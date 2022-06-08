Education Market in UAE Records a CAGR of 5.03%|Increasing Student Enrollment to boost market growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Education Market in UAE, operating under the global consumer discretionary market. The latest report on the Education Market in UAE estimates it to register a growth of USD 718 billion, at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School are among some of the major market participants.
Increased student enrollments are a major driver of education market growth in the UAE, while constraints such as rising education costs may stymie industry expansion.
Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
End-user
The K12 school segment's education market share will expand significantly in the UAE. In the next years, the country's growing economy, large expatriate community, and increased demand for high-quality, English-medium education by both wealthy locals and expats will fuel market expansion in this area.
Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Education Market in UAE covers the following areas:
This study identifies the increasing student enrollments as one of the prime reasons driving the Education Market in UAE's growth during the next few years.
Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist education market growth in UAE during the next five years
Estimation of the education market size in UAE and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the education market in UAE
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education market vendors in UAE
Education Market Scope in UAE
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 718 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.1
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School, LiwaÂ International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
The global education services market is at a crossroads with the positive impact of technological advances such as online education, the implementation of AR and VR in teaching methods, and the use of interactive whiteboards. On the other hand, data and security issues and low digital literacy rates are having a negative impact on the growth of the market. The combined impact of these factors will lead to high growth in the global education services market.
education: Includes technical education, language learning, test preparation services, tutoring services, makerspaces, vocational training, and distance learning courses and certifications
