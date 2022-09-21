Education Market in UAE to Record a CAGR of 5.03%, Rising awareness of early education to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the education market in the UAE is rising awareness of early education. The early education market in the UAE has grown, with the increasing awareness among parents about the importance of the first three years of childhood and the increasing criticality of education in those years. Some families in the UAE follow the approach of home learning. However, the demand for kindergartens and pre-primary schools has grown exponentially during the last few years, with the rising number of working women and dual-income households in the country. Moreover, the rising expatriate population and the continuously changing perception about the importance of pre-primary education will support the market growth during the forecast period.

The education market size in the UAE is expected to grow by USD 718 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The education market in the UAE report covers the following areas:

Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The education market in the UAE is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the education market in the UAE. American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., Al-Jazeera Academy, ASPAM Indian International School, Brighter Prep, British Council, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University are some of the major market participants.

Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Ownership

Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist education market growth in the UAE during the next five years

Estimation of the education market size in the UAE and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the education market in the UAE

Examination of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education market vendors in the UAE

Education Market In UAE Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 718 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

