Education market in UAE to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing focus on privatization in the education sector to boost the market - Technavio

PR Newswire
·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the education market in UAE is estimated to grow by USD 817.5 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing focus on privatization in the education sector is driving the market growth. Enrollment in private institutions has increased in UAE due to various factors, such as the rising expatriate population. Various government initiatives support the private sector. For instance, the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030 plans to achieve high scientific and professional education standards. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The rising interest in studying abroad is challenging the market growth. The cost of education in UAE is significantly high. Hence, many students prefer to study abroad to gain skills and opportunities. There are various government scholarships for students studying abroad. For instance, the MoE offers 200 to 300 scholarships to Emiratis studying in various countries, such as Australia, the UK, the US, and Japan. Such initiatives will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled UAE Education Market 2023-2027
What's new?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Education market in UAE - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (K-12 education and higher education) and ownership (private education and public education).

  • The K-12 education segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the economy, a large expatriate population, and the increasing demand for high-quality education are driving the growth of this segment. The governments of various emirates in the country ensure that local children are enrolled in international schools, which is likely to boost the growth of this segment. K-12 schools in UAE use advanced digital technologies to enhance the learning process. The increasing number of private schools offering high-quality education is also driving the growth of this segment. For instance, in November 2022, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) of Dubai announced that the number of private schools in the city had increased to 216 during the 2022-2023 academic year. The MoE offers the Emirati School Model, which is a new K-12 curriculum designed for both public and private schools across the country. It focuses on different subjects, including science, mathematics, life skills, design, technology, and business. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

Education market in UAE Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The rising awareness about early education is a leading trend in the market.

  • Education during the first three years of childhood is critical for the overall development of children.

  • Hence, there has been an increase in awareness about early education.

  • The rising number of working women and dual-income households has led to a rise in the demand for kindergartens and pre-primary schools in UAE during the last few years.

  • Moreover, government initiatives also support early education for children.

  • For instance, UAE Vision 2021 initiative focuses on delivering early education programs to ensure long-term economic growth and social sustainability.

  • Various educational institutions offer an early years' foundation-stage curriculum designed for children aged three years and above to develop curiosity, knowledge, and imagination among students.

  • These factors will impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on market trends, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the education market in UAE between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the education market in UAE and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The medical education market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.51% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 208.73 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by learning method (blended learning and online learning), courses (graduation courses, certifications and training, and post-graduate courses), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The digital education content market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 42.13 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (K-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Education Market Scope in UAE

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 817.5 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.26

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Al Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Group Holdings Ltd., Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Pvt. School, Liwa International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Education market in UAE 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Ownership Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 K-12 Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Ownership

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Ownership

  • 7.3 Private education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Public education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Ownership

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Al Jazeera Academy

  • 11.4 American School of Dubai

  • 11.5 ASPAM Indian International School

  • 11.6 Blackboard Inc.

  • 11.7 Brighter Prep

  • 11.8 Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills

  • 11.9 GEMS Group Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.10 Higher Colleges of Technology

  • 11.11 International Schools Services

  • 11.12 JSS Pvt. School

  • 11.13 Liwa International School

  • 11.14 Meccademia

  • 11.15 Taaleem

  • 11.16 United Arab Emirates University

  • 11.17 Zayed University

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

UAE Education Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/education-market-in-uae-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-55-from-2022-to-2027--increasing-focus-on-privatization-in-the-education-sector-to-boost-the-market---technavio-301781018.html

SOURCE Technavio

