Educational toys market to grow by 7.65% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing demand for smart toys will drive growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Educational Toys Market 2023-2027

Educational toys market insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including All Star Learning Inc., CocoMoco Kids, Engino.net Ltd., Evollve Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., HABA USA, Johnco, Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Little Genius Toys Pvt. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug, Mishka AI, My Luxeve Pty Ltd., Oriental Trading Co., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Age Group, Product, and Geography

In 2017, the educational toys market was valued at USD 22,598.90 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 8,549.16 million. The educational toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 16,043.98 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7% according to Technavio.

Educational toys market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Educational toys market - Vendor Insights

The global educational toys market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global-, regional-, and country-level vendors. The market is categorized by product differentiation, price competition, relatively low brand loyalty, and low buyer switching costs. Vendors are deploying various growth strategies such as product launches and promotional events to compete in the market. During the forecast period, the competition in the global educational toys market is expected to increase with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Engino.net Ltd. - The company offers educational toys such as Inventor Girl series.

Fat Brain Toys LLC. - The company offers educational toys such as Personalized name puzzle.

Johnco - The company offers educational toys such as Johnco 14 in 1 educational solar robot.

Educational toys market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Increasing demand for smart toys

Increased emphasis on STEM toys

Increasing number of investments in the market

Key Challenges:

Threat from counterfeit products

High cost of manufacturing

Safety concerns

The educational toys market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the educational toys market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of educational toys market vendors.

Related Reports:

The smart toys market size is expected to increase by USD 4.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5%. The adoption of STEM toys for children's skills enhancement is notably driving the smart toys market growth, although factors such as high availability of substitutes may impede the market growth.

The toys and games market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 70.12 million. The growth in the middle-class population and increasing disposable incomes are notably driving the toys and games market growth, although factors such as seasonal demand and the short life of merchandise and collectables may impede the market growth.

Educational Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16,043.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled All Star Learning Inc., CocoMoco Kids, Engino.net Ltd., Evollve Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., HABA USA, Johnco, Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Little Genius Toys Pvt. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug, Mishka AI, My Luxeve Pty Ltd., Oriental Trading Co., Pegasus for kids, Ravensburger AG, Sphero Inc., Technybirds, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global educational toys market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Age Group Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Age Group

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Age Group

6.3 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Age Group

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Motor skill toys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Other toys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 CocoMoco Kids

12.4 Engino.net Ltd.

12.5 Fat Brain Toys LLC.

12.6 Johnco

12.7 Learning Resources Ltd.

12.8 LEGO System AS

12.9 Mattel Inc.

12.10 Melissa and Doug

12.11 My Luxeve Pty Ltd.

12.12 Oriental Trading Co.

12.13 Pegasus for kids

12.14 Ravensburger AG

12.15 Sphero Inc.

12.16 Technybirds

12.17 VTech Holdings Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

