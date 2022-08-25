Educational Toys Market to Record a CAGR of 14.25%, Rise in Green Toys to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the global educational toys market is the rise in green toys. Many parents and educators prefer eco-friendly educational toys, which are also called green toys. Manufacturers are opting for sustainable product development. Hence, vendors are shifting from manufacturing traditional toys to eco-friendly toys. Many startups are increasingly entering the global educational toys market. Such advances in green toys will support the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Educational Toys Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

The global educational toys market is expected to grow by USD 28.40 bn between 2020 and 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report.

Educational Toys Market: Segmentation

The educational toys market report has been segmented by product (academic toys, cognitive toys, motor skills toys, and other toys), age (0-4 years, 4-8 years, and above 8 years), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

By product, the academic toys segment will be the largest contributor to market growth. Factors such as increasing parent and student interest in early education will play a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment.

Based on the geography, the market will witness maximum growth in APAC during the forecast period. Factors such as an improved demographic environment and a significant rise in the purchasing power of the parents are expected to foster the growth of the educational toys market in APAC.

Educational Toys Market: Major Growth Drivers

The educational toys market growth is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for smart toys. Companies offer various smart toys that can improve the cognitive, academic, and motor skills of students. For example, Mattel's Fisher-Price Think and Learn Code-a-Pillar toy, along with LEGO System AS s BOOST building set, helps the students to develop a code for a toy. Moreover, various vendors are lowering the prices of their products, which is fueling the growth of the market.

Story continues

Educational Toys Market: Key Vendors

The educational toys market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd., among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the market.

Educational Toys Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist educational toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the educational toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the educational toys market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of educational toys market vendors

Educational Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 28.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

