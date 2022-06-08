U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

Education Market in UAE Records a CAGR of 5.03%|Increasing Student Enrollment to boost market growth| Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Education Market in UAE, operating under the global consumer discretionary market. The latest report on the Education Market in UAE estimates it to register a growth of USD 718 billion, at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Education Market in UAE by Ownership and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Education Market in UAE by Ownership and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports
include all foreseeable market scenarios.  

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School are among some of the major market participants.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Download our Sample Report.

Increased student enrollments are a major driver of education market growth in the UAE, while constraints such as rising education costs may stymie industry expansion.

Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

The K12 school segment's education market share will expand significantly in the UAE. In the next years, the country's growing economy, large expatriate community, and increased demand for high-quality, English-medium education by both wealthy locals and expats will fuel market expansion in this area.

Download our latest Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on
various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Education Market in UAE covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing student enrollments as one of the prime reasons driving the Education Market in UAE's growth during the next few years.

Education Market in UAE 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist education market growth in UAE during the next five years

  • Estimation of the education market size in UAE and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the education market in UAE

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education market vendors in UAE

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your
requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Business English Language Training Market by End-user, Learning Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital English Language Learning Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 

Education Market Scope in UAE

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 718 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.1

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School, LiwaÂ International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 K-12 education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Ownership

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Ownership

  • 6.3 Pivate education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Public education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Ownership

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ASPAM Indian International School

  • 10.4 Blackboard Inc.

  • 10.5 Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills

  • 10.6 GEMS Education

  • 10.7 Higher Colleges of Technology

  • 10.8 JSS Private School

  • 10.9 Liwa International School

  • 10.10 Taaleem

  • 10.11 United Arab Emirates University

  • 10.12 Zayed University

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • The global education services market is at a crossroads with the positive impact of technological advances such as online education, the implementation of AR and VR in teaching methods, and the use of interactive whiteboards. On the other hand, data and security issues and low digital literacy rates are having a negative impact on the growth of the market. The combined impact of these factors will lead to high growth in the global education services market.

  • education: Includes technical education, language learning, test preparation services, tutoring services, makerspaces, vocational training, and distance learning courses and certifications

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/education-market-in-uae-records-a-cagr-of-5-03increasing-student-enrollment-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301562908.html

SOURCE Technavio

