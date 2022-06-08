Education Market in UAE Records a CAGR of 5.03%|Increasing Student Enrollment to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Education Market in UAE, operating under the global consumer discretionary market. The latest report on the Education Market in UAE estimates it to register a growth of USD 718 billion, at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Education Market in UAE by Ownership and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio's in-depth research

include all foreseeable market scenarios.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School are among some of the major market participants.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

offerings, Download our Sample Report.

Increased student enrollments are a major driver of education market growth in the UAE, while constraints such as rising education costs may stymie industry expansion.

Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

End-user

The K12 school segment's education market share will expand significantly in the UAE. In the next years, the country's growing economy, large expatriate community, and increased demand for high-quality, English-medium education by both wealthy locals and expats will fuel market expansion in this area.

Story continues

to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Education Market in UAE covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing student enrollments as one of the prime reasons driving the Education Market in UAE's growth during the next few years.

Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist education market growth in UAE during the next five years

Estimation of the education market size in UAE and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the education market in UAE

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education market vendors in UAE

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements.

requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Education Market Scope in UAE Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 718 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School, LiwaÂ International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The global education services market is at a crossroads with the positive impact of technological advances such as online education, the implementation of AR and VR in teaching methods, and the use of interactive whiteboards. On the other hand, data and security issues and low digital literacy rates are having a negative impact on the growth of the market. The combined impact of these factors will lead to high growth in the global education services market.

education: Includes technical education, language learning, test preparation services, tutoring services, makerspaces, vocational training, and distance learning courses and certifications

