Educational Toys Market Size to Grow by USD 28.40 Billion | Increasing Demand for Smart Toys to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Educational Toys Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Educational Toys Market by Product, Age, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the educational toys market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 28.40 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 14% during this period.

Educational Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.25% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 28.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: The increasing demand for smart toys is one of the key drivers supporting the educational toys market growth. Companies have started to launch AI-based smart toys to cater the evolving requirement of consumers willing to imbibe not only cognitive skills but also academic and motor skills to the students. With coding emerging as a crucial component in school curricula across the globe, vendors are also emphasizing on introducing coding-based games. The rise in green toys is another key trend impacting the global educational toys market growth.

Market Challenge: The increase in the number of counterfeit and fake products in the market is one of the key challenges likely to limit the market growth. Continuous growth and the advent of counterfeit products hinder the growth of the market. Competition among the retailers and resellers increases due to low product differentiation, and therefore, companies need to continuously innovate, conceptualize, and formulate licensing agreements, create new content, and stock the latest designs.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The educational toys market report is segmented by Product (Academic toys, Cognitive toys, Motor skills toys, and Other toys) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The academic toys product segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to dominate the market growth throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing parent and student interest in early education caters to the growth of the market, with many vendors increasingly offering science and math toy kits in the market. Increasing technological advances in the market have brought about innovative changes in educational toys, with a higher emphasis on visual technologies and the incorporation of AI into academic educational toys.

APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for educational toys market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Improved demographic environment and a significant rise in the purchasing power of the parents are the major factors driving the market which will facilitate the educational toys market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Key Market Vendors Covered

