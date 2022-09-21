Education Market in UAE to Record a CAGR of 5.03%, Rising awareness of early education to be a Key Trend - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the education market in the UAE is rising awareness of early education. The early education market in the UAE has grown, with the increasing awareness among parents about the importance of the first three years of childhood and the increasing criticality of education in those years. Some families in the UAE follow the approach of home learning. However, the demand for kindergartens and pre-primary schools has grown exponentially during the last few years, with the rising number of working women and dual-income households in the country. Moreover, the rising expatriate population and the continuously changing perception about the importance of pre-primary education will support the market growth during the forecast period.
The education market size in the UAE is expected to grow by USD 718 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The education market in the UAE report covers the following areas:
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The education market in the UAE is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the education market in the UAE. American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., Al-Jazeera Academy, ASPAM Indian International School, Brighter Prep, British Council, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University are some of the major market participants.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, the latest developments, and their strategies. Buy Now to gain exclusive access to vendor information
Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Ownership
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist education market growth in the UAE during the next five years
Estimation of the education market size in the UAE and its contribution to the parent market
Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the education market in the UAE
Examination of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education market vendors in the UAE
Related Reports
E-learning Courses Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The e-learning courses market share is expected to increase by USD 109.05 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Smart Education Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smart education market will witness a growth of 13.1% at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2026.
Education Market In UAE Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 718 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.1
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 K-12 education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Ownership
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Ownership
6.3 Private education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Public education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Ownership
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ASPAM Indian International School
10.4 Blackboard Inc.
10.5 Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills
10.6 GEMS Education
10.7 Higher Colleges of Technology
10.8 JSS Private School
10.9 Liwa International School
10.10 Taaleem
10.11 United Arab Emirates University
10.12 Zayed University
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/education-market-in-uae-to-record-a-cagr-of-5-03-rising-awareness-of-early-education-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301628712.html
SOURCE Technavio