U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.50
    +13.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,082.00
    +113.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,599.75
    +40.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.70
    +9.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.66
    -0.66 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    -0.22 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1412
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.62
    -0.60 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3520
    +0.2720 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,795.41
    +1,222.80 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.84
    +16.08 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,614.45
    +40.98 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Educational Toys Market to Hit $132.62 Billion by (2021-2028) | Educational Toys Industry CAGR 9.83%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in Educational Toys Market report are Mattel (California, U.S.) LEGO System A/S (Billund, Denmark) Melissa & Doug (Connecticut, U.S.) Ravensburger (Ravensburg, Germany) The Simba Dickie Group (Fürth, Germany) TOMY (Tokyo, Japan) JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (California, U.S.) GoldLok Toys (Guangdong, China) WowWee Group Limited (Quebec, Canada) CocoMoco Kids (New Delhi, India) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global educational toys market size is projected to grow substantially in the forthcoming years. The growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) toys by parents for their kids. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in an upcoming report titled, “Educational Toys Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the global market generated USD 64.91 billion in 2020 and USD 68.81 billion in 2021. It is projected to rise to USD 132.62 billion by 2028, growing at a 9.83% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Educational toys refer to toys designed for children that help stimulate learning. They are designed for educational purposes or for teaching kids to develop a particular subject or skill. The popularity of these toys is increasing as parents explore innovative solutions for their children to make learning more fun. STEM toys are thus experiencing robust demand across the world. These toys are designed to encourage children to learn more about these subjects by applying each of them to the real world. They help make learning more exciting for children and develop key skills. Stem toys are built to focus on creativity and problem-solving skills. They present clear goals that help kids to learn and have fun at the same time.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Educational Toys Market:

  • Mattel (California, U.S.)

  • LEGO System A/S (Billund, Denmark)

  • Melissa & Doug (Connecticut, U.S.)

  • Ravensburger (Ravensburg, Germany)

  • The Simba Dickie Group (Fürth, Germany)

  • TOMY (Tokyo, Japan)

  • JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • GoldLok Toys (Guangdong, China)

  • WowWee Group Limited (Quebec, Canada)

  • CocoMoco Kids (New Delhi, India)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/educational-toys-market-106324

COVID-19 Impact: Nationwide Lockdown Restrictions to Boost Online Product Sales

Strict containment measures enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak have caused a steep decline in the distribution of learning-purpose toys through the physical/online channel. On the other hand, online product sales have experienced an upsurge, with the vast majority of parents spending on new innovative educational technologies amid the temporary closure of schools. However, supply chain uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the overall market growth. Since China is a leading supplier of learning-purpose toys worldwide, lockdown and trade restrictions have significantly affected product sales.

Market Segments:

Type, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region are studied for the Market

Based on type, the market is classified into

  • arts & crafts,

  • games & puzzles

  • STEM toys

  • musical toys

  • motor skills

  • role play

  • other toys.

In terms of age group, the market is divided into

  • 0-4 years

  • 4-8 years

  • above 8 years.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into specialty

  • stores,

  • supermarkets & hypermarkets

  • e-commerce

Geographically, it is studied across

  • North America,

  • Europe,

  • Asia Pacific,

  • South America

  • Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/educational-toys-market-106324

Report Coverage-

The research report provides in-depth coverage of granular and actionable data. It focuses on major aspects such as key industry players, products, demanding technologies, and applications. The report offers comprehensive insights into the notable recent developments in the educational toys space. Additionally, it covers several direct and indirect factors that have contributed to the market growth in the past few years.

Drivers & Restraints-

Favorable Government Initiatives to Propel Market Growth

Active initiatives undertaken by the respective governments are likely to drive new developments in the toys manufacturing space in the coming years. Led by India, the educational toys market growth will be influenced by various government efforts to accelerate local manufacturing and minimize dependence on foreign companies. For example, in February 2020, the Government of India approved the launch of eight new toy clusters in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. This step by the government highlights its intent to bolster the domestic toy manufacturing sector in the forthcoming years.

However, the growing circulation of unbranded and counterfeit products could impact the market dynamics to some extent.

Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate Led by Heavy Preference for ‘Made in USA’ Products

North America accounted for USD 24.98 million in the worldwide educational toys market share during 2020. The regional market is largely driven by emerging demand from consumers and retailers for ‘Made in USA’ products. For retailers, buying and selling locally manufactured toys is beneficial as it translates into faster and cheaper product shipment compared to shipment to other countries. Due to these factors, the U.S. could be a highly profitable revenue ground for educational toys manufacturers over the projected period.

The Europe market is driven by increasing penetration of eco-friendly products. Led by the U.K. and Germany, educators and parents are increasingly adopting greener products to minimize the risk of health issues involved with the use of hazardous and synthetic materials. The growing popularity of green products is anticipated to increase the number of startups in the region. In 2020, the U.K. accounted for the largest regional share.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the market in the next few years. China is considered an internationally renowned manufacturer of consumer products globally. The rise in the middle-class population in India and China fuels the demand for affordable educational toys. India is poised to exhibit a notable CAGR in the regional market during the forecast period. The regional growth will also be propelled by active government efforts to bolster the toys manufacturing sector and the proliferating e-commerce channel.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/educational-toys-market-106324

Key Industry Developments-

  • May 2021 – U.S.-based toymaker Mattel introduced a new toy takeback program called PlayBack. The program is aimed at reusing old Mattel toys once they are discarded. This strategic initiative is part of the company’s efforts toward achieving 100% recyclable materials across all its product offerings by 2030.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • China Battles to Contain Coal Price Surge as Dependency Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s dependency on coal is likely to worsen this year as the authorities struggle to rein in prices after the Lunar New Year break.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayChinese miners dug up more than

  • Meta exec pitches metaverse business to advertisers

    The metaverse will open up more ways for businesses to make money, an executive from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc told an advertising conference on Monday, in a presentation complete with a video showing holographic avatars fencing and playing basketball. The company's head of metaverse, Vishal Shah, cited opportunities for brands around digital goods and immersive shopping, speaking over video conference at the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual leadership meeting in New York. "Without the physical limitations that exist today that put pressure on businesses' bottom line, things like real estate, supply chain and geographical reach, the metaverse will open up more opportunities for businesses to make money," Shah told the audience.

  • Claiming Social Security Spousal Benefits? These 3 Rules May Surprise You

    If you're married -- or divorced after at least 10 years of marriage -- you have more choices when it comes to your Social Security checks. Specifically, you may be better off claiming spousal benefits based on your husband or wife's work, record rather than claiming your own benefit. Opting for spousal benefits will usually net you more money if your partner was a higher earner than you.

  • What's Next for Shopify After It Reached Our Downside Price Target?

    A Real Money subscriber noticed that Shopify reached the downside price target of $821 noted in our January 7 review, and they asked if there was more pain ahead. In this updated daily bar chart of SHOP, below, we can see that prices have declined sharply the past two months. The moving averages are bearish with a dead or death cross in late January.

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapAmazon Is Raising

  • Is your favorite bank branch on the chopping block?

    Will bank branches one day join airline-ticketing offices and phone booths — once ubiquitous on the urban landscape — in becoming just a memory?

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. They may be earned by deferring your Social Security benefits past your full retirement age, something you … Continue reading → The post Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark plans to launch new fund that invests in private innovation companies

    Cathie Wood is doubling down on her conviction in disruptive innovation — but this time, with a different approach.

  • Costco Has a New COO (and Maybe the Warehouse Club's Next CEO)

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Shopping lifts UK retail sales in January but 'challenging months' ahead

    Sales rose by 11.9% in January, against a decline of 1.3% in January last year, according to the British Retail Consortium and KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

  • 'Matrix Resurrections' co-producer sues Warner Bros. over disappointing box office profits

    A new lawsuit by Village Roadshow Entertainment Group argues a same-day streaming release harmed the film’s success in theaters.