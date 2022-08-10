Education Consulting Market: Segmentation by Type (K-12 and higher education) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Education Consulting Market is segmented into two categories based on the type (K-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 579.19 million, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Education Consulting Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read FREE Sample Report.

Education Consulting Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 579.19 million Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% YoY growth (%): 3.89% Performing market contribution: North America at 38% Key consumer countries: US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global education consulting market as a part of the global education services market within the global Consumer Discretionary market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global Education Consulting Market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Education Consulting Market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample .

Education Consulting Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of Education Consulting is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Buy a sample report.

Education Consulting Market Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., and Edway Education Consulting are a few of the key vendors in the Education Consulting Market.

Story continues

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

Geographical Highlights

North America will account for 38% of market growth. The two biggest markets in North America for education consulting are the US and Canada. This region's market will grow more quickly than the markets in Europe, South America, and MEA combined. The growth of the education consulting market in North America over the forecast period will be aided by the growing number of STEM-related job openings.

Key Market Segmentation

Type

Geography

The K–12 market sector will significantly increase its market share in education consulting. Globally, there are more K–12 educational institutions than ever before, which is fueling the demand for expert education consulting services. Many students are looking for education consulting services as primary and secondary educational institutions take an interactive, example-based approach to learning. As a result, during the projection period, the K-12 segment is anticipated to have significant expansion.

Related Reports:

Coding Bootcamp Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The coding Bootcamp market share is expected to increase to USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.31%.

ETF Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ETF market share is expected to increase by USD 10.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.56%.

Education Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 579.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., Edway Education Consulting, ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA, Generation Ready Inc., and Global Education Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market Opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD.

10.4 Broils Consulting Group LLC

10.5 ClearView Consulting Co.

10.6 Edmentum Inc.

10.7 Education Consulting Services LLC

10.8 Education Elements Inc.

10.9 Edway Education Consulting

10.10 ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA

10.11 Generation Ready Inc.

10.12 Global Education Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/education-consulting-market-segmentation-by-type-k-12-and-higher-education-and-geography-north-america-europe-apac-south-america-and-mea---technavio-301603266.html

SOURCE Technavio