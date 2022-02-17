U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

Educational Robots Market Size Worth $3.27 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global educational robots market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.27 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2021 to 2028. An educational robot can be defined as a learning companion that uses real-life educational models to aid students of different ages in obtaining new skills by making learning a fun process. Educational robots offer information in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM), as well as linguistics, computer programming, geography, and history. To keep young students involved, delighted, and educated, these robots can perform a variety of duties, comprising advanced mechanics, voice control, and gestures.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The non-humanoid product type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

  • The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing acceptance of humanoid robots by students owing to their human-like presence that resembles real-life teachers.

  • The higher education application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. However, the primary education segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

  • The fast growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of robots by educational institutions to encourage STEAM education among kids, especially those below 10 years of age.

  • North America captured the highest market share in 2020 and is expected to hold its position over the forecast period.

  • This can be attributed to the existence of a large number of market players and heavy investments made by the respective governments in R&D related to robotics in the region.

  • Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing investments by the government as well as Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to support and bring advanced education across the region.

Read 100-page market research report, "Educational Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Non-Humanoid, Humanoid), By Application (Primary, Higher), By Region (APAC, Europe, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Educational Robots Market Growth & Trends

The education sector has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The several modifications brought into the educational system due to the pandemic allowed students to stay at home and continue their education. However, these deprived students of first-hand experience due to the lack of physical learning opportunities. The industry suffered significantly as universities, schools, and training centers were required to remain shut for a long time. The pandemic also impacted the supply chains of educational robot manufacturers leaving another negative impact on the industry.

Nevertheless, the market is expected to benefit from the initiatives taken by several educational institutes to educate students and provide hands-on experience on robotics. Increased investments in robotics by several governments are also expected to drive the demand in the near future. For instance, in August 2019, the Indian government allocated USD 436.4 million to aid research in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and Internet of Things (IoT), and other advanced technologies to create an AI ecosystem.

Educational Robots Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global educational robots market based on product type, application, and region:

Educational Robots Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Humanoid

  • Non-Humanoid

Educational Robots Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Primary

  • Secondary

  • Higher

  • Others

Educational Robots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Educational Robots Market

  • Aisoy Robotics S.L

  • Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy

  • Innovation First International Inc.

  • LEGO System A/S

  • Makeblock

  • Modular Robotics

  • Pal Robotics

  • Pitsco Inc.

  • Robotis

  • SoftBank Robotics

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Smart Education and Learning Market - The global smart education and learning market size is expected to reach USD 680.1 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027. Demand for smart education and learning solutions is increasing among the growing population in corporate and academic sectors, owing to benefits such as improved education quality and easy access to educational content. Increasing adoption of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, e-readers, laptops, and e-learning applications, has altered conventional education methodology and has enhanced the efficiency of an individual to learn. Additionally, there are enormous opportunities for advancements in the market, owing to improved internet accessibility.

  • Digital Education Market - The global digital education market size is expected to reach USD 77.23 billion by 2028. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 30.5% from 2021 to 2028. The education industry has witnessed a paradigm shift from conventional exam-oriented learning to personalized and interactive learning in recent years. As digitization continues to penetrate the education industry, the latest technologies and new and creative techniques are being used to deliver knowledge and educational content, thereby transforming learning and development into a lifelong process. Looking forward to the future, digital education is predicted to benefit several beneficiaries across various geographies, demographics, ages, and socioeconomic conditions.

  • Education and Learning Analytics Market - The global education and learning analytics market size is expected to reach USD 49.12 billion by 2025, registering an estimated CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2025 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. eLearning technologies such as student information systems, mobile learning devices, and learning management systems (LMS) have gained prominence over the last few years. These technologies enable the education sector access to huge chunks of data pertaining to learning & teaching practices.

Browse through more Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/educational-robots-market-size-worth-3-27-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301484658.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

