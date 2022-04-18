U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

Education Technology Market Is Expected To Reach $998.4 Billion by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global education technology market size was estimated at $237.6 billion in 2021, and it is expected to touch $998.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.3%. With the development of technologies such as AI and IoT, Edtech solutions are set to evolve. Additionally, the incorporation of VR and AR in these solutions supports a more-interactive learning experience for students.

P&amp;S Intelligence Logo
P&S Intelligence Logo

Other factors driving the demand for EdTech solutions include the developments in connectivity infrastructure, surging smartphone penetration, increasing speed of the internet, and growing investments by private equity and venture capital firms. In addition, learning material is easily accessible through smartphone apps. Furthermore, the increasing disposable income has advanced the demand for mobile learning platforms.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/educational-technology-edtech-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Education Technology Market Report

  • The rising usage of the internet and smart devices drives the industry in APAC. In addition, the government's financial help in developing countries, such as China and India, combined with the advancing accessibility of smart devices for students, is assisting the growth of the market. According to the UNICEF, China has 282 million students and 17.32 million teachers in more than 530,000 schools.

  • Individual learners generated above $100 billion in education technology market revenue in 2021 as they are more open to garnering new skills. Additionally, the high federal investments in the education industry drive the usage of EdTech solutions among individuals.

  • In the coming years, the usage of IT-driven educational methods will grow the fastest among educational institutions. This can be credited to the growing trend of smart classes, which gained wings during the pandemic.

  • For instance, in March 2020, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) signed a partnership to provide 700,000 LAUSD students with educational aids via television broadcasts, to counter school closures.

  • In the same way, the Indian Union Budget FY23 has assigned INR 1,04,278 crore to the education sector, for the advancement of digital connectivity and to offer high-quality education.

  • Thus, hardware accounted for approximately 60% of the revenue in the education technology market in 2021, attributed to the strengthening significance of digital classrooms. For example, interactive whiteboards have expanded in popularity as they deliver a more-satisfactory experience. They offer dry-erase surfaces, communication software, digital pens, and other multi-touch options.

COVID-19 has boosted the adoption of advanced education technology and emphasized the prospect of education innovations encouraged by EdTech institutions. The pandemic forced many students to enhance their skills and strengthened their reliance on educational technology. As the number of people utilizing different EdTech tools grew, so did the demand to go digital.

Browse detailed report on Global EdTech Market Trends and Future Growth Study 2022-2030

Big players in the education technology market are Blackboard Inc., Chegg Inc., Edutech, Coursera Inc., edX Inc., Instructure Inc., Udacity Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Think and Learn Private Limited (BYJU'S). McGraw Hill started a collaboration with TutorMe LLC in July 2020 to deliver university students one-on-one tutoring sessions free of cost. McGraw Hill registered more than 4.3 million college student subscriptions in 2020.

Global Education Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

By Application

  • K-12

  • Higher Education

  • Competitive Exams

  • Certifications

By End User

  • Individual Learners

  • Institutes

  • Enterprises

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Report Published by P&S Intelligence

Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Growth and Business Opportunities

Global Digital Pen Market Growth and Business Opportunities

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/education-technology-market-is-expected-to-reach-998-4-billion-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301526931.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

