook for corporate earnings. Morgan […]

  • “A Sudden Resurrection”: 10 Rebounding Meme Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 rebounding meme stocks to buy in August. If you want to read about some more rebounding meme stocks to buy in August, go directly to 5 Rebounding Meme Stocks to Buy in August. Retail traders who use internet platform Reddit to exchange investment ideas are once again in […]

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Every investor in Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions...