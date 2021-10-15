The Education PC and Tablet Market is expected to grow by 31,846.22 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.48% during the forecast period

Education PC and Tablet Market in US 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the education PC and tablet market in US and it is poised to grow by 31,846. 22 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the education PC and tablet market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of laptops in educational institutions and technological advances and virtual learning. In addition, the increasing use of laptops in educational institutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The education PC and tablet market in US analysis includes product and end-user segments.



The education pc and tablet market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

Laptop

Tablet

Desktop

By End-user

K-12 education

Higher education

This study identifies the rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devicesas one of the prime reasons driving the education pc and tablet market growth in US during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on education PC and tablet market in US covers the following areas:

Education PC and tablet market sizing

Education PC and tablet market forecast

Education PC and tablet market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading education PC and tablet market vendors in US that include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the education PC and tablet market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

