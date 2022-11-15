Education Consulting Market Size to Grow by USD 677.89 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Education Consulting Market share is set to increase by USD 677.89 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 4.78% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Global Education Consulting Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Global Education Consulting Market as the parent global education services market, which covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Technavio calculates the size of the global education services market based on the combined revenues generated by the manufacturers/providers of equipment, software, teaching materials, solutions, and services.

Global Education Consulting Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Education consulting Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Education Consulting Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Education Consulting Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Education consulting Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Education Consulting Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global education consulting market compared to other regions. 38% growth will originate from North America. The increasing number of unfilled job opportunities in the STEM industry is driving the growth of the education consulting market in North America. In 2021, about one-fifth of students in the US graduated with STEM degrees. The number of job opportunities in the STEM fields in the US is expected to grow at a faster rate than non-STEM jobs during the forecast period. Therefore, the demand for STEM graduates will increase during the forecast period. All these factors will positively influence the growth of the education consulting market in North America.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Education Consulting Market as per platform segmentation is categorized into Online and Offline.

Revenue Generating Segment - The education consulting market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing demand for virtual interactions and easy access to online information are some of the prominent factors driving the online platform segment. COVID-19 had further increased the adoption of online consulting, as students need the help of consultants regarding uncertainties around the admission processes of various universities located across the globe. In addition, benefits like easy and convenient access to information, round-the-clock doubt clearing, last-mile handholding, and other such factors further supported the growth of the online platform segment.

Global Education Consulting Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The rising demand for customized learning is driving the growth of the market. The demand for customized learning is rising across the world. Customized learning provides students access to various knowledge sources, such as online databases. Hence, they are aware of and desire a customized learning experience.

The growing demand for customized learning facilitates the need for necessary guidance such as education counseling, test preparation, planning and development, and administration.

Several players in the global education market offer solutions for customized learning. For instance, SCANTRON offers EVAEXAM, a software solution that assigns tests based on the preferences and policies of educational institutions.

The availability of such products has encouraged several universities to adopt them.

Major trends influencing the growth

The evolving role of educational technologies is identified as the key trend in the market.

Educational institutions are introducing assessments that include digital badging and micro-credentials, and several vendors offer such advanced technologies.

For instance, Pearson introduced digital credentials in higher education, which enable students to reach their professional and personal goals. The use of such technologies will improve students' performance and enable teachers to monitor the same.

Such technologies also enable authentic outcomes, which promote student engagement and detailed learning. This also necessitates the need for consulting services, planning services, and assessment, thereby driving the demand for education consulting services.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The increasing popularity of open-source educational resources is a major threat to the growth of the market.

A downside to the growth of the global education consulting market is the accessibility of free or inexpensive sources of information on the web. The pervasive nature of free online content has reduced the dependence on education consulting services.

Considering that the subscription to comprehensive databases is expensive, open educational depository websites are increasingly being created online.

These courses are cost-effective and offer higher flexibility and ease of access, as users can enroll for these courses through the web. However, many courses offered by MOOCs do not offer certification.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.



Education consulting Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist education consulting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the education consulting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the education consulting market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education consulting market vendors

Education Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 677.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anglia Education Consulting Ltd., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Colton Strawser Consulting LLC, Credo, Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., EducationCounsel LLC, ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA, Generation Ready Inc., Global Education Ltd., Innovatech Solutions Inc., Insight Education Group Inc., Jinan Overseas, Margery Ginsberg, My Learning Springboard Inc., Prismatic Services Inc., Singapore Education Consulting Group, and WhitworthKee Consulting Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID*19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

