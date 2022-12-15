U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,895.33
    -99.99 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,171.44
    -794.91 (-2.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,819.21
    -351.68 (-3.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.89
    -44.56 (-2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.19
    -1.09 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    -30.30 (-1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.82 (-3.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0639
    -0.0043 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0550 (-1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0238 (-1.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7590
    +2.3440 (+1.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,444.41
    -383.84 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.54
    -6.23 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Education Program Announced for 25th Annual Food Safety Summit; Register Before December 25 for a 25% Discount

Food Safety Summit
·4 min read
Food Safety Summit

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / The Food Safety Summit, the premiere event for food safety professionals, has announced a stellar education program for the 25th annual conference and trade show taking place May 8-11, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. The conference program, developed by an esteemed Educational Advisory Board (EAB), will feature sessions led by industry thought leaders, a keynote presentation focused on Risk Culture: How to Balance Risks for the Safety of Consumers, Team Members, and the Environment?, five certificate/certification courses, the 11th Annual Town Hall, and opportunities for community networking. For access to the full program, visit www.foodsafetysummit.com/.

"The food safety industry has evolved over the last 25 years, and the Food Safety Summit's Educational Advisory Board has developed a thoughtful and inspiring education program offering sessions that look back on the last 30 years after the Jack in the Box incident and looking to future innovations in robotics, AI, cold chain, and much more," said Gillian Kelleher, CEO of Kelleher Consultants LLC and Chair of the Summit EAB. "Attendees to the 2023 Summit will have access to industry leaders, be able to gain certificates in courses, see the latest technological advances offered by leading vendors, network with their peers and speakers, and hear thought-provoking education sessions."

The Summit will kick off on Monday, May 8 with five certificate and certification courses including NEHA's Certified Professional-Food Safety (CP-FS) Credential Review Course, FSPCA's Preventative Control for Animal Food Training,Food Fraud Prevention Workshop and Certificate Course, The HACCP Alliance's Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) Certificate Training, and FSMA FSPCA Foreign Supplier Verification Program. For details and registration, click here.

On Tuesday, May 9, the opening general session will be a three-hour workshop on Got Root Cause, where attendees will hear from subject matter experts from the FDA, Cargill, Dole Food Company, USDA, Yum Brands, and J&J Snack Foods, who will review how getting to the root cause is a cost-effective approach to management/operations in any organization.

Four additional workshops will be offered in the afternoon focused on Developing Food Safety Leadership Skills-Building the Workforce of Tomorrow; Recent Advancements in Sanitation for the Prevention and Control of Food Safety Hazards; Looking Forward and Looking Back: How Companies can Establish a Robust and Compliant Traceability Program; and AI, Data Gathering, and Analysis-What are you Using AI For? For workshop details, click here.

On Wednesday, May 10, the keynote presentation will include a presentation by Stop Foodborne Illness about how the organization was formed after the Jack in the Box incident 30 years ago and the work they are doing now to support the industry, followed by a panel of CEOs and top executives who will discuss Risk Culture: How to Balance Risks for the Safety of Consumers, Team Members, and the Environment?. Sessions in the afternoon will focus on Understanding Pathogens, a GFSI Update, Cold Chain Management, Outbreak Investigations, Salmonella in Poultry, Iot Devices and Robotics, the Supply Chain, and Lessons Learned from Jack in the Box.

On Thursday, May 11, the Summit will offer the 11th annual Town Hall: A Conversation with Top Regulators and Advisors, with insight from the Food and Drug Administration's Frank Yiannas; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Robert Tauxe, M.D.; U.S. Department of Agriculture's Sandra Eskin, and the Association of Food and Drug Officials' Steve Mandernach. The session will be moderated by the Summit's EAB Chair, Gillian Kelleher. Afternoon sessions will include the Rise in Cannabis, Social Media, PFAS in Packaging, Residual Risk, Food Safety Practices, Sanitary Design, Reducing Food Loss, and Food Safety Culture.

The Summit's closing session on Thursday afternoon will focus on Legal Insights to Sharpen Your Food Safety Focus-and Stay Out of the Courtroom featuring Bill Marler, Marler Clark; Shawn Stevens, Food Industry Counsel; Sharon Lindan Mayl, DLA Piper; Matthew Lash, U.S. Department of Justice; and Maile Gradison, Hogan Lovells. The session will be moderated by Adrienne Blume, Editorial Director, Food Safety Magazine.

Over 1,500 food safety professionals are expected to attend the Summit's education sessions. On Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 am-2:30 pm, there will be dedicated Exhibit Hall time for attendees to learn about new solutions, engage in small group discussions in the Community Hub, attend free presentations by food safety experts on the Solutions Stage and in the Tech Tent, enjoy lunch, and network with peers. Networking events include a Welcome Reception on the show floor on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 pm, as well as the Food Safety Summit Gives Back reception benefiting Stop Foodborne Illness, to be on Wednesday from 5:30-7:00 pm.

For access to the full program and for attendee registration, visit https://www.food-safety.com/food-safety-summit. Use code SilverBells25 to receive 25% off any full conference packagebefore December 25, 2022. For more information on sponsorship or exhibiting opportunities, contact Kim Hansen at hansenk@bnpmedia.com or Adam Haas at haasa@bnpmedia.com. For updates on the 2023 event, visit www.foodsafetysummit.com or follow the event on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

The Food Safety Summit is owned and produced by Food Safety Magazine (www.food-safety.com) and BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research.

# # #

For further information, contact:
Amy Riemer, Media Relations
978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)
amy@foodsafetysummit.com

SOURCE: Food Safety Summit



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732067/Education-Program-Announced-for-25th-Annual-Food-Safety-Summit-Register-Before-December-25-for-a-25-Discount

Recommended Stories

  • Covid-19 Hospitalizations Keep Climbing as New Variants Take Over

    The latest Covid-19 surge comes as newer Omicron subvariants nudge out BA.5 as the dominant variant in the U.S.

  • Tired of masking? Amid the 'tripledemic,' these are the times you really need to wear one

    As COVID-19 cases rise and respiratory viruses like flu and RSV continue to surge, masking will be important to help keep people safe, especially over the holidays.

  • Beijing’s Parcel Pileup Shows Strain of China’s Zero-Covid Exit

    Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com said it would dispatch 1,000 workers to Beijing to clear a backlog of deliveries, adding to evidence that China’s exit from its zero-Covid policies has been bumpy.

  • With COVID cases rising fast, critics question why there’s no push for face masks in indoor settings

    COVID cases, hospitalizations, fatalities and test-positivity rates continue to rise across the U.S.

  • What's the difference between a cold, the flu, RSV and COVID-19: Key symptoms

    The best advice? Don't self-diagnose among common illnesses and get tested.

  • As viral infections skyrocket, masks are still a tried-and-true way to help keep yourself and others safe

    Masks are an easy and low-cost way to reduce the amount of virus entering the air and spreading to others. william87/iStock via Getty Images PlusThe cold and flu season of 2022 has begun with a vengeance. Viruses that have been unusually scarce over the past three years are reappearing at remarkably high levels, sparking a “tripledemic” of COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. This November’s national hospitalization levels for influenza were the highest in 10 years. We are

  • A week into China's easing, uncertainty over virus direction

    A week after China dramatically eased some of the world's strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remained Thursday over the direction of the pandemic in the world's most populous nation. While there are no official indications yet of the massive surge of critically ill patients some feared, social media posts, business closures and other anecdotal evidence suggest huge numbers of people are being infected. In Beijing and elsewhere, there was a rush on cold medication and testing kits.

  • COVID-19 cases are starting to drop in L.A. Will the decline last?

    L.A. County's case rate is down 18% from the prior week, but the numbers are still considered high.

  • Stocks, junk bond ETFs fall after Fed’s policy decision

    Stocks and exchange-traded funds that buy high-yield corporate bonds fall Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve raised rates and projected its benchmark rate may peak above 5%.

  • Short-end euro zone yields surge, euro jumps as Lagarde signals more hikes

    Germany's two-year bond yield headed for its biggest daily jump in 14 years, while the euro rallied against the dollar and the pound after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde signalled more aggressive rate hikes. Lagarde said it was "obvious" that further 50basis point rate hikes should be expected for a period of time, after the central bank raised rates by 50 basis points at its December meeting, following November's 75-bp increase.

  • 4 Large Drug Stocks to Watch in a Booming Industry

    Drug/biotech companies are likely to see significant advances in innovation in 2023. In the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Merck (MRK) and AstraZeneca (AZN) are worth retaining in your portfolio.

  • FOREX-U.S. dollar tumbles across the board as inflation rise eases

    The dollar index, measuring the U.S. unit's value versus six major currencies, fell 0.9% to 104.02 . Data showed that headline U.S consumer prices rose modestly in November on an annual basis as gasoline and used cars cost less, leading to the smallest annual inflation increase in nearly a year. In the 12 months through November, the CPI climbed 7.1%, the smallest gain since December 2021, following a 7.7% rise in October.

  • Marketmind: Messi

    A vintage performance from skipper Lionel Messi took the World Cup semi away from Croatia and booked Argentina a place in the final. In markets, it's now Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who can take the game away from stocks that seem to be itching to rally into the end of a challenging year. Wall Street traders did their best last night to jam the cork back in the champagne after an encouraging U.S. inflation print, pulling back larger gains to leave the S&P 500 up 0.7%, in the hope of postponing celebrations until after the Fed.

  • Treasury yields advance after Fed signals more tightening is coming in 2023

    Bond yields are mostly higher after the Federal Reserve signals that the fed-funds rate target could go above 5% in 2023.

  • BOJ to keep ultra-low rates, hold fire until global outlook clearer

    The Bank of Japan is set to keep ultra-low interest rates and dovish guidance next week, signalling its resolve to hold off on withdrawing stimulus until it clearly sees that the economy can withstand a hit from slowing global growth. The decision will follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike on Wednesday and cement the BOJ's status as a dovish outlier as a wave of counterparts continue tightening monetary policy to combat soaring inflation. With Japan's economy still only beginning to recover from the coronavirus pandemic's pain, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has stressed the need to keep policy ultra-loose.

  • China Ramps Up Liquidity Injection Amid Bond Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank pumped more cash than forecast into the banking system in December, in a move that’s expected to bolster bonds roiled by the nation’s abrupt Covid policy shift.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsThe People’s Bank of China injected 6

  • ‘The Fed is going to overdo it’: Financial markets finally react to U.S. central bank’s 2023 rate outlook and weak data

    Financial markets absorbed the Federal Reserve's stridently hawkish interest-rate outlook for 2023, plus fresh signs of a weakening U.S. economy

  • Argentina Sees Inflation Bouncing Back Slightly in December

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank forecast monthly inflation to accelerate slightly in December on seasonal effects but that won’t derail a disinflation process expected for the country during early 2023, a top policymaker said.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Apple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery

  • Lululemon’s Stock Has ‘A Lot of Downside Risk’

    Athleisure-apparel retailer Lululemon’s valuation multiple—approaching 30 times forward earnings—is hard to justify in a cheap sector, noted Jefferies analyst Randal Konik.

  • Macy’s CFO says his finance team will help ‘shape outcomes’ in 2023, not just report results

    Data science fuels Macy's modern department store ambition, says CFO Adrian V. Mitchell.