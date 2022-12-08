U.S. markets closed

Educational toys market to grow by 7.65% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing demand for smart toys will drive growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Educational Toys Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Educational Toys Market 2023-2027

Educational toys market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including All Star Learning Inc., CocoMoco Kids, Engino.net Ltd., Evollve Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., HABA USA, Johnco, Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Little Genius Toys Pvt. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug, Mishka AI, My Luxeve Pty Ltd., Oriental Trading Co., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Age Group, Product, and Geography

To understand more about the educational toys market, request a sample report

In 2017, the educational toys market was valued at USD 22,598.90 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 8,549.16 million. The educational toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 16,043.98 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7% according to Technavio.

Educational toys market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a report sample!

Educational toys market - Vendor Insights

The global educational toys market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global-, regional-, and country-level vendors. The market is categorized by product differentiation, price competition, relatively low brand loyalty, and low buyer switching costs. Vendors are deploying various growth strategies such as product launches and promotional events to compete in the market. During the forecast period, the competition in the global educational toys market is expected to increase with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • Engino.net Ltd. - The company offers educational toys such as Inventor Girl series.

  • Fat Brain Toys LLC. - The company offers educational toys such as Personalized name puzzle.

  • Johnco - The company offers educational toys such as Johnco 14 in 1 educational solar robot.

Educational toys market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

  • Increasing demand for smart toys

  • Increased emphasis on STEM toys

  • Increasing number of investments in the market

Key Challenges:

  • Threat from counterfeit products

  • High cost of manufacturing

  • Safety concerns

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The educational toys market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this educational toys market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the educational toys market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of educational toys market vendors.

Related Reports:

  • The smart toys market size is expected to increase by USD 4.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5%. The adoption of STEM toys for children's skills enhancement is notably driving the smart toys market growth, although factors such as high availability of substitutes may impede the market growth.

  • The toys and games market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 70.12 million. The growth in the middle-class population and increasing disposable incomes are notably driving the toys and games market growth, although factors such as seasonal demand and the short life of merchandise and collectables may impede the market growth.

Educational Toys Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

164

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.7%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 16,043.98 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.65

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

All Star Learning Inc., CocoMoco Kids, Engino.net Ltd., Evollve Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., HABA USA, Johnco, Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Little Genius Toys Pvt. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug, Mishka AI, My Luxeve Pty Ltd., Oriental Trading Co., Pegasus for kids, Ravensburger AG, Sphero Inc., Technybirds, and VTech Holdings Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global educational toys market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Age Group Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Age Group

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Age Group

  • 6.3 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Age Group

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Motor skill toys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Other toys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 CocoMoco Kids

  • 12.4 Engino.net Ltd.

  • 12.5 Fat Brain Toys LLC.

  • 12.6 Johnco

  • 12.7 Learning Resources Ltd.

  • 12.8 LEGO System AS

  • 12.9 Mattel Inc.

  • 12.10 Melissa and Doug

  • 12.11 My Luxeve Pty Ltd.

  • 12.12 Oriental Trading Co.

  • 12.13 Pegasus for kids

  • 12.14 Ravensburger AG

  • 12.15 Sphero Inc.

  • 12.16 Technybirds

  • 12.17 VTech Holdings Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Educational Toys Market 2023-2027
Global Educational Toys Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/educational-toys-market-to-grow-by-7-65-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-increasing-demand-for-smart-toys-will-drive-growth---technavio-301697268.html

SOURCE Technavio

    Searches on Chinese travel sites surged and social media platforms were flooded with delight and relief on Wednesday as the public cheered the biggest loosening of some of the world's strictest COVID policies. China's relaxation of its rules includes allowing infected people with mild or no symptoms to quarantine at home and dropping testing for people travelling domestically, marking an apparent end to the hugely unpopular zero-COVID strategy. The policy has kept the number of infections in China extremely low by global standards but also choked its economy and had a devastating impact on the lives of many people.