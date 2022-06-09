Educational Toys Market Size to Grow by USD 28.40 Billion | Increasing Demand for Smart Toys to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Educational Toys Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the educational toys market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 28.40 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 14% during this period.
Educational Toys Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.25%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 28.40 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.42
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: The increasing demand for smart toys is one of the key drivers supporting the educational toys market growth. Companies have started to launch AI-based smart toys to cater the evolving requirement of consumers willing to imbibe not only cognitive skills but also academic and motor skills to the students. With coding emerging as a crucial component in school curricula across the globe, vendors are also emphasizing on introducing coding-based games. The rise in green toys is another key trend impacting the global educational toys market growth.
Market Challenge: The increase in the number of counterfeit and fake products in the market is one of the key challenges likely to limit the market growth. Continuous growth and the advent of counterfeit products hinder the growth of the market. Competition among the retailers and resellers increases due to low product differentiation, and therefore, companies need to continuously innovate, conceptualize, and formulate licensing agreements, create new content, and stock the latest designs.
Key Market Segment Highlights:
The educational toys market report is segmented by Product (Academic toys, Cognitive toys, Motor skills toys, and Other toys) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The academic toys product segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to dominate the market growth throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing parent and student interest in early education caters to the growth of the market, with many vendors increasingly offering science and math toy kits in the market. Increasing technological advances in the market have brought about innovative changes in educational toys, with a higher emphasis on visual technologies and the incorporation of AI into academic educational toys.
APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for educational toys market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Improved demographic environment and a significant rise in the purchasing power of the parents are the major factors driving the market which will facilitate the educational toys market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Key Market Vendors Covered
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Age
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Age
6.3 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.6 Market opportunity by Age
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.8 Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Engino.net Ltd.
11.4 Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
11.5 Learning Resources Ltd.
11.6 LEGO System AS
11.7 Mattel Inc.
11.8 Melissa & Doug LLC
11.9 MindWare Inc.
11.10 Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.
11.11 Ravensburger Group
11.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
12.4 List of abbreviations
