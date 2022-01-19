Education Tablet Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.99% by 2026| Evolving Opportunities with Acer Inc. and Alphabet Inc.|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The education tablet market is set to grow by 11.69 million units between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.99% as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by end-user (K12, higher education, and corporate) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.

Attractive Opportunities in Education Tablet Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key takeaways from Education Tablet Market study

Education tablet market size to increase by 11.69 million units at a CAGR of 3.99% between 2021 and 2026

3.67% year-over-year growth expected in 2022

49% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period

Dominant vendors include Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and others

Education Tablet Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The education tablet market share growth by the K12 segment will be significant for revenue generation. The demand for education tablets for accessing digital textbooks and educational video content on platforms such as YouTube will boost the education tablet market growth during the forecast period. The rise in demand for digital content offerings, which include analytical tools to monitor the progress and performance of students by parents or teachers will further facilitate the growth of the education tablet market.

Education Tablet Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

Technological advances and virtual learning is one of the key factors driving the global education tablet market growth. In the COVID-19 lockdown, schools were closed, this expanded the scope of virtual learning and teaching that in turn increased the demand for tablets and other devices. The use of new technologies in virtual learning, including interactive whiteboards (IWBs), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) will facilitate the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. The multiple schemes of governments globally to provide tablets to school and college children especially physically challenged students will boost the demand for education tablets, thereby leading to the global education tablet market growth.

Virtual learning has eased the labor-intensive process of the traditional education system, hence the volume of education tablets used in the sector has seen a rapid rise in the last few years. However, institutions and learners have to provide credentials such as personal information and payment details to use these digital tools, which may impact the demand and use of education tablets. With the increase in digitization of education, the threats related to information security, unwarranted access, and student data privacy have increased. Therefore, inadequate cybersecurity measures will be one of the key challenges to the global education tablet Market growth during the forecast period.

The Education Tablet Market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2022 and the forecast of the Education Tablet Market through 2026?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the Education Tablet Market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the Education Tablet Market?

Education Tablet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.99% Market growth 2022-2026 11.69 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

