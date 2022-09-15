U.S. markets closed

Educational Robot Market to Reach $5.9 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 17.4% CAGR: AMR

·7 min read

Increase in investment in EdTech in developing countries and rise in demand for collaborative robots in education sector have boosted the growth of the global educational robot market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Educational Robot Market by Type (Service Robot, Industrial Robot), by Component (Hardware, Software), by End User (Primary Education, Secondary Education, Higher Education, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global educational robot industry was accounted for $1.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 251 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31781

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in investment in EdTech in developing countries and rise in demand for collaborative robots in education sector have boosted the growth of the global educational robot market. In addition, growing R&D related to humanoid robots to transform the service sector supplement the market growth. However, high cost of educational robots hinders the market growth. On the contrary, dearth of interoperability standards in the education robotics industry would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic significantly affected the market, due to major impact on the prime players operating in the supply chain. However, the negative impact caused due to the pandemic is expected to continue for a short period.

  • However, the increase in demand for IoT solutions in the educational sector boosted the demand for educational robots. Moreover, the lack of skilled workforce during the pandemic and delay or cancelation of projects due to lockdown supplemented the demand.

The Service Robot Segment held the Largest Share

By type, the service robot segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global educational robot market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This is due to adoption of IoT in robots for cost-effective predictive maintenance. However, the industrial robot segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. Industrial robots can collect and analyze data to improve productivity, quality of service, and reliability, while lowering the overall total cost of ownership,

The Hardware Segment Dominated the Market

By component, the hardware segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global educational robot market, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031, due to increase in demand for intelligent infrastructure solution in education sector. However, the software segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in need for automation and safety in the education sector and surge in use of robots in teaching solutions.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31781

The secondary education segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By end user, the secondary education segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. Significant shift toward automation and use of robotics in complicated medical procedures. However, the higher education segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global educational robot market, and is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Robots offer an excellent tool for teaching engineering concepts that can be employed in teaching and demonstrating a variety of individual subjects, practical exercises, lab classes, and project work. The hands-on experience encourages students and increases motivation. This drives the growth of the segment.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global educational robot market. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for next-generation AI-powered educational technologies in developing market including India, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31781

Major Market Players

  • Fanuc Corporation

  • ABB Ltd.

  • YASKAWA Electric

  • KUKA

  • Universal Robots

  • SoftBank Robotics Group

  • Hanson Robotics

  • Robotis

  • Robolink

  • Ubtech Robotics

  • Seiko Epson

  • Hyulim Robot

  • Probotics America

  • Aisoy Robotics

  • Sanbot Innovation

  • Kinderlab Robotics

  • Soapbox Labs

The report analyzes these key players of the global educational robot market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the educational robot market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing educational robot market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the educational robot market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global educational robot market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Type

  • Service Robot

  • Industrial Robot

Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

End User

  • Secondary Education

  • Higher Education

  • Others

  • Primary Education

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Semiconductor Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Mobile Robotics Market was valued at $9,340 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $39,585 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.5% from 2019 to 2026

Mobile Logistics Robot Market was valued at $2,420.7 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $11,269.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.2% from 2018 to 2025

Robotic Sensors Market  was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.78% from 2022 to 2031

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market size was valued at $340.95 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,883.41 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.9% from 2021 to 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/educational-robot-market-to-reach-5-9-bn-globally-by-2031-at-17-4-cagr-amr-301625690.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

