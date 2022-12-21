U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.50
    +19.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,290.00
    +237.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,214.75
    +39.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.50
    +11.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.44
    +1.21 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.70
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.18 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.94
    -1.48 (-6.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0082 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8710
    +0.1410 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,873.50
    +63.42 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.09
    +1.91 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.67
    +56.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Educational Robot Market to Hit $5.5 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global educational robot market size is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growth can be credited to the growing inclination toward interactive learning across educational institutions.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo


Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The non-humanoid product type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is estimated to follow a similar trend over the forecast period.

  • The growth of the humanoid segment across the educational robots market can be credited to increased product adoption due to their human-like presence resembling the real-life teachers.

  • The primary education segment is expected to record a CAGR of more than 26.0% from 2022 to 2030 with the increasing adoption of robots by educational institutions to encourage STEAM education among children aged below 10 years.

  • North America captured the highest market share in 2021 owing to the presence of a large number of market players and increasing investments from government organizations in robotics.

  • Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period on account of increasing investments by the government and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) toward advanced education across the region.

Read 171-page market research report, "Educational Robot Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Non-Humanoid, Humanoid), By Application (Primary Education, Higher Education), By Region (APAC, Europe, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Educational Robot Market Growth & Trends

Educational robots serve as learning companions that utilize real-life educational models to help students obtain new skills by enhancing the learning process. Educational robots offer information in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM), as well as computer programming, linguistics, history, and geography. Moreover, these robots also help keep young students involved, delighted, and educated, as they comprise advanced mechanics, voice control, and gestures.

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted the educational robots market as several modifications were introduced to the educational system enabling students to stay at home and continue their education. However, it deprived students of the hands-on learning experience. On the other hand, the temporary closure of universities, schools, and training centers and disrupted supply chains also made a serious effect on the industry.

The growth of the educational robots market will be further proliferated by favorable government initiatives across several countries. For instance, in 2022, the U.S. government increased funding for STEM activities. The funding for Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants increased to USD 1.3 billion, Career and Technical Education (CTE) to USD 1.4 billion, Supporting Effective Instruction State Grants to USD 2.2 billion, and 21st Century Community Learning Centers to USD 1.3 billion.

Educational Robot Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global educational robot market based on product, application, and region:

Educational Robot Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Humanoid

  • Non-Humanoid

Educational Robot Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Primary Education

  • Secondary Education

  • Higher Education

  • Others

Educational Robot Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Educational Robot Market

  • Aisoy Robotics S.L

  • Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy

  • Innovation First International Inc.

  • LEGO System A/S

  • Makeblock

  • Modular Robotics

  • Pal Robotics

  • Pitsco Inc.

  • Robotis

  • SoftBank Robotics

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Autonomous Mobile Robot Market - The global autonomous mobile robot market size is expected to reach USD 10.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) has triggered a paradigm shift in the way tasks, such as material picking, handling, and sorting, that are commonly associated with manufacturing and distribution, is performed.

  • Warehouse Robotics Market - The global warehouse robotics market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.46 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapidly growing e-commerce industry and intensifying pressure on warehouses from the consumers about quick and proficient deliveries are expected to drive the growth.

  • Food Robotics Market - The global food robotics market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.35 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 13.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for packaged food, need for automation, increasing food safety regulations, and high labor costs are expected to drive the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/educational-robot-market-to-hit-5-5-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301708063.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Apple Christmas iPhone Sales Will Take Supply Chain Hit, Says JPMorgan; Cuts Price Target

    "We continue to see the supply shortfall continuing through year-end and impacting the typical seasonal uptick in iPhone volumes," said JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Russian mobile calls, internet seen deteriorating after Nokia, Ericsson leave

    When telecoms gear makers Nokia and Ericsson leave Russia at the end of the year, their departure could steadily cripple the country's mobile networks over the long-term, setting off a deterioration in communication for everyday Russians. Five senior telecoms executives and other industry sources said Russian mobile phone users will likely experience slower downloads and uploads, more dropped calls, calls that won't connect, and longer outages as operators lose the ability to upgrade or patch software, and battle over dwindling spare parts inventories. Ericsson and Nokia, which together account for a large share of the telecoms equipment market and close to 50% in terms of base stations in Russia, make everything from the telecom antennas to the hardware that connects optical fiber carrying digital signals.

  • OPEC+ Will Remain Pre-emptive, Says Saudi Oil Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteOPEC and its allies have no choice but to remain proactive given the uncertainties that face the market, the Saudi Arabian oil minister said.“The

  • Intel Has a $39 Billion Graphics Opportunity

    The graphics card market had been a two-horse race for many years. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been at it since the company was founded in 1993, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) entered the market with the acquisition of ATI in 2006. It's been Nvidia and AMD battling each other since then, with Nvidia generally coming out on top in terms of market share.

  • Raw Lithium Exports Banned in Zimbabwe as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe has banned the export of unprocessed raw lithium with immediate effect as part of efforts to have the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries processed locally. Most Read from BloombergMusk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor FoundAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline BlastMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Inves

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Arista Networks, Cloudflare, Microsoft, Alphabet and NVIDIA

    Arista Networks, Cloudflare, Microsoft, Alphabet and NVIDIA are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • 12 Most Advanced Countries in Asia

    In this article, we talk about the 12 most advanced countries in Asia. You can skip our detailed analysis of development on the Asian continent and go directly to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Asia. Asian Century The 21st century is exceedingly regarded as the Asian century, primarily due to the overall slowing economic growth […]

  • Merck's Stock Could Keep Climbing Higher

    Fundamental analysts appear to be positive about a number of Merck & Co.'s cancer treatments and that seems to be translating into a strong looking charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of MRK, below, I see a chart that has ignored the weakness in the broad market. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows us a bullish rise the past year.

  • Comcast Makes Move Customers Will Hate; T-Mobile Offers an Option

    Comcast operates like a monopoly (which it sometimes is). T-Mobile wants to give people another choice.

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • Boeing jetliner unit names new supply-chain, sales execs

    WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -Boeing Commercial Airplanes is tapping the sales chief who helped lead the U.S. planemaker through two major crises in recent years to oversee fractured global supply chains as the aerospace industry battles to meet resurgent jet demand. Ihssane Mounir has been named senior vice president of global supply chain, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Stan Deal said in an email to employees. Mounir was previously senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing.

  • Oil Holds Two-Day Gain on US Stockpile Decline, Risks to Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day after a report showed a drop in US crude inventories as market liquidity ebbs before year end.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteWest Texas Intermediate for

  • Analyst Report: Lithium Americas Corp.

    Lithium Americas is developing three lithium production assets, two brine resources located in northwestern Argentina and a clay resource in Nevada, U.S. While the company has no current lithium production, we expect the first Argentina resource, Cauchari-Olaroz, to enter production in early 2023. We expect the Nevada project, Thacker Pass, to enter production in the middle of the 2020s and the second brine resource, Pastos Grandes, to enter production in the late-2020s. Lithium Americas plans for all three resources to be fully integrated, selling into the lithium chemical market. The company is also exploring separating into two companies, with assets divided by geography, an Argentina company and a U.S. company.

  • Micron Technology Still Looks Vulnerable Despite the Ground It Already Has Lost

    It has been a rough year for shares of the semiconductor maker and the decline in its stock may not be over based on its charts.

  • Volkswagen tells China factory staff to work longer hours after Covid illnesses

    Volkswagen has told workers at a factory in China they must work overtime to recoup production losses after a wave of Covid sickness hit the carmaker.

  • No Sign of Smartphone Recovery Until Late 2023, TDK CEO Cautions

    (Bloomberg) -- Global smartphone sales won’t pick up until the year-end holiday season of 2023, battery supplier TDK Corp. warned, offering the most cautious outlook yet on the lackluster market hit by inflationary and geopolitical pressures.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spr

  • Energy stocks crushed the S&P 500 in 2022, and Wall Street loves the sector next year

    Energy stocks have been winners in a bleak year for equities, and Wall Street is betting the sector’s outperformance will persist heading into 2023.