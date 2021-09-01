U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

Educational Robot Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The educational robot market is expected to grow from US$ 919. 71 million in 2021 to US$ 3,327. 74 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20. 2% from 2021 to 2028. Children with autism are known for having limited attention and cognitive capability, which limits their ability to communicate and interact with other humans.

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Educational Robot Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130844/?utm_source=GNW
Thus, developing social skills among autistic children is one of the major challenges faced by therapists and parents.

As human expressions are not absolutely uniform while communicating, children with autism find it uncomfortable and distracting experience, which is one the major reasons these children lack interest in interacting with other humans.However, humanoid robots are capable of communicating with absolutely uniform expressions every time, which encourages these children to understand and identify the expressions over the period of time, thus creating a comfort zone.

Once the comfort zone is created with robots, therapists start using robots for developing social skills in children through various role-playing activities.LuxAI, a company engaged in developing social robots, claimed that their social robot named QTrobot can increase children’s willingness to interact with human therapists.

Moreover, companies such as Softbank Robotics, Embodied, Inc., Blue Frog Robotics, and RoboKind are currently offering robots to assist therapists for developing social skills in children with autism.

The education technology industry has been flourishing at an impressive pace across the globe due to high adoption of different technologies in education-related applications as well as due to growing investments and funding in start-ups.However, the shuttering of schools in major economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled many schools and universities to adopt distance learning through virtual classrooms as well as online exams and assessment tools, which is negatively impact the educational robot market growth.

Moreover, the sudden shutdown of all economic activities across all major regions has impacted the manufacturing of educational robots as well as disrupted the supply chain of the robotics industry.

The educational robot market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.Based on type, the market is segmented into humanoid and non-humanoid robots.

Based on application, the market is segmented into primary education, secondary education, higher education, and others.In terms of geography, the global educational robot market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

In 2020, North America accounted for a significant market share.

A few key players operating in the global educational robot market and profiled in the market study are Aisoy Robotics; Hanson Robotics Limited; Modular Robotics; PAL Robotics; Probotics America; Sanbot Innovation Technology., Ltd; Life & Science, Inc.; Robotis Co., Ltd.; SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.; and Lego System A/S.

The overall educational robot market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the educational robot market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the educational robot market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130844/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


