Education, men's prison and workers' comp bills lead District 20 discussion

Jan. 26—MITCHELL — A bill that has advanced in the House Education Committee is supported by District 20 Sen. Josh Klumb, who believes the proposed legislation will save the state money.

Klumb, Rep. Lance Koth and Rep. Ben Krohmer gathered Friday morning at the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce offices for a one-hour discussion with a group of about 40 area residents and local elected officials.

The bill Klumb supports would impact the state's education system sparked lengthy discussion during the gathering.

It would continue a program that allows tax credits to businesses supporting students who attend private schools. If the bill is approved and signed by the governor, it would raise the cap on the pool of tax credits available for the program to $5 million, marking a significant increase from the existing $3.5 million.

Providing low-income students with more education options rather than the lone option of public schooling is another anticipated outcome of the bill that Klumb supports.

"I understand the concerns with it, but it probably, in some ways, saves the state money by having less kids in the public schooling system," Klumb said.

Koth stopped short of issuing support for the bill but said he's "all for school choice." The recent increase in private and homeschooling across the state caught Koth's attention during discussions with the House Education Committee. According to Sen. Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls, who sponsored the bill, roughly 45 private schools are participating in the program.

"I am for education for kids. Am I convinced the public education system is a one-size-fits-all? No. Parental choice is important for many. I'm all for school choice, but I am going to be focused on the fiscal impact it could have," Koth said of the bill.

Krohmer pointed to the private school tax credit program as a method to offer more education opportunities to South Dakota students.

"People are choosing whatever school they want to attend, and lately that's been going toward private schooling. Our own Joe Graves — the former superintendent and Secretary of Education — would agree with that. He said, 'They are in favor of school choice.' This just offers other opportunities," Krohmer said.

Critics of the scholarships have described them as a "backdoor school voucher program,"

according to South Dakota Searchlight.

Traditional school voucher programs — which South Dakota has not authorized — allow state funding to follow students to private schools.

The legislators gave some insight on the state's pursuit to build a new men's prison on a piece of land in Lincoln County, which has come up against opposition among nearby landowners and sparked debates on the ideal location for a new prison.

After selecting land near Harrisburg with the hope of building the prison that's been estimated to cost upwards of $500 to $700 million, a lawsuit was filed against the state over the location.

"I think they are just trying to find a spot that's least intrusive on the number of people in that area. It's a tough juggling act," Krohmer said.

Legislators have received suggestions from residents to select a more isolated location to build the men's prison amid the debate over the proposed Lincoln County location. Klumb said building the prison at an isolated location with few cities nearby would hamper staffing.

"It would be nice if it was out in the West River in the middle of nowhere, but who is going to work out there?" Klumb asked.

Koth's first concerns about the proposed prison centered around whether the state can fund such a costly project. He said Friday morning that the funding is there to make it happen.

Funding aside, Koth delved into the conditions of the existing men's prison in Sioux Falls that he says isn't equipped to provide adequate, humane care for inmates.

"130 years ago that was built. We put those criminals basically in cages. We've become more humane, and we take care of them. In other words, we treat them like a human being rather than a dog. That building is not set up for that," Koth said of the state's men's prison that sits on about 30 acres in northern Sioux Falls.

Constructing a new one-level prison, as proposed in the state's design, would also make for a safer working environment, Koth said.

Davison County Auditor Susan Kiepke expressed her concerns over a Senate Bill 114, which aims to require workers' compensation insurance providers to cover all South Dakota firefighters, including volunteer firefighters, who are diagnosed with cancer. Volunteer firefighters make up over 90% of the state's firefighters, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Kiepke said local county and city governments will ultimately be responsible for paying the workers' compensation for firefighters.

"What I have to say has nothing against firefighters. Obviously, they serve a very important need. However, I want you to be aware of the fiscal impact for counties and cities," Kiepke said. "I'm guessing some legislators believe that big insurance companies will be paying for this. The truth is counties and cities will be paying for this."

If the bill were to pass and be signed into law, Kiepke said the projected costs for cities and counties to implement the firefighter workers' compensation would amount to roughly $6 million, annually.

Kiepke emphasized it would be an "unfunded mandate" for city and county governments to enact.

According to the details in the bill, all non-smoking South Dakota firefighters who are diagnosed with cancer would be entitled to full coverage workers' compensation insurance.

Koth responded by indicating the bill has an uphill battle considering the fiscal impact it could have on the state's budget.

"We already are in the red by $128 million, and this bill is not even included in that. What do you think might happen with it?" Koth said, offering a hint that the bill will likely be killed.